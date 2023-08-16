Elegant Ellon house with gym and sauna on the market for £700,000

With its very own gym, sauna, hot tub and snooker room, this stunning Ellon home is the epitome of healthy living.

Set within seven acres of luscious green gardens, every inch of this superb six-bedroom detached home has been designed for modern family life in the picturesque countryside.

Exuding all the charm and character of a country cottage but on a much larger scale, first impressions are excellent as a lengthy tree lined driveway leads up to the front of this sprawling home.

Dream Ellon house is perfect for work, rest and play

This feel-good factor continues inside where all the rooms ooze sophistication and style, from the beautiful lounge and upstairs sitting room, both with wood burning stoves, to the sensational sun room with high ceilings, wooden beams and lovely views over the garden.

And if cooking is one of your passions, then the dream fitted kitchen is sure to be the icing on the cake.

Brimming with high end kitchen appliances and a centre island, this is sure to become the social hub of the home.

Melt your worries away in the sauna

Family meals can also be savoured in the dining room, just across from the kitchen, where sliding doors lead out to a fantastic patio area.

Perfect for work, rest and play, this immaculate home also has a snooker room, a gym studio with sauna and shower as well as a fully kitted out gym in the double integral garage.

Also on the ground floor is a family room, an exceptionally large master suite with a dressing room and an ensuite shower room, two cloakrooms, utility room and boot room.

Hot tub and paddock area

For those who work from home or for teenagers revising for exams, the spacious study on the upper north wing of the property is ideal.

Accessed from a grand split level staircase, the upper south wing has four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a storage room.

Outside, the property enjoys seven acres of glorious garden grounds with the fully enclosed back garden featuring a patio area and a pond.

Keen horse riders are also well catered for as there is an extensive paddock area.

Solar panels and ground source heating

Other key features include a hot tub, solar panels on the south facing side, ground source heating, a private driveway and CCTV.

The plush property also offers plenty of potential development opportunities whether that be to create a granny annex or a separate business space.

Located just a nine minute drive from the vibrant town of Ellon, this fantastic home has everything on its doorstep.

It’s also just a 30 minute’s drive to Aberdeen.

To book a viewing

Shallowplough, Drumwhindle, Ellon, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £700,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893 or check out the website acandco.com