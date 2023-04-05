Exceptional Ellon home on the market for £450,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Exceptional Ellon home on the market for £450,000

This amazing five bedroom home has a fabulous back garden, ultra modern accommodation and an excellent location close to Ellon town centre.

By Rosemary Lowne
Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.

Imagine sitting outside on the sun-soaked decking, a glass of something chilled in hand as the barbecue sizzles away and the children play to their heart’s content.

That summer dream could become a reality at 10 Market Hill, a fantastic five-bedroom home which is on the market within walking distance of the vibrant Ellon town centre.

While al fresco entertaining is forecast in the back garden, the conditions are always calm, bright and serene inside this haven of a home.

Crisp, clean and fresh, every inch of this pristine property has been well maintained and decorated throughout.

Stylish and sophisticated, the dining/family kitchen is the hub of the home. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.

Cosy lounge

First impressions are excellent as guests are instantly greeted by a homely vestibule which leads into the main hallway.

Undoubtedly the social hub of the home, the spacious lounge basks in natural sunlight which streams through a beautiful bay window.

During winter, mugs of hot chocolate and melted marshmallows can be enjoyed on the sofa while the wood burning stove keeps everyone cosy.

And whether it’s a Sunday roast with all the family or a tapas night with friends, the large dining room is the perfect place to enjoy good company and hearty home cooked food.

Kick back and relax in the cosy lounge. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.

Stunning family kitchen

Meanwhile, budding chefs can put their cooking skills to the test in the stunning family kitchen.

From the central island and breakfast bar to the Belfast sink and the high-tech boiling water tap, the sleek kitchen has all the right ingredients.

During the warmer summer months, the patio doors in the kitchen can be opened out onto the large decking area where al fresco dining can be savoured.

Also on this floor is a utility room, a family bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a work room/office.

Whipping up a storm is easy in the superb kitchen. Photo by Aberdein Considine.

Working from home

Upstairs, there is a gallery style hall which is the ideal home office or place to study.

Of particular note is the exceptionally spacious master bedroom with Velux windows, a fully fitted walk-in wardrobe and a lovely en suite shower room.

Completing the accommodation are two further double bedrooms, both with storage, and a toilet.

Outside, the garden is a breath of fresh country air as together with the decking and paved patio area, there’s also raised vegetable plots and a lawned area.

At the front there’s a large tarred area with parking space for several cars as well as a single garage with an electric door.

Al fresco dining can be savoured outdoors. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.

To book a viewing

10 Market Hill, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Could this choice of wall colour impact the value of the home?
What colour of bathroom will most increase your property's value?
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
A photo of Jodie Ricketts with son Joshua in their new social space
Fed up with your home? Don’t move, improve! 
Countryside homes across Aberdeenshire are sought after according to the local estate agents at Galbraith in Aberdeen.
Strong demand for countryside homes across Aberdeenshire
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
Serious concerns have been raised about the Scottish Government's approach to private landlords. Photo by Shutterstock.
Shortage of rental properties exacerbated by Scottish Government's ban on evictions, says Inverness estate…
4

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
3
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tarriffs to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
Asylum seekers will be distributed across all of Scotland's local authority areas. Image: Supplied.
Moray Council 'working closely' with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was under the influence with ketamine in the car
Highland Council has deleted the post. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Stay lazy my friends!' Highland Council deletes Facebook post about 'Mt Everest corpses'
Hot cross scones are a winner this Easter. Image: Primula
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.
Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles
Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Northfield Academy, NSPCC donations and how to save the NHS

Editor's Picks

Most Commented