Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Beautiful former schoolhouse near Inverurie on the market for £380,000

Located in Kirkton of Rayne, this four bedroom detached cottage enjoys stunning views of Bennachie.

By Rosemary Lowne
Eden Cottage, near Inverurie, is a stunning period property with views over Bennachie.
Full of country charm and character, Eden Cottage is a very special family home. Image: Kellas

A love letter to the spectacular Aberdeenshire countryside, this beautifully refurbished former schoolhouse ticks all the right boxes.

From the breathtaking views of Bennachie to the charming country style kitchen and the large garden, owners Nicola Garner and her husband Paul have loved everything about Eden Cottage, their rural retreat.

Dating back 200 years, Nicola instantly fell in love with the historic home before she even viewed it.

The owners of Eden Cottage at their daughter's wedding
Propery owner Nicola Garner (second from left) and her husband Paul with their daughter Danielle (centre) and their granddaughter Faye have loved everything about Eden Cottage. Image: Nicola Garner.

“I immediately fell in love with Eden,” says Nicola.

“However it wasn’t in the area we were searching for, so it took some time to convince my husband to even look at it.

“When we finally viewed the house, we knew it was perfect.

“It was everything and more on our wish list, the most beautiful house in the most idyllic area with breathtaking views of Bennachie – it really was the dream house.”

Dream detached Eden Cottage near Inverurie

Proving that the best things come to those who wait, the couple who run their own business, eventually got the keys to the four-bedroom detached cottage a year later.

Over the past seven years, the couple, who initially lived with their daughter Danielle, son-in-law Michael and their granddaughter Faye, have breathed new life into the home.

“It was very overwhelming to begin with, as we didn’t realise just how much work needed to be done,” says Nicola.

“Yet, we took our time and Paul lovingly restored every room, one at a time.

“It took years of planning and preparation, yet it was all worth it to see Eden restored to where it is now, a home filled with light, love and warmth.”

Eden Cottage near inverurie has a spacious kitchen with a dining table seating four in the middle of the room. The kitchen is primarily white with light wooden accents, including wooden beams along the ceiling.
For those looking for a country style kitchen, this is sure to whet the appetite. Image: Kellas

Beautiful views over Bennachie

Due to a change in their family circumstances, the couple have reluctantly put their dream home on the market.

“We will miss everything, the spectacular views of beautiful Bennachie from every window, the light that fills each room, the size of the rooms and the quirkiness of its unique character.

“Most of all, we will all miss the tranquility of the garden.”

Describing it as a house that warmly wraps itself around you, Nicola and Paul have worked tirelessly to create not just a house but a serene sanctuary.

The living area of the property, with a white sofa and armchair, a black and white fireplace with a mirror on the mantelpiece, a black bookcase and a pale wooden unit with the flat screen television on top
Crisp and clean decor and plenty of natural sunlight make this room the ideal place for relaxing with family or friends. Image: Kellas

“It’s the most inviting and relaxing place we have ever lived,” says Nicola.

“We love the large spacious rooms, which are each filled with light and specular views.

“Looking out from each window tells its own story, every one offering the most amazing views of rolling hills, countryside and a stunning frontal view of Bennachie.”

Keen to preserve this historic gem of a home, the couple have renovated the property with love, care and attention to detail.

“The cottage was built over two hundred years ago, and it has had many owners over the years,” says Nicola.

“One family in particular travelled here from Australia to live in Scotland during the 1900s.

“The owner was the captain of a ship who travelled the world and settled here with his family to make Eden their home.”

A room of Eden Cottage near Inverurie featuring a pale wooden table, cream walls and carpets and plush cream chairs
Nicola and Paul Garner have worked tirelessly to restore this former schoolhouse to its former glory. Image: Kellas

Every room enjoy wonderful views

An instant oasis of calm, the wonderful home opens up with an attractive porch and a welcoming hallway.

At the heart of the home is the large lounge with dual aspect windows which frame the luscious landscape.

Also made for relaxing is the sumptuous sitting room which could be used as a home office, playroom or as a fifth bedroom if required.

Book lovers are also in for a treat as this home has its very own cosy library.

The double bedroom in the cottage with a small electric chandelier and double bed. A long window overlooks the countryside opposite the bed, on the windowsill there is a round wooden framed mirror with a small stool in front of it
This dreamy bedroom has plenty of light and space. Image: Kellas

Eden Cottage near Inverurie is perfect for families

Meanwhile, entertaining is an elegant affair in the fantastic formal dining room while the charming country style kitchen will also create a stir.

Completing the ground floor is a spacious utility room, pantry, an immaculate shower room and a separate bathroom.

Upstairs there are four fabulous double bedrooms.

With excellent accommodation and a wonderful location, Nicola thinks Eden Cottage is perfect for families.

The bathroom in the cottage with light wooden flooring, a free standing cupboard and free standing bath. The toilet and sink are at the far side of the room next to the window
Soak away your worries in this spa like bathroom. Image: Kellas

“The house would ideally suit a family who love nature, and who enjoy a peaceful environment with an opportunity for country living,” she said.”

Outside is the perfect al fresco escape with a superb summerhouse, a beautiful garden, a workshop and a shed.

“We have also loved the garden, it is so spacious and filled with lots of seating areas, beautiful plants shrubs and fruit trees, it feels like our very own Duthie Park,” says Nicola.

The large garden with lots of greenery, a wooden trellis and shed
The garden has plenty of space for the children to run around while the summer house is an al fresco escape. Image: Kellas

Although sad to be leaving, Nicola and Paul are happy that it will be an amazing home for another family.

“Eden is such a magical, unique home, it’s so important to us that it has a family who will love and cherish the house as much as we do,” says Nicola.

“It really will offer someone the most beautiful living experience.”

To book a viewing

Eden Cottage, Kirkton Of Rayne, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £380,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation