Houses from £214,000 at new Inverness housing development which promises the best of both city and countryside living

Two, three and four bedroom homes are on the market at The Maples, Ness Side in Inverness.

By Rosemary Lowne
Enjoy the beauty of the countryside while remaining close to the city at this new housing development in Inverness. Image: The Big Partnership
Enjoy the beauty of the countryside while remaining close to the city at this new housing development in Inverness. Image: The Big Partnership

For those looking to enjoy everything the countryside has to offer without being miles away from the hustle and bustle of city life, a new build housing development just 10 minute’s from Inverness could be the answer to your property prayers.

Billed by the developer Tulloch Homes as the very best in rural and urban living, The Maples in Ness Side is a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes which have just went on the market.

Starting from £214,000, the homes are located just a stone’s throw away from the River Ness and a 10 minute drive to Inverness.

Take a look round the Aspen showhome at The Maples, a new Tulloch Homes development in Inverness. Image: The Big Partnership

Community spirit and countryside living with these houses just 10 minutes from Inverness

Jo McLaren, the Tulloch sales and marketing director, says the 750 home development should appeal to buyers looking for an idyllic location with a thriving community spirit.

“This newest phase of homes adds to the diverse mix we already have at The Maples, offering even more choice for a variety of homebuyers who want to put down roots in this beautiful countryside location,” says Jo.

“Each home in this new release showcases the high specification, exacting attention to detail and sustainability features all our homes boast.

“However, The Maples also offers a sense of community that appeals to people who want to feel connected to the wider area, whilst enjoying everything the surrounding countryside offers.”

Jo McLaren, the Tulloch sales and marketing director, says the new homes offer rural yet central living. Image: The Big Partnership

Immaculate interiors

First impressions are excellent as the new builds all feature crisp white facades and complementing sleek grey wooden cladding.

Sleek and stylish throughout, the Orrin and the Teviot terraced house styles feature two double bedrooms and beautiful designer kitchens from Ashley Ann Aberdeen together with modern dining areas and a family bathroom

Keen gardeners will also be in their element as both house types have turfed outdoor space which are accessible from the kitchen in the Orrin and the lounge in the Teviot.

The Aspen showhome is the epitome of stylish living. Image: The Big Partnership

Designer kitchens and beautiful gardens

Equally as impressive is the Torrin house type, a thoughtfully designed three-bedroom semi-detached home with a contemporary open plan kitchen and dining area with French doors out to the patio area in the turfed garden.

This property type also has a separate lounge, a designer kitchen and three upstairs bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower room.

Dreams do come true when it comes to modern living. Image: The Big Partnership

Tours are also available of The Aspen showhome which has four bedrooms, flexible living space, private gardens and a Juliet balcony.

In addition, the Calder, a three-bedroom detached showhome is also available to view.

Prices start at £214,000 for the Orrin, £303,000 for the Calder and £322,000 for The Aspen.

For more information or to book an appointment go to the website tulloch-homes.com

