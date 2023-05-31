Stunning country home with traditional features for over £455,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning country home with traditional features for over £455,000

Oakhaven at Oldmeldrum, near Inverurie, was renovated in 2002 and offers generous and flexible accommodation

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Oakhaven near Oldmeldrum is a dreamy country property.
Oakhaven near Oldmeldrum is a dreamy country property.

If you’ve ever longed to live in a charming country home set in a beautiful location and surrounded by greenery, Oakhaven at Oldmeldrum, near Inverurie, is the stuff of dreams.

Renovated in 2002, this stunning granite home boasts a great deal of features and enjoys a secluded location only a short drive from the village of Oldmeldrum.

A haven in more ways than one, Oakhaven enjoys under floor-heating on the ground floor to keep you toasty on chillier days and plenty of room to spread out.

Throughout this lovely property there are oak finishings, including exposed beams, staircase and doors with traditional black thumb latch handles.

Oakhaven at Oldmeldrum is cosy and bright.

It has a very flexible and versatile layout that can be utilised in a variety of ways to suit the owner and as such would be perfect for anyone upsizing or downsizing.

The accommodation comprises an entrance vestibule, dining hall, dining and family kitchen, sun room, utility room, three bedrooms, walk-in wardrobe, Jack and Jill bathroom, inner hall, office, lounge, and shower room.

The pretty garden with areas to relax with a morning coffee or a glass of wine on a summer’s evening.

The heart of this home is the dining family kitchen which boasts generous proportions and features an impressive fireplace with wood-burning stove, just the place to curl up with a book while someone gets dinner on the go.

In keeping with the oak fixtures, the kitchen has matching black metal detailing on the units.

An impressive fireplace and lots of room.

Located off the kitchen is the sun lounge which overlooks the front of the property and could be utilised in a variety of ways.

The dining hall is very generous, offering a fantastic space for a table of eight or bigger, making it perfect for family gatherings or having guests over.

Also located on the ground floor is the utility room, two bedrooms and impressive Jack and Jill bathroom which has been attractively finished.

Country living with a touch of luxury.

The oak staircase is a feature in itself and leads to a galleried landing with towering window that allows natural light to fill the home.

The upper floor gives access to a formal lounge and master bedroom with en suite shower room.

The well-appointed Jack and Jill bathroom.

Outside, things get even more idyllic, with sunny mature garden grounds located to the side of the property which are surrounded by foliage creating a high degree of privacy.

The garden also has an area of stone chips and a large area of lawn. In addition there is a double garage.

The kitchen has oak and black metal detailing.

Included within the sale will be all carpets, floor coverings curtains, blinds, light fittings, shades and Rangemaster cooker.

Oldmeldrum has lots to offer in terms of history and culture and has views of Bennachie.

It is home to one of the oldest whisky distilleries in Scotland, Glen Garioch, built in 1797, and has the stately home of Haddo House, run by the National Trust for Scotland.

Price over £455,000 with Aberdein Considine, 43 West High Street,
Inverurie, telephone 01467 621263 and on the aspc website.

The staircase is a real showstopper.
The sunroom with doors out to the garden.
The attractive garden with lawn and planting.

