Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Hotel along iconic ‘Harry Potter’ train route at Glenfinnan for sale

The Prince's House Hotel is looking for a new owner to welcome the thousands of Harry Potter fans which visit the area each year.

By Ross Hempseed
Prince's House Hotel lies on the Harry Potter railway line. Image: Graham & Sibbald/Sandy McCook.
Prince's House Hotel lies on the Harry Potter railway line. Image: Graham & Sibbald/Sandy McCook.

A boutique hotel in Glenfinnan has hit the market, promising profits for the new owner thanks to the influx of Harry Potter fans who travel to the area every year.

The Prince’s House Hotel is located along the famous railway line, where the Jacobite steam train, also known as the Hogwarts Express passes by regularly.

It is also a short walk of around 30 minutes from the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct where scenes from the films were shot.

Every year, visitor numbers to the area swell up during the summer with excited and eager Potterheads on a pilgrimage to the landmark.

Prince’s House Hotel in Glenfinnan. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

The property sits beside the A830, which passes through Glenfinnan and is a classic white-walled Highland building.

Inside, the hotel has an open-plan dining/lounge/bar area for entertaining visitors on cold Highland evenings.

The restaurant and bar area. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

The restaurant can cater for up to 40 covers per sitting and also features a full-functioning commercial kitchen.

High ceilings at hotel

The high ceilings and wood panelling make for an inviting space, welcoming both residents and non-residents.

It also has a conservatory area, a great place to enjoy a drink on a summer evening.

The conservatory area. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

Realtors Graham and Sibbald say the property is “oozing with character and charm”.

The hotel also has nine en suite bedrooms.

A four-poster room. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

There is one four-poster bedroom, two large doubles, two smaller doubles, two twin and two single rooms.

Rooms feature mahogany wood furniture and have all been decorated in their unique style and character.

A twin room. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

It also has a separate staff accommodation block and a manager’s apartment.

The current owners have operated the hotel for more than 20 years and wish for a new enthusiastic owner.

The three-star hotel is currently listed for a price of £500,000.

