Unique converted Aberdeenshire church home with pulpit and altar on sale for £345,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Unique converted Aberdeenshire church home with pulpit and altar on sale for £345,000

Kennethmont Church House retains several original features including stained glass windows, pulpit, altar and the church bell.

By Ross Hempseed
Kennethmont Parish Church on sale. Image: Savills.
Kennethmont Parish Church on sale. Image: Savills.

A historic converted Aberdeenshire church is on sale for £345,000.

Kennethmont Parish Church, now known as Kennethmont Church House, dates back to 1812 and was turned into a three-bedroom family home in 1997.

It sits on 1.5 acres of land in the hamlet of Kennethmont, around seven miles from Huntly and 17 miles from Inverurie.

The large drawing room. Image: Savills.

The unique property still boasts a pulpit, altar, church bell and large stained glass windows.

You enter via a small vestibule with access to a shower room to the left, a staircase to the right and one of two bedrooms on the ground floor.

Heading down the hallway, there is a door to the right for the second bedroom, while at the end of the hallway opens up to the magnificent drawing room – the former church hall.

A ground floor bedroom. Image: Savills.

The enormous space has two ecclesiastical arched windows to the left side and a cosy and inviting stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove to the right.

The room is divided into sections, with a dining area on the left and a sitting area on the right, split using intricately designed wooden barriers.

At the back of the room is the altar on a raised platform with an attention-grabbing stained glass window above.

Church is ‘a perfect fusion of where old meets new’

Beside the altar is the door to the modern kitchen.

The kitchen was refurbished in 2020 using cream cabinets complemented by oak worksurfaces and dark blue glass panelling. It also has a central island with seating.

Heading upstairs is the spectacular master suite, the former church gallery.

The 410-square-foot space is self-contained with a modern ensuite bathroom and doors opening onto the landing overlooking the drawing room.

A modern kitchen. Image: Savills.
The master suite. Image: Savills.
The master ensuite. Image: Savills.

Large arched windows bring in tonnes of natural light with plenty of wardrobe space.

In addition, there is a garage, a shed and one and a half acres of land.

Kennethmont Church House is being sold via Savills, with property agent Fiona Gormley describing it as “a perfect fusion of where old meets new.”

She added: “I love the more contemporary aspects alongside the period charm.

“The main reception room is full of character reflecting the bygone era as a place of worship.”

More from Property

Kilchrenan House Oban
Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million
50 Cordiner Avenue has been beautifully refurbished.
Matthew McAllister shows us inside his stunning Aberdeen townhouse
1 Queen's Court is a beautiful townhouse close to the city centre.
Pretty townhouse off Aberdeen's Queen's Road on the market for £365,000
Clamhan Lodge is ideal for those who love horse riding as there's an all weather equestrian arena.
Horse lovers will be jumping for joy at this £595,000 Highland home
Timber House in Skye. Image: Galbraith.
Modern timber home with stunning panoramic views over Skye up for sale
Anete Licite, of Inverness-based Braveheart Property Specialists.
Inverness-based 'Scotvian' Anete Licite loves helping people find their dream homes
New House, Huntly. Image: Savills.
Ultra-modern Huntly home with cinema room and bar on market for £850k
Mount Isa has an interesting history.
Amazing Aberdeen home with links to Australia and the Second World War goes on…
The Georgian country home.
Stunning £850k four-floor Georgian country house with tennis court for sale in Moray
House of Aquhorthies near Inverurie. Image: Savills.
Bridgerton-style 'majestic' mansion with walled garden near Inverurie on sale for £2.5m

Conversation