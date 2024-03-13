Property at Crathes near Banchory has great gardens and country views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property at Crathes near Banchory has great gardens and country views

Davont is a four-bedroom detached family home sitting in 1.5 acres of beautiful garden grounds on the edge of the Crathes Castle estate.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Davont is a four-bedroom property at Crathes, near Banchory.
Davont is a four-bedroom property at Crathes, near Banchory.

Davont, a property at Crathes, near Banchory, has lots of attractive features but most notable of all, has to be its wonderful gardens.

Its present owners have carefully attended to Davont’s 1.5 acres and the result is a thing of beauty.

There are mature trees and seasonal plants throughout the front garden, which is mostly laid to lawn and enclosed by a stone wall.

The rear garden is a haven for wildlife, being mostly mature woodland.

Aerial view of the large front garden at Davont, the house for sale near the Crathes Castle estate.
The splendid front garden at Davont.

Property at Crathes has log cabin in the garden

And to enjoy all of this, there is a high-quality log cabin with decking, ideal for a quiet coffee or glass of wine in the evening.

Moving indoors, this four-bedroom detached family home is set across two floors and offers spacious family living.

It is presented in walk-in condition, with oak doors and finishings throughout.

The porch has space for a seating area and this looks over the front garden.

There is a roomy hallway and a carpeted staircase leads to a galleried landing on the first floor.

The summerhouse outside the house for sale near Banchory.
The summerhouse, complete with decking.

On the ground floor, the lounge is south-facing and overlooks the front garden.

It has solid oak flooring and is a warm and bright space, with lots of natural light and a wood-burning stove on a granite hearth.

There are two glazed doors leading into the dining kitchen which is fitted with solid wood units with oak worktops and a Belfast sink.

There is a six-ring gas cooking range, which is ideal for busy mealtimes or when entertaining and a boiling water tap.

The kitchen at this property at Crathes near Banchory also has a built-in fridge, freezer, dishwasher and microwave.

The kitchen inside the house for sale near Crathes Castle, featuring breakfast bar and solid wood units.
The kitchen with breakfast bar and solid wood units.

Dining options include the breakfast bar for casual family meals and a more formal dining area with room for a large dining table and chairs.

The handy utility room has been fitted with built-in units to match the kitchen.

Also on the ground floor are two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and a luxury shower room with modern grey finishings.

Bright lounge with wood-burning stove inside the house for sale near Banchory.
The bright lounge with wood-burning stove.

Upstairs, the galleried landing is used as a study area with pleasant countryside views.

Moving on to the master bedroom, this has built-in wardrobes and a modern en suite shower room.

There is a further double bedroom which also has built in storage and finally there’s a family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms inside the house for sale near Crathes Castle.
One of the large bedrooms.

Davont enjoys a lovely country setting at the edge of the Crathes Castle estate land.

There are woodland walks to be enjoyed while the castle is just a short distance away.

Leading up to this property at Crathes near Banchory, there is a sweeping driveway that has been tarred and there is ample space to park and turn.

There is also a single garage which has been fitted with power, light and a workbench.

In additional, there is a further wooden garage which is ideal for any more required storage.

Price over £549,000 with Aberdein Considine and on the aspc website.

The wood-burning stove in the lounge.
The wood-burning stove is an attractive focal point in the lounge.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

Conversation