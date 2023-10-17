Modern, brand new and affordable – Take a first look at some of the new homes for sale in Chapleton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern, brand new and affordable – Take a first look at some of the new homes for sale in Chapleton

A sneak peek at Chapleton's newest homes

In partnership with Places for People
People standing and visiting tents at Chapleton farmers market.
Step into Chapleton's newest homes for sale.

Are you a first time buyer looking to get onto the property ladder? With property developer and leading social enterprise Places for People, you may be able to buy a new home in Chapleton and make your homeowner dream a reality.

Take a first look at these brand new homes available in Chapleton

A new release of Shared Equity as new funding has recently been received to allow for more affordable homes including beautiful three bedroom homes in Chapleton, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire’s vibrant new town.

Just under a 20-minute drive from Aberdeen city, Chapleton is the perfect area to experience the best of both country, coastal and city living. Chapleton is bustling with community – from its farmers markets to its green spaces, local shops and close-knit neighbourhood squares. Chapelton’s thriving community offers enviable country living with everything you could need close at hand.

Aerial shot of Chapleton.
Experience the best of both country, coastal and city living in Chapleton.

Chapleton is an award-winning community and the perfect location for first-time buyers. Some of these homes start from £250,000 as part of the popular Shared Equity scheme and others are available through Part Exchange.

These homes are spacious and larger than your average new build and feature period features like large windows, higher ceilings award-winning architecture.

Interested? Take a sneak peek below and buy a new home in Chapleton.

The Dumbreck

The Dumbreck is a unique, modern country three-bedroom, semi-detached house. It’s a brand new, one-of-a-kind house type at Chapleton and features:

  • Vestibule opening up to spacious lounge and open-plan kitchen and dining area
  • Utility and WC
  • Three bedrooms: two doubles with fitted wardrobe and en-suite and one single bedroom best suited as a children’s bedroom or home office
Starting from £250,000 (with the Shared Equity Scheme) – £275,000 (with the Part Exchange Scheme). Learn more about The Dumbreck.

The Berryhill

The Berryhill is a spectacular, spacious three-bedroom, 1,235 sq ft detached family home featuring:

  • Large open-plan living, kitchen and dining area with contemporary units overlooking the rear garden
  • Utility room
  • Accessible bathroom
  • Storage cupboards
  • Large garage with space to park a car, use for storage or even doubling as a home gym
  • Three spacious bedrooms upstairs: a master with fitted wardrobes and en-suite, a generous double with fitted wardrobe and space for furniture, and a double bedroom that would be ideal as a home office.
Starting from £352,500. Learn more about the Berryhill.

The Maclellan

The Maclellan is an attractive and generous-sized four-bedroom, semi-detached family home. Featuring 1,277 sq ft of living space based over two spacious floors, this home provides everything a growing family could need including:

  • Two double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes
  • Two spacious singles with plenty of room for furniture (ideal as a home office)
  • Three bathrooms (one en-suite, a stylish family bathroom and a WC)
  • Spacious ground floor with high specification kitchen/diner
  • Generous-sized living room with french doors opening out onto a
  • Private rear garden
Starting from £305,000. Learn more about The Maclellan.

The Lauriston

The Lauriston is a spacious and modern three-bedroom, semi-detached family home perfect for a modern family. The Lauriston benefits from:

  • Generous-sized rooms
  • Vestibule leading onto an expansive living room featuring French doors that open out to a private garden.
  • There is a bright and spacious open-plan kitchen/diner and a handy utility room and WC, coupled with access to a private garden.
Starting from £290,000. Learn more about The Lauriston.

Places for People takes the stress out of buying a new affordable home

Make your homeowners dream a reality today with the help of Places for People and their Shared Equity Scheme and Part Exchange Scheme.

Perhaps you’re a first-time buyer looking to get onto the property ladder? Going through a divorce and need a new home? Or are you over 60 and looking to buy for the first time? Whatever your circumstances, as long as you meet the criteria, these two schemes could help.

The Shared Equity Scheme can be used to buy your new home with a lower deposit and mortgage and access an equity loan to make up the remainder. An exclusive scheme operating in Scotland only, it enables you to effectively buy a brand-new home without having to pay the full price.

Designed to help you keep the deposit and monthly payments on your home to a minimum, the scheme allows you to fund between 60% and 80% of the full price of the property, made up of your deposit and a mortgage. The remaining percentage is covered by the equity loan, which you will only repay when you come to sell your home.

You’ll own 100% of the property and there’ll be no rent to pay.

The Part Exchange Scheme provides you with guaranteed buyer for your existing home – Places for People! If your application is accepted your existing home will be valued and appraised. If you accept the offer, Places for People will arrange for your old property to be sold so you are freed up to buy one of their brand new properties.

Allison Sutherland, regional sales and marketing director said: “At Places for People we don’t just build homes, we create thriving communities and Chapleton perfectly exemplifies this. We are thrilled to be releasing more homes on our shared equity scheme, meeting the demands for more affordable housing in the area and helping more people find a place to call their own.”

Ask Places for People which schemes are available for properties on offer in Chapleton.

Buy a new home in Chapleton and lay the foundations for a bright future for you and your family.

