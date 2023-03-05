Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From beautiful countryside boltholes to super stylish new builds, we’ve rounded up six stunning homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland this week.

98 Queens Road, Aberdeen

Roll out the red carpet for this magnificent seven bedroom home.

Dating back to the Edwardian period, this stunning granite home is brimming with charm and character and is located in one of Aberdeen’s most sought after addresses.

Over the years it has been sympathetically refurbished with a plethora of fabulous features including an elegant drawing room, a plush parlour, a formal dining room, a games room and home office space.

Offers over £1,150,000 with Stronachs LLP.

Pittalpa House, Farr, Inverness

Enjoy the best of both worlds in this rural yet central family home.

Set within a three to four acre plot in the sought after semi-rural location of Balnafoich, the fabulous four bedroom home is just over seven miles from Inverness.

Immaculate on the inside, the outside is equally as impressive with a summer house, decking areas, a terrace and pond.

Offers over £550,000 with Tailormade Moves.

Harestone Lodge, Premnay, Insch

Set within one acre, this five bedroom detached home is the epitome of countryside chic.

Built in 2019, the property is impeccably sleek and stylish with contemporary features such as under floor heating and solar panels.

At the heart of the home is the dining family kitchen with substantial picture windows, triple bifolding doors, a wood burning stove, doghouse and stylish kitchen.

Offers over £509,000 with Aberdein Considine.

9 Hallwood, Finzean, Banchory

With its very own astronomical observatory, this home is certainly out of this world.

From the Scandinavian style floor to ceiling windows overlooking the countryside to the large open plan kitchen, diner and family room, every inch of this five bedroom property is heaven on earth.

Green fingered gardeners will also be in their element as there are raised vegetable beds and crab apple trees.

Apple crumble anyone?

Offers over £575,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.

Cranloch, Elgin

Spectacular views can be soaked up from this incredible home.

Described by the estate agents as luxury living in Moray, this four bedroom home offers the very best in modern accommodation.

Particularly impressive features include the open plan living area, dining room, utility room, fifth bathroom and fourth bedroom suite plus the amazing kitchen.

Offers over £595,000 with Kellar Williams.

Dunlukin, Cammachmore, Stonehaven

With its exposed beams, a glass staircase and a split level dining area/lounge, this bespoke home is one of a kind.

Nestled within an 1.5 acre plot, this amazing home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and conservatory.

Offers over £519,995 with McEwan Fraser Legal.