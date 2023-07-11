A slice of life in Stonehaven — Why should you consider buying a new build in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

A slice of life in Stonehaven — Why should you consider buying a new build in Aberdeenshire

A new lifestyle awaits in Stonehaven

In partnership with GS Brown Construction
Calderwood, a new build home in Stonehaven near Aberdeenshire by GS Brown Construction.

Imagine a life where you have your own stunning four bedroom home, perfectly decorated and equipped, with its own lush garden on a peaceful street.

Well, this idyllic slice of life may be closer than you think. If you’re considering moving home or sampling a new part of Scotland, consider buying a new build in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

Why should you buy a new build home?

Buying a new build home comes with so many perks — and when you step into your new build home in Kirktown Brae, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, it will be easy to see why.

Welcome to your new life and home in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

The lovely neighbourhood of Kirktown Brae is perfectly situated on the outskirts of Stonehaven. Offering incredibly convenient road and rail links providing to both Aberdeen and Dundee, it is the perfect home base for commuters looking to escape the buzz of the city and settle somewhere peaceful.

The Eddington new build home near Aberdeenshire
Look no further than Kirktown Brae Stonehaven for quality, care and style when buying a new build home near Aberdeenshire.

Kirktown Brae is a refreshingly different kind of neighbourhood, offering all the benefits of the vibrant community of Stonehaven. Here you can enjoy a bustling town centre, the stunning cliff top scenery and the lively picturesque harbour.

Within close range of Kirktown Brae, Stonehaven, residents can access a wide variety of facilities and services, including shops, hotels, restaurants, primary and secondary schools. There is even a medical centre conveniently within walking distance. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the seasonal open air swimming pool, renowned golf course, incredible cycling routes and with Kirktown Brae’s proximity to nature, an abundance of woodland and country walking trails.

For couples, families young and old, and even professionals looking for a peaceful escape from the city, a new build in Kirktown Brae in Stonehaven is a no-brainer.

Home, sweet home awaits in Kirktown Brae

If you’re interested in a buying new build home in Aberdeenshire, look no further than Kirktown Brae, a new development by GS Brown Construction.

GS Brown Construction is Perthshire-based business that has been in the industry for over 53 years. The company is family-run and made up of 3 generations who run the day-to-day-business. Business is in their blood and quality care is of the utmost importance to its hard-earned reputation.

Just take a look at the new build homes Kirktown Brae and you will see GS Brown’s commitment to quality and care.

Modern and spacious bedrooms.
Contemporary lounge and dining.
Upscale and bright decor.
A large master bedroom comes with an ensuite.
An open plan kitchen with direct garden access.
Elegant dining area.

The Calderwood and the Eddington are two stunning property types available in the development. Both feature designer kitchens that are fully equipped with integrated appliances, stunning bedrooms with contemporary en-suites, lounges and dining areas. Other features include an ‘A’ rated gas central heating system, UVPC windows, modern bathrooms, WC and more. Each property comes with its own green space and private parking. External areas of the Calderwood and Eddington both feature turf to front and rear garden, a mono block driveways and more.

These spacious four-bedroom properties offer a slice of life that’s a bit more relaxed, idyllically located, and refreshingly modern.

The Calderwood starts at £485,000 and the Eddington starts at £550,000.  The Calderwood and Eddington in Kirktown Brae are available to see by appointment only. Learn more about buying a new build home in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire and get say hello to your future home today.

More from Property

Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
South Manse at Potterton, Aberdeen, is the former Manse of the Auld Kirk. All images supplied by: Estate agents
Former manse in Aberdeen could be yours for £485,000
Mortages
Highland house prices up 33% as mortgages cost hundreds more
Carol and Ross Adamson have turned a derelict bothy into their dream family home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Derelict Aberdeenshire bothy turned into dream home by family
The owners of this granite home have breathed new life into the property. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Live your best life in this £430,000 house in Aberdeen's west end
Stoer Hostel in the Highlands is a bright yellow building in the Sutherland Highlands on the route of the North Coast 500.
Remote for sale Highland hostel offers a complete lifestyle change on the NC500
Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair in Skye
One of the oldest inns on Skye on the market at offers over £795,000
Inveraray Pharmacy is being sold for £275,000. Image: Christie&Co.
Two local pharmacies on Islay and in Inveraray up for sale
beaufort castle, which is on sale
Ownership twist revealed in sale of Highland castle by Stagecoach bus tycoon
Sam Fairweather and his partner Lana are sky high after moving into their dream home in Elgin. Image: Weber Shandwick
RAF mechanic on cloud nine after finding dream Elgin home