Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

This week’s property round-up features some truly incredible homes.

Drumview House, Fordoun, Laurencekirk

This contemporary home is the height of style and sophistication.

From the five bedrooms and four bathrooms to the home gym and the magnificent open plan breakfasting area, every inch of this plush property screams luxury.

Drink in the lush countryside views from the balcony or in the garden which extends to almost an acre.

Offers over £675,000 with Thorntons.

The Steading, Milton Of Logie, Dinnet, Aboyne

Nestled in the stunning Cairngorms National Park, this architecturally designed converted steading is truly exceptional.

At the heart of this outstanding four-bedroom home is the incredible open plan lounge, dining room and dining kitchen area complete with exposed beams and vaulted ceilings.

Also impressive is the spacious galleried landing which leads into a versatile home office or hobby room.

Offers over £570,000 with Savills.

81 Bruce Circle, Fraserburgh

Relax in style in this lavish seven-bedroom detached home complete with both cinema and hot tub rooms.

The epitome of luxury, every inch of this supremely modern home has been meticulously designed to offer the very best in family living.

One of the many stand-out features is the fitted kitchen with a Neff cooking range, an integrated steamer, oven, microwave and steam oven, as well as dishwasher, fridge freezer and wine cooler.

Offers over £600,000 with Brown & McRae.

Mid Ardoe, Ardoe, Aberdeen

With it’s very own cinema room, this magnificent mansion has star quality.

Set within eight acres of landscaped grounds, this architecturally designed five-bedroom home is a sight to behold.

Particularly impressive is the open plan kitchen, dining and family room while there is also a double height sitting room and stunning views of the Dee Valley.

Offers over £1,800,000 with Savills.

Lentranlea, Lentran, Inverness

Enjoying a wonderfully idyllic setting within a former walled vegetable garden, this beautiful four-bedroom bungalow, close to Beauly in Inverness-shire, is perfect for families looking to lay down roots.

The charming detached and extended bungalow has in fact been under the same ownership for over 57 years and with over 3200 sq ft of light filled accommodation, there’s plenty of room for growing families.

It’s also worth noting that world class salmon fishing is available on the River Beauly and the quiet countryside makes it an ideal area for cycling and hill walking.

Offers over £450,000 with Galbraith.

West Sands, Stotfield Road, Lossiemouth

Soak up spectacular views over the Moray Firth from this fantastic four-bedroom property.

First impressions are great as the property opens up with a stylish kitchen with central island while the lounge has a double aspect bay window.

Other highlights include the split staircase with mezzanine family room, the master bedroom with dressing room and a pretty garden with a summer house.

Offers over £530,000 with AB & S Estate Agents.