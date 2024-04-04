Ice cream fans will love this stunning Stonehaven apartment above Aunty Betty’s

For those who love to be beside the seaside, this sweet apartment above the famous Aunty Betty’s Ice Cream shop is the cream of the crop.

From the breathtakingly beautiful views and the stunning interiors to the amazing location just a stone’s throw away from Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool, Lesley and Brian Duff have loved absolutely everything about their wonderful home.

But after 19 blissfully happy years, it’s time for the couple to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they put their charming apartment on the market.

Here Lesley opens up about how they transformed the flat into their dream home.

The Beach Apartment, The Promenade, Stonehaven

Who: Lesley and Brian Duff.

What: A first floor apartment located over Aunty Betty’s and The Bay Fish and Chip shop.

Where: The Promenade, Stonehaven.

“We bought the property 18/19 years ago from the Stewart brothers who ran the amusements and the bingo in Stonehaven.

At the time, I was running Molly Gunnings, the cafe next door to the apartment.

One day, the Stewart family simply asked us if we would like to buy the apartment as one of their younger brothers had a cycle accident and found the travelling from Glasgow, where they were based, to Stonehaven difficult.

The timing was perfect for us as we had been living in Newtonhill but our two children had left home and with us working all day at the cafe, it was perfect.

When we first viewed the apartment the deal was done instantly as the view is captivating.

We were interviewed by Mr and Mrs Stewart senior before being allowed to buy the ground floor and apartment.

Downstairs, I ran Aunty Betty’s ice cream shop while we sold the remaining section to Calum Richardson to start his highly acclaimed Bay Fish and Chip shop.

After renovating Aunty Betty’s, which we eventually sold in 2021, we completely renovated the apartment as it had been built 20 years prior so there were orange kitchen units and an avocado green bathroom so a renovation was due.

So we reduced the three bedrooms to two and we created an open plan layout which is perfect for entertaining and for dreamy days lying in bed watching the waves.

We also installed new windows, a real wood Tasmanian oak floor bathroom, an ensuite shower room in the primary bedroom, a new kitchen plus a gas fire which were all easily incorporated with ample storage to make this a very comfortable apartment.

The gas fire has glass on two sides so it’s visible from the sitting room and the bedroom.

In terms of location, this apartment has no neighbours and is the only property on this part of the promenade with living accommodation.

There are so many leisure facilities nearby including the open-air swimming pool, the golf course, the bowling green and tennis courts plus the village of Cowie is a short walk away.

For the interiors, we opted for a classic contemporary look with lots of artwork which I love.

I also love Farrow and Ball paints as the muted colours allow the sea to fill the rooms and the art on the walls to be of interest.

On reflection, the greatest challenge for us was waiting on planning approval.

Eighteen years later and the renovation still looks fresh and new as we have constantly maintained the apartment installing new electrics and even a new water tank.

We both love our apartment as the view is gorgeous and the space is easy to live in.

My advice for anyone embarking on a similar project would be, don’t be fashionable but spend the most amount of the cash you have evenly on floors, bathrooms and kitchens.

Trends can be added with cushions and throws but keep the basics simple.

For me, art and very nice pieces are a key factor into making your home yours.

You want your home to be individual and a place that reflects your family life not what’s currently on trend.

I also shopped locally and would window shop first before buying anything as I wanted to make sure that I really and truly wanted it.

Budgeting is also important.

In summary, decorate to suit where you live, how you live and make your home yours.”

The Beach Apartment, The Promenade, Stonehaven, is on the market at a guide price of £225,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Smith Solicitors Stonehaven on 01569 767778 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

