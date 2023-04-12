Fabulous family home on Royal Deeside for over £520,000

If loads of space, a wonderful garden and enviable countryside views are on your wish list, then 7 Smiddy Park on Royal Deeside is sure to knock your socks off.

This five-bedroom detached family home is situated in the small hamlet of Inchmarlo, a few miles from the picturesque town of Banchory.

Completed in 2011 to an exceptionally high standard by local house builder Clark Construction, this modern family home offers comfortable living on two floors and enjoys far-reaching panoramic country views towards Scolty Hill.

Decorated in modern tones, the property is further enhanced by double glazing, oil central heating and solar panels to heat the water.

Upon entering number 7, the vestibule is fitted with a store cupboard and a glazed door leads to the welcoming reception hall giving access to most of the ground floor accommodation, while a centrally located staircase ascends to the first floor.

The open-plan layout to the rear is ideal for modern family living and the dining kitchen is fitted with a good range of solid oak units and granite-effect worktops, built-in appliances and splash-back tiling.

The central island provides further worktop space and informal dining. The family room is an ideal area to relax and unwind whilst overlooking the lovely garden.

From the kitchen, access is given to the utility room which is fitted with units matching the kitchen and the Miele washing machine and tumble dryer are to remain.

A further door leads into the integral double garage, so forget having to lug shopping out of the car in the rain.

Overlooking the front of the property you will find the formal lounge which is decorated in modern blue tones and there is ample room for free-standing furniture.

Completing the ground floor is the fifth bedroom and a recently-upgraded bathroom with striking wall tiles.

Upstairs, the galleried landing has an ideal study or reading area. The master bedroom benefits from a walk-through dressing area which in turn takes you to the en suite shower room.

The remaining three bedrooms also have the benefit from en suite facilities and built-in wardrobes. Far reaching views are enjoyed from all the bedrooms.

A lock block driveway provides parking for up to four cars and leads to the single garage with electric door.

The garden is a lovely feature of this home and the south-facing aspect enjoys sun for most of the day.

The garden is mostly laid to lawn with a selection of trees, seasonal plants and an extensive patio area is ideal for al fresco dining.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, the garden offers more exciting features, with a summer house to remain, together with the barbecue shelter.

Smiddy Park is in the catchment area for Banchory Primary and Academy with a school bus service available.

Price over £520,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

