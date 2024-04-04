Ice cream fans will love this stunning Stonehaven apartment above Aunty Betty’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Ice cream fans will love this stunning Stonehaven apartment above Aunty Betty’s

Lesley and Brian Duff have created a chic beach apartment with incredible sea views.

By Rosemary Lowne
The Beach Apartment is a breath of fresh sea air.
The Beach Apartment is a breath of fresh sea air. Image: Smith Solicitors Stonehaven

For those who love to be beside the seaside, this sweet apartment above the famous Aunty Betty’s Ice Cream shop is the cream of the crop.

From the breathtakingly beautiful views and the stunning interiors to the amazing location just a stone’s throw away from Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool, Lesley and Brian Duff have loved absolutely everything about their wonderful home.

But after 19 blissfully happy years, it’s time for the couple to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they put their charming apartment on the market.

Here Lesley opens up about how they transformed the flat into their dream home.

The Beach Apartment, The Promenade, Stonehaven

Who: Lesley and Brian Duff.

What: A first floor apartment located over Aunty Betty’s and The Bay Fish and Chip shop.

Where: The Promenade, Stonehaven.

Lesley and Brian Duff, owners of The Beach Apartment, The Promenade, Stonehaven
Lesley and Brian Duff have worked hard to create their amazing beach apartment. Image: Lesley and Brian Duff

The Beach Apartment

“We bought the property 18/19 years ago from the Stewart brothers who ran the amusements and the bingo in Stonehaven.

At the time, I was running Molly Gunnings, the cafe next door to the apartment.

One day, the Stewart family simply asked us if we would like to buy the apartment as one of their younger brothers had a cycle accident and found the travelling from Glasgow, where they were based, to Stonehaven difficult.

Stylish kitchen and dining area in the Stonehaven flat renovation.
Live your best life in this sleek and stylish beachside apartment. Image: Smith Solicitors Stonehaven

The timing was perfect for us as we had been living in Newtonhill but our two children had left home and with us working all day at the cafe, it was perfect.

When we first viewed the apartment the deal was done instantly as the view is captivating.

We were interviewed by Mr and Mrs Stewart senior before being allowed to buy the ground floor and apartment.

Downstairs, I ran Aunty Betty’s ice cream shop while we sold the remaining section to Calum Richardson to start his highly acclaimed Bay Fish and Chip shop.

Views of the ocean from The Beach Apartment, Stonehaven
Soak up postcard perfect views all year round in this charming apartment. Image: Smith Solicitors Stonehaven

After renovating Aunty Betty’s, which we eventually sold in 2021, we completely renovated the apartment as it had been built 20 years prior so there were orange kitchen units and an avocado green bathroom so a renovation was due.

So we reduced the three bedrooms to two and we created an open plan layout which is perfect for entertaining and for dreamy days lying in bed watching the waves.

We also installed new windows, a real wood Tasmanian oak floor bathroom, an ensuite shower room in the primary bedroom, a new kitchen plus a gas fire which were all easily incorporated with ample storage to make this a very comfortable apartment.

Renovated bathroom inside the Stonehaven flat.
The bathroom has boutique hotel vibes. Image: Smith Solicitors Stonehaven

The gas fire has glass on two sides so it’s visible from the sitting room and the bedroom.

In terms of location, this apartment has no neighbours and is the only property on this part of the promenade with living accommodation.

There are so many leisure facilities nearby including the open-air swimming pool, the golf course, the bowling green and tennis courts plus the village of Cowie is a short walk away.

For the interiors, we opted for a classic contemporary look with lots of artwork which I love.

Another bathroom in the seaside property in Aberdeenshire, featuring shower and bathtub.
The plush bathroom is a serene sanctuary. Image: Smith Solicitors Stonehaven

I also love Farrow and Ball paints as the muted colours allow the sea to fill the rooms and the art on the walls to be of interest.

On reflection, the greatest challenge for us was waiting on planning approval.

Eighteen years later and the renovation still looks fresh and new as we have constantly maintained the apartment installing new electrics and even a new water tank.

We both love our apartment as the view is gorgeous and the space is easy to live in.

Open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area in the Stonehaven flat renovation.
Relax in comfort and style in this fabulous open plan space. Image: Smith Solicitors Stonehaven

My advice for anyone embarking on a similar project would be, don’t be fashionable but spend the most amount of the cash you have evenly on floors, bathrooms and kitchens.

Trends can be added with cushions and throws but keep the basics simple.

For me, art and very nice pieces are a key factor into making your home yours.

You want your home to be individual and a place that reflects your family life not what’s currently on trend.

Large bedroom at The Beach Apartment, Stonehaven
This sumptuous bedroom is the perfect place to rest your weary head. Image: Smith Solicitors Stonehaven

I also shopped locally and would window shop first before buying anything as I wanted to make sure that I really and truly wanted it.

Budgeting is also important.

In summary, decorate to suit where you live, how you live and make your home yours.”

Another bedroom in the Aberdeenshire seaside property.
This bedroom has dreamy interiors. Image: Smith Solicitors Stonehaven

The Beach Apartment, The Promenade, Stonehaven, is on the market at a guide price of £225,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Smith Solicitors Stonehaven on 01569 767778 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

If you would like your home to feature simply email features@eveningexpress.co.uk

More from Property

Corse School, located six miles from Huntly, was built in 1877 and retains many original features. Image: Google Streetview
147-year-old Victorian school near Huntly on the market for just £35,000
This beautiful new build home in Newtonhill is ideal for modern family life.
Stunning seaside home on the market in Newtonhill for £320,000
The Burnett Arms, Kemnay outside.
Now is your chance to run Aberdeenshire pub for £150 per week
The exterior front of the Dolphin chipper
Award-winning Macduff chipper up for sale
Exterior of Wester Ord House
'Truly unique': Westhill six-bedroom family home with log cabin on sale for £825,000
Wardlaw House is one of the amazing properties on the market across the north and north-east.
Six beautiful homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
Lismore is a fantastic family home in Maryculter.
Magnificent Maryculter home on the market for £585,000
Aldwyn Park House was built from scratch by owners Wendy and Ron Paterson
Wendy and Ron show us inside their amazing Auchnagatt home complete with bar and…
Byrewalls, a U-shaped steading at Newton of Drumgesk sits in around three-quarters of an acre of gardens.
Luxury U-shaped steading conversion near Aboyne is ready to move into
Green Den home sits on two acres of private land with beautiful gardens. Image: Savills
Stonehaven Edwardian home ‘of outstanding character’ goes on the market

Conversation