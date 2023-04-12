Fabulous family home on Royal Deeside for over £520,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Fabulous family home on Royal Deeside for over £520,000

Modern family home was completed in 2011 by local house builder Clark Construction to an exceptionally high standard. Jacqueline Wake Young reports.

Jacqueline Wake Young
Number 7 Smiddy Park has everything you could want from a family home, and then some.
If loads of space, a wonderful garden and enviable countryside views are on your wish list, then 7 Smiddy Park on Royal Deeside is sure to knock your socks off.

This five-bedroom detached family home is situated in the small hamlet of Inchmarlo, a few miles from the picturesque town of Banchory.

Completed in 2011 to an exceptionally high standard by local house builder Clark Construction, this modern family home offers comfortable living on two floors and enjoys far-reaching panoramic country views towards Scolty Hill.

The open-plan spaces are ideal for modern living.

Decorated in modern tones, the property is further enhanced by double glazing, oil central heating and solar panels to heat the water.

Upon entering number 7, the vestibule is fitted with a store cupboard and a glazed door leads to the welcoming reception hall giving access to most of the ground floor accommodation, while a centrally located staircase ascends to the first floor.

The open-plan layout to the rear is ideal for modern family living and the dining kitchen is fitted with a good range of solid oak units and granite-effect worktops, built-in appliances and splash-back tiling.

Everything is light and bright and luxurious.

The central island provides further worktop space and informal dining. The family room is an ideal area to relax and unwind whilst overlooking the lovely garden.

From the kitchen, access is given to the utility room which is fitted with units matching the kitchen and the Miele washing machine and tumble dryer are to remain.

A further door leads into the integral double garage, so forget having to lug shopping out of the car in the rain.

En suite facilities add a touch of extra luxury to the bedrooms.

Overlooking the front of the property you will find the formal lounge which is decorated in modern blue tones and there is ample room for free-standing furniture.

Completing the ground floor is the fifth bedroom and a recently-upgraded bathroom with striking wall tiles.

Upstairs, the galleried landing has an ideal study or reading area. The master bedroom benefits from a walk-through dressing area which in turn takes you to the en suite shower room.

The high quality kitchen with island.

The remaining three bedrooms also have the benefit from en suite facilities and built-in wardrobes. Far reaching views are enjoyed from all the bedrooms.

A lock block driveway provides parking for up to four cars and leads to the single garage with electric door.

The garden is a lovely feature of this home and the south-facing aspect enjoys sun for most of the day.

The large and impressive lounge.

The garden is mostly laid to lawn with a selection of trees, seasonal plants and an extensive patio area is ideal for al fresco dining.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, the garden offers more exciting features, with a summer house to remain, together with the barbecue shelter.

Smiddy Park is in the catchment area for Banchory Primary and Academy with a school bus service available.

Price over £520,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

The large garden complete with summer house and barbecue shelter.
The family sitting area with lovely views.
The dining area on open plan with the kitchen.
The master bedroom complete with walk-through dressing area and en suite shower room.

