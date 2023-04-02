Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

From hot tubs and home gyms to hobby rooms, we've handpicked six luxury properties on the market.

By Rosemary Lowne
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.

This week’s property round-up features some truly incredible homes.

Drumview House, Fordoun, Laurencekirk

This superb home certainly has the wow factor.

This contemporary home is the height of style and sophistication.

From the five bedrooms and four bathrooms to the home gym and the magnificent open plan breakfasting area, every inch of this plush property screams luxury.

Drink in the lush countryside views from the balcony or in the garden which extends to almost an acre.

Offers over £675,000 with Thorntons.

The Steading, Milton Of Logie, Dinnet, Aboyne

Open plan living has never looked so good.

Nestled in the stunning Cairngorms National Park, this architecturally designed converted steading is truly exceptional.

At the heart of this outstanding four-bedroom home is the incredible open plan lounge, dining room and dining kitchen area complete with exposed beams and vaulted ceilings.

Also impressive is the spacious galleried landing which leads into a versatile home office or hobby room.

Offers over £570,000 with Savills.

81 Bruce Circle, Fraserburgh

Wait until you see inside this sensational home.

Relax in style in this lavish seven-bedroom detached home complete with both cinema and hot tub rooms.

The epitome of luxury, every inch of this supremely modern home has been meticulously designed to offer the very best in family living.

One of the many stand-out features is the fitted kitchen with a Neff cooking range, an integrated steamer, oven, microwave and steam oven, as well as dishwasher, fridge freezer and wine cooler.

Offers over £600,000 with Brown & McRae.

Mid Ardoe, Ardoe, Aberdeen

This aerial photo brings to life the beauty of this imposing home.

With it’s very own cinema room, this magnificent mansion has star quality.

Set within eight acres of landscaped grounds, this architecturally designed five-bedroom home is a sight to behold.

Particularly impressive is the open plan kitchen, dining and family room while there is also a double height sitting room and stunning views of the Dee Valley.

Offers over £1,800,000 with Savills.

Lentranlea, Lentran, Inverness

Enjoy everything country life has to offer in this beautiful bungalow.

Enjoying a wonderfully idyllic setting within a former walled vegetable garden, this beautiful four-bedroom bungalow, close to Beauly in Inverness-shire, is perfect for families looking to lay down roots.

The charming detached and extended bungalow has in fact been under the same ownership for over 57 years and with over 3200 sq ft of light filled accommodation, there’s plenty of room for growing families.

It’s also worth noting that world class salmon fishing is available on the River Beauly and the quiet countryside makes it an ideal area for cycling and hill walking.

Offers over £450,000 with Galbraith.

West Sands, Stotfield Road, Lossiemouth

This room is simply stunning.

Soak up spectacular views over the Moray Firth from this fantastic four-bedroom property.

First impressions are great as the property opens up with a stylish kitchen with central island while the lounge has a double aspect bay window.

Other highlights include the split staircase with mezzanine family room, the master bedroom with dressing room and a pretty garden with a summer house.

Offers over £530,000 with AB & S Estate Agents.

