Anne’s wonderful Westhill home is on the market for £330,000

With sleek and stylish interiors, lovely neighbours and a fantastic location, it’s no surprise that Anne Reid will miss everything about her wonderful Westhill home.

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Gordon Close, just a two-minute walk from the bustling Westhill Shopping Centre, the beautifully extended and extensively upgraded detached property has been the perfect place for Anne to enjoy her retirement.

But after three blissfully happy years, Anne, who shares her home with her cats Coby and Bailey, is ready to downsize.

“I was originally living in a large, five-bedroom house when I spotted this property,” says Anne.

“When I first viewed it, I loved the layout and the downstairs space especially the sunroom.

“I could also see the potential to make the house my home.

“Since moving in, I’ve loved everything about it – the fantastic location, the lovely neighbours and also the fact that it’s a two-minute walk from Westhill Shopping Centre.

“But now is the right time for me to downsize again.”

Sleek and stylish interiors

Immaculately presented on the outside, the home, which was built about 30 years ago, is even more attractive inside where a bright hallway sets a stylish tone.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the modern lounge is the perfect place to unwind with patio doors leading directly to the back garden.

Positively basking in natural sunlight which streams in through the patio doors and the front facing window, the lounge has also been beautifully decorated with the perfect balance of fresh and crisp neutral decor and vibrant pops of colour.

And whether it’s Sunday roast for all the family, a simple salad for lunch or some delicious homebaking, the fantastic kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of chefs.

Kitchen has all the right ingredients

From the glossy cabinets and complementing work surfaces to the two fan assisted ovens and integrated microwave, dishwasher and fridge/freezer, the kitchen has all the right ingredients.

After dinner, kick back and relax in the striking family room/dining room where numerous south and west facing windows bring the outside in.

Over the years, Anne has enjoyed putting her own stamp on her wonderful home.

“I created a utility room from part of the lounge,” says Anne.

“I also removed the fourth bedroom to create a large master bedroom with ensuite.

“Outside, I laid a large tarmac driveway to allow space for more cars and I also upgraded the garden by stripping out the old decking and laying slabs and granite chips.

“Other improvements included replacing the windows, patio doors and the soffits and drains on the original part of the house.”

Three fabulous bedrooms

Completing the impressive ground floor is a convenient cloakroom and a utility room which has been plumbed for a washing machine and also has a heated towel rail and plenty of wall units.

Upstairs, the first floor is a serene sanctuary with three double bedrooms including the master bedroom with ensuite shower room.

Recently upgraded, the impressive master bedroom also has wall-to-wall wardrobe space.

Also on this floor is an attractive family bathroom.

Easily maintained garden

Although sad to be leaving her fabulous home, Anne is happy in the knowledge that it will make another person or family very happy.

“I think the space, storage and the garden will appeal most to buyers,” says Anne.

Outside, family barbecues can be savoured in the easily maintained back garden.

A veritable suntrap, the garden also has a paved patio area and a garden shed with plenty of space for all horticultural storage needs.

In addition, there is a front garden with space for parking as well as a side garden where clothes can be dried.

Lovely location

Reflecting on her time at the property, Anne says she’ll be leaving with happy memories.

“I will miss everything about this property as it’s a truly lovely home,” says Anne.

Location wise, Westhill enjoys the best of both worlds with semi-rural surroundings while the hustle and bustle of Aberdeen is just a fifteen-minute drive away.

Families are also well catered for as there are primary and secondary schools on the doorstep plus shops, leisure facilities including an 18-hole golf course and stunning hill and forest walks.

Other key features include gas central heating, double glazing and a loft which has been insulated and partly tiled.

5 Gordon Close, Westhill, is on the market for offers over £330,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk