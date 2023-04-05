Exceptional Ellon home on the market for £450,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Imagine sitting outside on the sun-soaked decking, a glass of something chilled in hand as the barbecue sizzles away and the children play to their heart’s content.

That summer dream could become a reality at 10 Market Hill, a fantastic five-bedroom home which is on the market within walking distance of the vibrant Ellon town centre.

While al fresco entertaining is forecast in the back garden, the conditions are always calm, bright and serene inside this haven of a home.

Crisp, clean and fresh, every inch of this pristine property has been well maintained and decorated throughout.

Cosy lounge

First impressions are excellent as guests are instantly greeted by a homely vestibule which leads into the main hallway.

Undoubtedly the social hub of the home, the spacious lounge basks in natural sunlight which streams through a beautiful bay window.

During winter, mugs of hot chocolate and melted marshmallows can be enjoyed on the sofa while the wood burning stove keeps everyone cosy.

And whether it’s a Sunday roast with all the family or a tapas night with friends, the large dining room is the perfect place to enjoy good company and hearty home cooked food.

Stunning family kitchen

Meanwhile, budding chefs can put their cooking skills to the test in the stunning family kitchen.

From the central island and breakfast bar to the Belfast sink and the high-tech boiling water tap, the sleek kitchen has all the right ingredients.

During the warmer summer months, the patio doors in the kitchen can be opened out onto the large decking area where al fresco dining can be savoured.

Also on this floor is a utility room, a family bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a work room/office.

Working from home

Upstairs, there is a gallery style hall which is the ideal home office or place to study.

Of particular note is the exceptionally spacious master bedroom with Velux windows, a fully fitted walk-in wardrobe and a lovely en suite shower room.

Completing the accommodation are two further double bedrooms, both with storage, and a toilet.

Outside, the garden is a breath of fresh country air as together with the decking and paved patio area, there’s also raised vegetable plots and a lawned area.

At the front there’s a large tarred area with parking space for several cars as well as a single garage with an electric door.

To book a viewing

10 Market Hill, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk