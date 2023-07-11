A slice of life in Stonehaven — Why should you consider buying a new build in Aberdeenshire

Imagine a life where you have your own stunning four bedroom home, perfectly decorated and equipped, with its own lush garden on a peaceful street.

Well, this idyllic slice of life may be closer than you think. If you’re considering moving home or sampling a new part of Scotland, consider buying a new build in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Why should you buy a new build home?

Buying a new build home comes with so many perks — and when you step into your new build home in Kirktown Brae, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, it will be easy to see why.

Welcome to your new life and home in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

The lovely neighbourhood of Kirktown Brae is perfectly situated on the outskirts of Stonehaven. Offering incredibly convenient road and rail links providing to both Aberdeen and Dundee, it is the perfect home base for commuters looking to escape the buzz of the city and settle somewhere peaceful.

Kirktown Brae is a refreshingly different kind of neighbourhood, offering all the benefits of the vibrant community of Stonehaven. Here you can enjoy a bustling town centre, the stunning cliff top scenery and the lively picturesque harbour.

Within close range of Kirktown Brae, Stonehaven, residents can access a wide variety of facilities and services, including shops, hotels, restaurants, primary and secondary schools. There is even a medical centre conveniently within walking distance. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the seasonal open air swimming pool, renowned golf course, incredible cycling routes and with Kirktown Brae’s proximity to nature, an abundance of woodland and country walking trails.

For couples, families young and old, and even professionals looking for a peaceful escape from the city, a new build in Kirktown Brae in Stonehaven is a no-brainer.

Home, sweet home awaits in Kirktown Brae

If you’re interested in a buying new build home in Aberdeenshire, look no further than Kirktown Brae, a new development by GS Brown Construction.

GS Brown Construction is Perthshire-based business that has been in the industry for over 53 years. The company is family-run and made up of 3 generations who run the day-to-day-business. Business is in their blood and quality care is of the utmost importance to its hard-earned reputation.

Just take a look at the new build homes Kirktown Brae and you will see GS Brown’s commitment to quality and care.

The Calderwood and the Eddington are two stunning property types available in the development. Both feature designer kitchens that are fully equipped with integrated appliances, stunning bedrooms with contemporary en-suites, lounges and dining areas. Other features include an ‘A’ rated gas central heating system, UVPC windows, modern bathrooms, WC and more. Each property comes with its own green space and private parking. External areas of the Calderwood and Eddington both feature turf to front and rear garden, a mono block driveways and more.

These spacious four-bedroom properties offer a slice of life that’s a bit more relaxed, idyllically located, and refreshingly modern.

The Calderwood starts at £485,000 and the Eddington starts at £550,000. The Calderwood and Eddington in Kirktown Brae are available to see by appointment only. Learn more about buying a new build home in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire and get say hello to your future home today.