Cosy country cottage with stunning views on the market in Lumphanan for £310,000

Soak up all the beauty and tranquillity of the countryside in this pretty four-bedroom cottage in the heart of Royal Deeside.

Nestled in the scenic village of Lumphanan, just 25 miles from Aberdeen and 10 miles from Banchory, East Knowehead Cottage is bucolic bolthole positively brimming with charm and character.

First impressions are excellent as the cottage enjoys breathtaking views over the lush green countryside.

Expectations are exceeded even further inside the attractive home which has been extended to create more space for all the family.

Home is where the heart is

Heartwarming and homely, the immaculate entrance hallway sets the scene and leads through to the lounge.

From family movie nights to relaxing afternoons curled up on the sofa with a good book, the lounge is the perfect place to unwind and escape from daily stresses.

During the colder winter months, the lounge is especially cosy thanks to its Morso wood burning stove.

And for those of us who fancy themselves as the next Jamie Oliver or Nigella Lawson, the dining kitchen is the perfect place for budding chefs to whip up a storm.

Cook with class in the stylish kitchen

Whether it’s a slap-up Sunday roast dinner or freshly baked scones, the stylish kitchen is where people can rise to any culinary challenge.

The kitchen also has plenty of space for dining too so it’s the ideal excuse for a dinner party.

And for a healthy dose of vitamin D all year round, head through to the sun room where stunning views over the surrounding countryside can be savoured.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room, two double bedrooms and a modern wet room.

Four fabulous bedrooms

Upstairs, there are two further double bedrooms and a fantastic family bathroom.

Outside, the south facing garden is a horticultural haven with large areas of lawn, mixed shrubs and trees.

During the warmer summer months, family barbecues can be enjoyed on the large paved patio area which overlooks the postcard perfect scenery.

The great outdoors

Keen gardeners or those with a hobby are also well catered for as a detached double garage offers plenty of storage space.

The garage also has lighting, power, water and a floored loft.

In terms of location, the property enjoys all the benefits of vibrant village life with a local shop, tea room and a nine-hole golf course nearby.

Growing families are also well served as there are local schools on the doorstep as well as a regular bus service to Aberdeen.

The bustling town of Banchory is also just a short drive away as is the village of Aboyne while Aberdeen is within a commutable distance.

East Knowehead Cottage, Lumphanan, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £310,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01330 824646 or check out the website aspc.co.uk