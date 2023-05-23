Five expert tips to boost the value of your home when selling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Five expert tips to boost the value of your home when selling

Follow these tips to maximise your home's potential when looking for a potential buyer

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Make sure your front door is smart and painted and any other maintenance taken care of.
Make sure your front door is smart and painted and any other maintenance taken care of.

Every seller wants to get the best possible price for their property, but what can they do to make sure they maximise its potential?

The mortgage experts at L&C Mortgages have put together some valuable tips on how homeowners can enhance the value of their homes, whether they are considering remortgaging or selling.

Their expert recommendations focus on practical and effective strategies and include the following advice:

Enhance energy efficiency

Making your home more energy efficient not only reduces utility bills but also boosts its value.

Consider investing in energy-efficient windows, insulation, and appliances.

You can also explore options like solar panels, a smart thermostat, or a tankless water heater to increase energy efficiency, leading to long-term savings and improved resale value.

Solar panels and other energy efficiency measures are a smart idea.

Improve kerb appeal

The first impression matters, and the exterior of your home sets the tone for potential buyers.

Enhancing your home’s kerb appeal can increase its value by up to 10%.

Simple steps like applying a fresh coat of paint to windows and doors, adding vibrant flowers or refreshing the grass, and maintaining the exterior will make your home more visually appealing.

Installing outdoor lighting, updating the front door, replacing, worse-for-wear old numbers or names, and adding a new mailbox can also enhance its overall attractiveness.

Making your home as pretty as possible from the outside will appeal to buyers.

Consider adding an extension

If you have the space and budget, adding an extension can significantly increase your home’s value.

Each square metre of property space in the UK is worth approximately £2,907 on average.

Thus, even a small extension can add considerable value. While costs may vary depending on factors such as size, materials, and permits, a well-planned extension can offer both functional benefits and a higher property value.

An extension can add value.

Convert existing rooms

Converting an existing room into a bedroom is a cost-effective way to boost your home’s value.

Whether it’s a spare room, home office, or storage space, transforming it into a bedroom can make your home more appealing to potential buyers.

L&C Mortgages found that adding an extra bedroom to a two-bedroom semi-detached house, for instance, can increase the property’s value by 20%.

This option often requires less investment and effort compared to adding an extension.

Turning a small room back into a bedroom could make a positive difference.

Prioritise maintenance

Regular maintenance is essential for preserving your home’s value. Ensure your property is well maintained, addressing structural issues promptly and keeping it free from pests.

Perform routine maintenance on appliances, clean gutters regularly, and check for leaks. Staying proactive in maintenance not only prevents costly repairs but also keeps your home in optimal condition.

Exterior lighting will add to a home’s kerb appeal.

It’s important to consult with qualified professionals before embarking on significant renovations or investments. Their expertise can help align your actions with your budget, timeline, and goals.

By implementing these tips, homeowners can increase the value and desirability of their homes, potentially yielding higher equity and resale value.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]