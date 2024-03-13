Property at Crathes near Banchory has great gardens and country views

Davont, a property at Crathes, near Banchory, has lots of attractive features but most notable of all, has to be its wonderful gardens.

Its present owners have carefully attended to Davont’s 1.5 acres and the result is a thing of beauty.

There are mature trees and seasonal plants throughout the front garden, which is mostly laid to lawn and enclosed by a stone wall.

The rear garden is a haven for wildlife, being mostly mature woodland.

Property at Crathes has log cabin in the garden

And to enjoy all of this, there is a high-quality log cabin with decking, ideal for a quiet coffee or glass of wine in the evening.

Moving indoors, this four-bedroom detached family home is set across two floors and offers spacious family living.

It is presented in walk-in condition, with oak doors and finishings throughout.

The porch has space for a seating area and this looks over the front garden.

There is a roomy hallway and a carpeted staircase leads to a galleried landing on the first floor.

On the ground floor, the lounge is south-facing and overlooks the front garden.

It has solid oak flooring and is a warm and bright space, with lots of natural light and a wood-burning stove on a granite hearth.

There are two glazed doors leading into the dining kitchen which is fitted with solid wood units with oak worktops and a Belfast sink.

There is a six-ring gas cooking range, which is ideal for busy mealtimes or when entertaining and a boiling water tap.

The kitchen at this property at Crathes near Banchory also has a built-in fridge, freezer, dishwasher and microwave.

Dining options include the breakfast bar for casual family meals and a more formal dining area with room for a large dining table and chairs.

The handy utility room has been fitted with built-in units to match the kitchen.

Also on the ground floor are two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and a luxury shower room with modern grey finishings.

Upstairs, the galleried landing is used as a study area with pleasant countryside views.

Moving on to the master bedroom, this has built-in wardrobes and a modern en suite shower room.

There is a further double bedroom which also has built in storage and finally there’s a family bathroom.

Davont enjoys a lovely country setting at the edge of the Crathes Castle estate land.

There are woodland walks to be enjoyed while the castle is just a short distance away.

Leading up to this property at Crathes near Banchory, there is a sweeping driveway that has been tarred and there is ample space to park and turn.

There is also a single garage which has been fitted with power, light and a workbench.

In additional, there is a further wooden garage which is ideal for any more required storage.

Price over £549,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.