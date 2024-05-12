Six superb homes on the market from Banchory to Beauly

Take a look inside these amazing homes on the market across the north and north-east this week.

56 Polmuir Road

Located just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen’s Duthie Park, this stunning semi-detached home ticks all the right boxes.

Spanning three floors, the beautiful Victorian home has most recently been operating as a private guest house but could easily be transformed into a fabulous family home.

With eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two reception rooms, there’s certainly plenty of space for all the family at this handsome home which is on the market for offers over £550,000 with Gavin Bain and Co.

7 St. Machar Place, Aboyne

Sleek and stylish throughout, this contemporary and energy efficient home is designed for modern family life.

From the chic open plan dining, kitchen and family room to the fabulous fully enclosed back garden, this is the perfect place for children to thrive.

On the market for offers over £425,000 with Laurie and Co, the fabulous five bedroom home also has also a self contained annexe.

Oakbank, Duffus Road, Elgin

This handsome historic home is a work of property art.

Adorned with amazing period features including stained glass windows, cornicing and original wood flooring, the five bedroom detached home – on the market for offers in the region of £540,000 with Harper Macleod – is positively brimming with character throughout.

On the ground floor there is a drawing room, morning room, dining room, dining kitchen, guest wc and study while upstairs there are five bedrooms plus a bathroom and shower room.

2 Broallan, Beauly

Soak up panoramic views from this exceptional country home and annexe.

Located in the scattered hamlet of Broallan and backed by it’s own woodland, this incredible five bedroom former croft house and detached one bedroom annex is in a league of its own.

Vastly extended and renovated, the property – on the market for offers over £790,000 with Galbraith – boasts a new kitchen, resplendent reception rooms with wood burning stoves, five bedrooms including three with ensuites and an attic with potential to convert.

Alfresco dining and breathtaking views can be enjoyed in the landscaped garden.

17 Westburn Drive, Aberdeen

Overlooking Westburn Park, this beautifully extended terraced house boasts five bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Set out over three floors, one of the standout features is the open plan, kitchen, dining space and family lounge with bi-fold doors out to the private fully enclosed back garden.

This pretty property – on the market for offers over £549,000 with Aberdein Considine – also has a landscaped garden and double garage.

Mill Of Beltie, Glassel, Banchory

Set within five acres, this charming former mill and croft is an resplendent rural retreat close to Banchory and Torphins.

Together with a contemporary six bedroom house, this plush property – on the market for offers over £825,000 with Aberdein Considine – also comes with a modern barn with a workshop, office and shower room.

Outside, barbecues can be enjoyed on the paved patio area while beyond the gardens there is a large, well maintained paddock which would be suitable for equestrian use.

For more information on the properties, check out the ASPC website aspc.co.uk and Rightmove website rightmove.co.uk

And for more stories like this:

Six charming homes for sale from Aberdeen to the Isle of Skye

Six plush properties on the market from Aberdeen to Kingussie