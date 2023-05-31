Stunning country home with traditional features for over £455,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’ve ever longed to live in a charming country home set in a beautiful location and surrounded by greenery, Oakhaven at Oldmeldrum, near Inverurie, is the stuff of dreams.

Renovated in 2002, this stunning granite home boasts a great deal of features and enjoys a secluded location only a short drive from the village of Oldmeldrum.

A haven in more ways than one, Oakhaven enjoys under floor-heating on the ground floor to keep you toasty on chillier days and plenty of room to spread out.

Throughout this lovely property there are oak finishings, including exposed beams, staircase and doors with traditional black thumb latch handles.

It has a very flexible and versatile layout that can be utilised in a variety of ways to suit the owner and as such would be perfect for anyone upsizing or downsizing.

The accommodation comprises an entrance vestibule, dining hall, dining and family kitchen, sun room, utility room, three bedrooms, walk-in wardrobe, Jack and Jill bathroom, inner hall, office, lounge, and shower room.

The heart of this home is the dining family kitchen which boasts generous proportions and features an impressive fireplace with wood-burning stove, just the place to curl up with a book while someone gets dinner on the go.

In keeping with the oak fixtures, the kitchen has matching black metal detailing on the units.

Located off the kitchen is the sun lounge which overlooks the front of the property and could be utilised in a variety of ways.

The dining hall is very generous, offering a fantastic space for a table of eight or bigger, making it perfect for family gatherings or having guests over.

Also located on the ground floor is the utility room, two bedrooms and impressive Jack and Jill bathroom which has been attractively finished.

The oak staircase is a feature in itself and leads to a galleried landing with towering window that allows natural light to fill the home.

The upper floor gives access to a formal lounge and master bedroom with en suite shower room.

Outside, things get even more idyllic, with sunny mature garden grounds located to the side of the property which are surrounded by foliage creating a high degree of privacy.

The garden also has an area of stone chips and a large area of lawn. In addition there is a double garage.

Included within the sale will be all carpets, floor coverings curtains, blinds, light fittings, shades and Rangemaster cooker.

Oldmeldrum has lots to offer in terms of history and culture and has views of Bennachie.

It is home to one of the oldest whisky distilleries in Scotland, Glen Garioch, built in 1797, and has the stately home of Haddo House, run by the National Trust for Scotland.

Price over £455,000 with Aberdein Considine, 43 West High Street,

Inverurie, telephone 01467 621263 and on the aspc website.

