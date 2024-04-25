Converted stable with tower offering spectacular views of Aberdeenshire reduced by £85,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Converted stable with tower offering spectacular views of Aberdeenshire reduced by £85,000

Tower Wing, a property within the stables of the nearby Durris House has been on the market for eight months.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeenshire home with a tower.
The front of the property. Image: Savills.

A converted stable with a tower and tennis court in rural Aberdeenshire has had its price slashed by £85,000 after eight months on the market.

Tower Wing, is located in the stables of Durris House south of Drumoak, had been listed by Savills back in August 2023 for £580,000.

However, now the property, which has been transformed into a modern country home, is listed for £495,000 after failing to find a buyer.

Here is a look at what Tower Wing has to offer

One of the most impressive features is the stone tower which rises above the building , offering stunning views of the surrounding area.

The entire building has a pinkish hue due to the special granite used in its construction back in 1830.

The property has a lot of period features. Image: Savills.

On the ground floor is a massive sitting room with stained glass window features on doors out to the garden.

Attached to the sitting room is a large dining room, while along the corridor, there is a kitchen/diner, which has a separate utility room.

There is also a toilet as well as a snug room.

On the second floor, there are five bedrooms, all good sizes. At the end of the property is the master bedroom, which has an en suite and dressing room.

Inside the tower room which offers stunning views around the grounds. Image: Savills.

The most unique feature of the property, the tower room is accessed via a door in the dressing room of the master bedroom.

Price slashed by £85,000 for rural Aberdeenshire home

It features exposed brickwork and the octagonal space offers 360-degree views of the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside.

Country kitchen. Image: Savills.

Every room in the house has high ceilings which brings a lot of natural light into the property.

Three bedrooms share a family-sized bathroom, while the final bedroom has a small en suite.

One of the bathrooms. Image: Savills.

The property sits on one acre plot of land, surrounded by mature woodland in a peaceful location.

The buyer will also have access to a nearby tennis court and a double-door garage.

Owners have access to a tennis court. Image: Savills.

Conversation