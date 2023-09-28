Bancon Homes invites buyers to VIP Part Exchange Event at Lochside of Leys in Banchory

Following the success of previous homebuyer events, luxury homebuilder Bancon Homes is inviting buyers to an exclusive VIP Part Exchange Weekend at its popular Lochside of Leys development in Banchory.

A finalist in this year’s prestigious Scottish Home Awards, the event is being held at the Knockburn show home at Lochside of Leys between 10am and 5pm on Saturday 7 October and Sunday 8 October.

Although this is an open event, anyone planning on attending is encouraged to book their place by emailing sales@bancon.co.uk.

During the weekend buyers will have a fantastic opportunity to meet Bancon’s expert team, take a tour of the three, four and five-bedroom high specification homes and imagine how living at Lochside of Leys could be.

They’ll also be able to view a range of house styles. These include the five-bedroom Ternan, the three-bedroom Arbeadie and Cairn, as well as the award-nominated four-bedroom Knockburn show home.

Prices at Lochside of Leys currently start at £319,995 with incentives available on selected plots. These include LBTT paid and free flooring for a November entry.

During the event, buyers will find out more about the Part Exchange Scheme and how Bancon Homes can be the guaranteed buyer for their current home and also save money when they buy a new-build home from Bancon.

As part of the scheme Bancon Homes will meet all marketing costs. These include the home report and preparation of schedules, all advertising costs, any Aberdeen solicitors’ property centre insertion charges and all estate agency fees in connection with the sale of a buyer’s current property.

Full details of the scheme can be found on the company’s website: https://www.banconhomes.com/buying-advice/part-exchange/. Terms and conditions apply.

Featuring the company’s Deeside collection there are currently six different house styles on sale at Lochside of Leys. These aim to suit a range of buyers and their lifestyle expectations.

Each home combines a luxury specification with designer kitchens, superior craftsmanship, versatile interiors and modern connectivity throughout.

Surrounded by mature trees, homes have been designed to blend into the local area with traditional Deeside architectural features and natural timber cladding.

They also aim to bring the outside in and make the most of the views of the surrounding area with large windows which flood them with light.

Homes come with spacious gardens as well as garages.

Positioned on the Hill of Banchory, Lochside of Leys enjoys a woodland setting adjacent to the Loch of Leys Nature Conservation Site, yet just minutes from Banchory town centre and only 30 minutes from Aberdeen’s Union Square.

All homes at Lochside of Leys come with an EPC Band B Energy Efficiency Rating, well ahead of the Band D rating for the average home in Scotland.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “Lochside of Leys is a truly fabulous development in a wonderful location, so we are delighted to showcase our beautiful homes there to potential buyers.

“Selling your current home can be an uncertain and stressful time, so we are delighted to raise the profile of our Part Exchange Scheme, which not only guarantees the sale of your current home but saves you thousands of pounds in the process.”

To find out more, download a brochure or book your place at the Part Exchange Weekend visit https://www.banconhomes.com/new-homes-for-sale/current/lochside-of-leys-banchory/