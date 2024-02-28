Cosy country cottage with stunning views on the market in Lumphanan for £310,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Cosy country cottage with stunning views on the market in Lumphanan for £310,000

Escape to the country while remaining close to the city in this superb Lumphanan home.

By Rosemary Lowne
Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside in this Lumphanan home.
The grass is certainly greener at East Knowehead Cottage. Image: Aberdein Considine

Soak up all the beauty and tranquillity of the countryside in this pretty four-bedroom cottage in the heart of Royal Deeside.

Nestled in the scenic village of Lumphanan, just 25 miles from Aberdeen and 10 miles from Banchory, East Knowehead Cottage is bucolic bolthole positively brimming with charm and character.

First impressions are excellent as the cottage enjoys breathtaking views over the lush green countryside.

Expectations are exceeded even further inside the attractive home which has been extended to create more space for all the family.

Imagine being able to sit in the sun room and soak up those wonderful views every day. Image: Aberdein Considine

Home is where the heart is

Heartwarming and homely, the immaculate entrance hallway sets the scene and leads through to the lounge.

From family movie nights to relaxing afternoons curled up on the sofa with a good book, the lounge is the perfect place to unwind and escape from daily stresses.

During the colder winter months, the lounge is especially cosy thanks to its Morso wood burning stove.

And for those of us who fancy themselves as the next Jamie Oliver or Nigella Lawson, the dining kitchen is the perfect place for budding chefs to whip up a storm.

The lounge is the perfect place to unwind. Image: Aberdein Considine

Cook with class in the stylish kitchen

Whether it’s a slap-up Sunday roast dinner or freshly baked scones, the stylish kitchen is where people can rise to any culinary challenge.

The kitchen also has plenty of space for dining too so it’s the ideal excuse for a dinner party.

And for a healthy dose of vitamin D all year round, head through to the sun room where stunning views over the surrounding countryside can be savoured.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room, two double bedrooms and a modern wet room.

Enjoy creating delicious family meals in the spacious kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine

Four fabulous bedrooms

Upstairs, there are two further double bedrooms and a fantastic family bathroom.

Outside, the south facing garden is a horticultural haven with large areas of lawn, mixed shrubs and trees.

During the warmer summer months, family barbecues can be enjoyed on the large paved patio area which overlooks the postcard perfect scenery.

The cottage has four spacious bedrooms. Image: Aberdein Considine

The great outdoors

Keen gardeners or those with a hobby are also well catered for as a detached double garage offers plenty of storage space.

The garage also has lighting, power, water and a floored loft.

In terms of location, the property enjoys all the benefits of vibrant village life with a local shop, tea room and a nine-hole golf course nearby.

Growing families are also well served as there are local schools on the doorstep as well as a regular bus service to Aberdeen.

The bustling town of Banchory is also just a short drive away as is the village of Aboyne while Aberdeen is within a commutable distance.

The garden is a great space for children to burn off their energy. Image: Aberdein Considine

East Knowehead Cottage, Lumphanan, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £310,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01330 824646 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

