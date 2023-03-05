Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

By Rosemary Lowne
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.

From beautiful countryside boltholes to super stylish new builds, we’ve rounded up six stunning homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland this week.

98 Queens Road, Aberdeen

Located in the prestigious Queen’s Road area of Aberdeen, this spectacular home is jaw-droppingly beautiful.

Roll out the red carpet for this magnificent seven bedroom home.

Dating back to the Edwardian period, this stunning granite home is brimming with charm and character and is located in one of Aberdeen’s most sought after addresses.

Over the years it has been sympathetically refurbished with a plethora of fabulous features including an elegant drawing room, a plush parlour, a formal dining room, a games room and home office space.

Offers over £1,150,000 with Stronachs LLP.

Pittalpa House, Farr, Inverness

This stunning home is what dreams are made of.

Enjoy the best of both worlds in this rural yet central family home.

Set within a three to four acre plot in the sought after semi-rural location of Balnafoich, the fabulous four bedroom home is just over seven miles from Inverness.

Immaculate on the inside, the outside is equally as impressive with a summer house, decking areas, a terrace and pond.

Offers over £550,000 with Tailormade Moves.

Harestone Lodge, Premnay, Insch

Harestone Lodge is pretty from the outside but even more impressive inside.

Set within one acre, this five bedroom detached home is the epitome of countryside chic.

Built in 2019, the property is impeccably sleek and stylish with contemporary features such as under floor heating and solar panels.

At the heart of the home is the dining family kitchen with substantial picture windows, triple bifolding doors, a wood burning stove, doghouse and stylish kitchen.

Offers over £509,000 with Aberdein Considine.

9 Hallwood, Finzean, Banchory

Enjoy the countryside from the comfort of your lounge in this wonderful home.

With its very own astronomical observatory, this home is certainly out of this world.

From the Scandinavian style floor to ceiling windows overlooking the countryside to the large open plan kitchen, diner and family room, every inch of this five bedroom property is heaven on earth.

Green fingered gardeners will also be in their element as there are raised vegetable beds and crab apple trees.

Apple crumble anyone?

Offers over £575,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Cranloch, Elgin

Make yourself at home in this superb property.

Spectacular views can be soaked up from this incredible home.

Described by the estate agents as luxury living in Moray, this four bedroom home offers the very best in modern accommodation.

Particularly impressive features include the open plan living area, dining room, utility room, fifth bathroom and fourth bedroom suite plus the amazing kitchen.

Offers over £595,000 with Kellar Williams.

Dunlukin, Cammachmore, Stonehaven

This fantastic family home has plenty of space for the children to run around.

With its exposed beams, a glass staircase and a split level dining area/lounge, this bespoke home is one of a kind.

Nestled within an 1.5 acre plot, this amazing home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and conservatory.

Offers over £519,995 with McEwan Fraser Legal.

