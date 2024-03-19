Anne’s wonderful Westhill home is on the market for £330,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Anne’s wonderful Westhill home is on the market for £330,000

Anne Reid has loved everything about her beautiful detached home especially her lovely neighbours, the space and the garden.

By Rosemary Lowne
Anne Reid will be sad to leave her beautiful Westhill home.
With three bedrooms, a beautiful garden and a lovely location, 5 Gordon Close ticks all the right boxes. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

With sleek and stylish interiors, lovely neighbours and a fantastic location, it’s no surprise that Anne Reid will miss everything about her wonderful Westhill home.

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Gordon Close, just a two-minute walk from the bustling Westhill Shopping Centre, the beautifully extended and extensively upgraded detached property has been the perfect place for Anne to enjoy her retirement.

But after three blissfully happy years, Anne, who shares her home with her cats Coby and Bailey, is ready to downsize.

Anne Reid has put her own stamp on her beautiful home. Image: Anne Reid

“I was originally living in a large, five-bedroom house when I spotted this property,” says Anne.

“When I first viewed it, I loved the layout and the downstairs space especially the sunroom.

“I could also see the potential to make the house my home.

“Since moving in, I’ve loved everything about it – the fantastic location, the lovely neighbours and also the fact that it’s a two-minute walk from Westhill Shopping Centre.

“But now is the right time for me to downsize again.”

The amazing dining/family room is the perfect place to relax with family or friends. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Sleek and stylish interiors

Immaculately presented on the outside, the home, which was built about 30 years ago, is even more attractive inside where a bright hallway sets a stylish tone.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the modern lounge is the perfect place to unwind with patio doors leading directly to the back garden.

Positively basking in natural sunlight which streams in through the patio doors and the front facing window, the lounge has also been beautifully decorated with the perfect balance of fresh and crisp neutral decor and vibrant pops of colour.

And whether it’s Sunday roast for all the family, a simple salad for lunch or some delicious homebaking, the fantastic kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of chefs.

Grab the popcorn for movie nights in the attractive lounge. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Kitchen has all the right ingredients

From the glossy cabinets and complementing work surfaces to the two fan assisted ovens and integrated microwave, dishwasher and fridge/freezer, the kitchen has all the right ingredients.

After dinner, kick back and relax in the striking family room/dining room where numerous south and west facing windows bring the outside in.

Over the years, Anne has enjoyed putting her own stamp on her wonderful home.

Cooking is a stylish affair in the modern kitchen. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

“I created a utility room from part of the lounge,” says Anne.

“I also removed the fourth bedroom to create a large master bedroom with ensuite.

“Outside, I laid a large tarmac driveway to allow space for more cars and I also upgraded the garden by stripping out the old decking and laying slabs and granite chips.

“Other improvements included replacing the windows, patio doors and the soffits and drains on the original part of the house.”

Three fabulous bedrooms

Completing the impressive ground floor is a convenient cloakroom and a utility room which has been plumbed for a washing machine and also has a heated towel rail and plenty of wall units.

Upstairs, the first floor is a serene sanctuary with three double bedrooms including the master bedroom with ensuite shower room.

Recently upgraded, the impressive master bedroom also has wall-to-wall wardrobe space.

Also on this floor is an attractive family bathroom.

Enjoy a great night’s sleep in one of the sumptuous bedrooms. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Easily maintained garden

Although sad to be leaving her fabulous home, Anne is happy in the knowledge that it will make another person or family very happy.

“I think the space, storage and the garden will appeal most to buyers,” says Anne.

Outside, family barbecues can be savoured in the easily maintained back garden.

A veritable suntrap, the garden also has a paved patio area and a garden shed with plenty of space for all horticultural storage needs.

In addition, there is a front garden with space for parking as well as a side garden where clothes can be dried.

The bathroom is awash with style. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Lovely location

Reflecting on her time at the property, Anne says she’ll be leaving with happy memories.

“I will miss everything about this property as it’s a truly lovely home,” says Anne.

Location wise, Westhill enjoys the best of both worlds with semi-rural surroundings while the hustle and bustle of Aberdeen is just a fifteen-minute drive away.

Families are also well catered for as there are primary and secondary schools on the doorstep plus shops, leisure facilities including an 18-hole golf course and stunning hill and forest walks.

Other key features include gas central heating, double glazing and a loft which has been insulated and partly tiled.

The sun soaked garden is ideal for barbecues. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

5 Gordon Close, Westhill, is on the market for offers over £330,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

Marine House certainly has the wow factor.
Watch dolphins from the balcony of this plush Black Isle penthouse on the market…
Friarsfield Way home in Aberdeen is on sale by Savills.
Five-bedroom modern home in Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' neighbourhood on sale for £880,000
The Clark family have loved everything about their family home.
After 25 happy years Anne puts beautiful Bridge of Don family home on the…
With wonderful sea views and modern interiors, this converted steading ticks all the right boxes.
Louise transforms Aberdeenshire steading into dream home
Davont is a four-bedroom property at Crathes, near Banchory.
Property at Crathes near Banchory has great gardens and country views
Cove Farm has modern and traditional features.
Amazing home with bar, hot tub and conservatory on the market for £475,000 in…
2
Beauly villa exterior
Incredible six-bedroom Highland villa put up for sale for £475,000
Jacqueline and Alan Scott are happier than ever after finding their dream home in Insch
Jacqueline and Alan find their dream home in Insch
Roy and Marie have worked hard to create a fantastic home for their family.
Marie and Roy put their own stamp on superb Aberdeen townhouse
Number 19 Grandholm Grove, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen.
Luxury property in Bridge of Don has orangery, garden and double garage

Conversation