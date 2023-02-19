Six amazing homes on the market in the north and north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six amazing homes on the market in the north and north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
February 19, 2023, 6:00 am
Broombrae House in Inverurie is one of the incredible homes on the market this week.
Broombrae House in Inverurie is one of the incredible homes on the market this week.

From seaside views and libraries to summer houses and paddocks, this week’s property round-up features some stunning properties.

Greystone, Kintore, Inverurie

Set within three acres of surrounding garden grounds, this beautiful bungalow boasts five bedrooms, a large open plan lounge and conservatory and many more amazing features.

Escape the stresses of every day life in this serene sanctuary of a home.

Enjoying a leafy location on the outskirts of Kintore, the brilliant bungalow is set within three acres of garden grounds.

Inside, the handsome home is brimming with charm and character with five sumptuous bedrooms, one of which could be used as a home office, as well as a large open plan lounge and conservatory, dining kitchen, two utility rooms, and a Jack and Jill shower room.

Green fingered gardeners are well catered for with a greenhouse, polytunnel and several storage sheds.

Offers over £520,000 with Peterkins.

Gairndale, 1 Monaltrie Road, Ballater

This deceptively spacious four bedroom detached bungalow is immaculate throughout.

Oozing style and sophistication, this plush property in Ballater certainly gets the royal seal of approval.

Tastefully upgraded and extended, the stylish bungalow has a plethora of pretty features including a superb open plan kitchen, dining room and conservatory.

Perfect for families, this home also has four bedrooms, a fully enclosed back garden with patio area and a fabulous summer house.

Offers over £430,000 with Mackinnons.

Old Court, Torphins, Banchory

This forever home is a sight to behold.

Open plan opulence elevates this beautiful Banchory home into a league of its own.

Recently upgraded by the current owners, this achingly modern property features a chic office – perfect for those working from home – as well as four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a games room and landscaped garden grounds.

Offers over £445,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Findhorn, 166 Findhorn, Moray

This seaside home boasts wonderful coastal views and a quirky interior.

Wake up to the sound of the sea from this scenic seaside home.

Brimming with character – think exposed brick walls, wooden beams and wood burning stoves – this three bedroom semi-detached home enjoys an enviable coastal location in Findhorn, a village within commuting distance of Inverness Airport and the Cairngorms National Park.

Particularly charming is the second bedroom which has a port style window overlooking the beach.

Offers over £500,000 with Cluny Estate Agents, Forres.

Broombrae House, Meikle Wartle, Inverurie

Live your best luxurious life in this chic contemporary home.

Bookworms can start an exciting new chapter in this luxurious Inverurie home complete with its very own library area.

Jaw-droppingly beautiful from the outside with a pond, grazing paddocks and four acres of land, wait until you see the superb interior complete with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Horse enthusiasts are also well catered for as there are two stables and a tack room.

Offers over £730,000 with Savills.

Faebait Lodge, Muir of Ord

How gorgeous is this outdoor seating area.

Putting up guests will never be an issue at this superb seven bedroom home.

Idyllic yet close enough to the thriving village of Muir of Ord where there are shops, hotels, a riding centre and a golf course, this fantastic home enjoys wonderful countryside views.

Some of the key features include an open plan kitchen, diner and lounge, a home office and a decking area outside which is ideal for family barbecues.

Offers over £465,000 with Home Sweet Home Inverness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Braeriach in Craigellachie was on the market for £650,000 before it sold at a closing date. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Food for thought: Moray property boom linked to thriving restaurant scene
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
Number 33 Methlick Wood at Methlick, Ellon, has four bedrooms and is at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Six spacious homes for sale now from Stonehaven to Dornoch
A photo of an CGI image of the new development of apartments in Aberdeen
Your chance to buy in Aberdeen’s “most desirable postcode”: new flats for sale
A street scene at the Hazelwood development by Dandara.
Dandara to host Meet the Experts event at Aberdeen development
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen's West End
Aerial view of Inverness looking upstream on the River Ness and down towards the Great Glen.
Residential properties for sale up by a quarter in Inverness as owners face potential…
What was then Rosebank House circa 1867.
Grade B listed townhouse with private secluded garden for over £245,000
Number 12 Chestnut Grove is in a quiet cul-de-sac in Banchory.
Detached family home in Banchory cul-de-sac for over £400,000

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented