Converted stable with tower offering spectacular views of Aberdeenshire reduced by £85,000

A converted stable with a tower and tennis court in rural Aberdeenshire has had its price slashed by £85,000 after eight months on the market.

Tower Wing, is located in the stables of Durris House south of Drumoak, had been listed by Savills back in August 2023 for £580,000.

However, now the property, which has been transformed into a modern country home, is listed for £495,000 after failing to find a buyer.

Here is a look at what Tower Wing has to offer

One of the most impressive features is the stone tower which rises above the building , offering stunning views of the surrounding area.

The entire building has a pinkish hue due to the special granite used in its construction back in 1830.

On the ground floor is a massive sitting room with stained glass window features on doors out to the garden.

Attached to the sitting room is a large dining room, while along the corridor, there is a kitchen/diner, which has a separate utility room.

There is also a toilet as well as a snug room.

On the second floor, there are five bedrooms, all good sizes. At the end of the property is the master bedroom, which has an en suite and dressing room.

The most unique feature of the property, the tower room is accessed via a door in the dressing room of the master bedroom.

It features exposed brickwork and the octagonal space offers 360-degree views of the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside.

Every room in the house has high ceilings which brings a lot of natural light into the property.

Three bedrooms share a family-sized bathroom, while the final bedroom has a small en suite.

The property sits on one acre plot of land, surrounded by mature woodland in a peaceful location.

The buyer will also have access to a nearby tennis court and a double-door garage.