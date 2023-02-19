Six amazing homes on the market in the north and north-east of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From seaside views and libraries to summer houses and paddocks, this week’s property round-up features some stunning properties.

Greystone, Kintore, Inverurie

Escape the stresses of every day life in this serene sanctuary of a home.

Enjoying a leafy location on the outskirts of Kintore, the brilliant bungalow is set within three acres of garden grounds.

Inside, the handsome home is brimming with charm and character with five sumptuous bedrooms, one of which could be used as a home office, as well as a large open plan lounge and conservatory, dining kitchen, two utility rooms, and a Jack and Jill shower room.

Green fingered gardeners are well catered for with a greenhouse, polytunnel and several storage sheds.

Offers over £520,000 with Peterkins.

Gairndale, 1 Monaltrie Road, Ballater

Oozing style and sophistication, this plush property in Ballater certainly gets the royal seal of approval.

Tastefully upgraded and extended, the stylish bungalow has a plethora of pretty features including a superb open plan kitchen, dining room and conservatory.

Perfect for families, this home also has four bedrooms, a fully enclosed back garden with patio area and a fabulous summer house.

Offers over £430,000 with Mackinnons.

Old Court, Torphins, Banchory

Open plan opulence elevates this beautiful Banchory home into a league of its own.

Recently upgraded by the current owners, this achingly modern property features a chic office – perfect for those working from home – as well as four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a games room and landscaped garden grounds.

Offers over £445,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Findhorn, 166 Findhorn, Moray

Wake up to the sound of the sea from this scenic seaside home.

Brimming with character – think exposed brick walls, wooden beams and wood burning stoves – this three bedroom semi-detached home enjoys an enviable coastal location in Findhorn, a village within commuting distance of Inverness Airport and the Cairngorms National Park.

Particularly charming is the second bedroom which has a port style window overlooking the beach.

Offers over £500,000 with Cluny Estate Agents, Forres.

Broombrae House, Meikle Wartle, Inverurie

Bookworms can start an exciting new chapter in this luxurious Inverurie home complete with its very own library area.

Jaw-droppingly beautiful from the outside with a pond, grazing paddocks and four acres of land, wait until you see the superb interior complete with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Horse enthusiasts are also well catered for as there are two stables and a tack room.

Offers over £730,000 with Savills.

Faebait Lodge, Muir of Ord

Putting up guests will never be an issue at this superb seven bedroom home.

Idyllic yet close enough to the thriving village of Muir of Ord where there are shops, hotels, a riding centre and a golf course, this fantastic home enjoys wonderful countryside views.

Some of the key features include an open plan kitchen, diner and lounge, a home office and a decking area outside which is ideal for family barbecues.

Offers over £465,000 with Home Sweet Home Inverness.