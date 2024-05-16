Stuart and Louise put their own stamp on attractive Aberdeen apartment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stuart and Louise put their own stamp on attractive Aberdeen apartment

Stuart Common and his wife Louise have shared their renovation journey as they embark on an exciting new chapter.

By Rosemary Lowne
12 Mile-End Avenue is a brimming with charm and character.
12 Mile-End Avenue is a brimming with charm and character. Image: Aberdein Considine

12 Mile-End Avenue, Aberdeen

Who: Stuart Common, 38, the managing director at Mackie’s of Scotland, his wife Louise, 33, a communications manager at Macphie and their 10-month-old daughter Charlotte.

What: A charming ground floor self-contained apartment with period features.

Where: Mile-End Avenue in Aberdeen’s west end just a short walk away from the city centre and close to Victoria Park and Westburn Park.

Aberdeen couple Stuart and Louise Common.
Stuart and Louise Common will miss their beautifully renovated apartment in Aberdeen’s west end. Image: Stuart Common

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“After viewing a number of properties, I found this home on ASPC.

The prime location of this property was what led me to arrange an initial viewing as it’s just a stone’s throw from the city’s bars and restaurants as well as the hospital and the AWPR, making it easy to get out of the city when we need to.

First impressions of this property upon viewing were incredible.

The spacious hallway with high ceilings offered a promising indication of what was to come.

Entrance featuring stained glass window inside renovated apartment in Aberdeen's west end.
The stained glass in the hallway sets a stylish tone. Image: Aberdein Considine

The living room follows the same theme with a stunning bay window while the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom are all great spaces too and the walk-in wardrobe was a huge plus-point – it certainly became handy when Louise moved in.

So I moved in back in 2016 and Louise joined me in 2020 before we married in 2021 and our daughter Charlotte was born in 2023.

The property has two bedrooms, a vestibule and corridor as well as a walk-in wardrobe, a bathroom, kitchen and a coal shed for storage.

Stylish living at 12 Mile-End Avenue featuring high ceiling.
Contemporary design shines in the living room of the west end apartment renovation. Image: Aberdein Considine

Outside, there is a large back garden which is shared with one other property and a dedicated front garden space.

The previous owner had renovated the property which meant that the kitchen and bathroom were brand new.

All we’ve really had to do is put our own stamp on the place, decorating each room to our taste.

Prior to Charlotte arriving in 2023, we used the second bedroom as a home office but we’ve turned it back into a bedroom for our little girl.

Modern kitchen inside the renovated apartment in Aberdeen's west end.
The kitchen has all the right ingredients. Image: Aberdein Considine

In terms of interiors, we’ve tried to make the most of the historic nature of the property, while adding a modern twist to it.

We decorated it in a neutral way to bring out the features of the flat and to help the furniture stand out.

Decorating has been done in stages over the years, using local tradesman Paul Fox from Fox Decorating.

The latest work we did was changing the second bedroom from an office space into a nursery.

Bedroom inside the Aberdeen flat.
Sweet dreams are guaranteed in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

To transform the room, we used Liberty wallpaper from Kynoch & Robertson in Rosemount and we also replaced the floor in this room.

Our greatest challenge when making alterations has always been working with a building which is very historic and which would have originally been created for living in a different way to which we do now.

The thick granite walls don’t always make for easy ‘smart’ living, but thankfully technology has developed to make this easier.

Bright nursery inside the renovated apartment in Aberdeen's west end.
The nursery is perfect for little ones. Image: Aberdein Considine

Much of our home can now be controlled using a mobile phone.

We love all aspects of the property and everything that we and the previous owner have done to modernise it.

The thing we love most about this property is the location.

Back garden at 12 Mile-End Avenue.
Soak up the sunshine in the pretty garden. Image: Aberdein Considine

There are lots of restaurants and bars on your doorstep including Milton on the Corner, Tarragon and The Queen Vic.

However, despite it being in the heart of the city centre, it’s quiet and we have incredible neighbours who we’re sad to leave.

The garden space is great too as it’s designed to be low maintenance and it gets the sun all day.

Large garden space to the back of the renovated west end apartment.
Keen gardeners will be in their element in this fantastic garden space. Image: Aberdein Considine

My advice for anyone who is renovating would be to take your time to find local trades people who you can trust to do a good job – you will not regret it.”

12 Mile-End Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £240,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

If you would like your home to feature, simply email features@eveningexpress.co.uk

More from Property

Whitewood sits on North Beach Road, at Balmedie, Aberdeen.
Stunning Balmedie Beach property is architect-designed with five bedrooms
Lady Carbisdale has raised a court action against SSEN
Carbisdale Castle owner goes to court over SSEN plans for power line she says…
Mill of Beltie near Banchory is one of the exceptional homes on the market.
Six superb homes on the market from Banchory to Beauly
Urquhart Castle, near Inverness
Five spectacular castles all within an hour's drive of Inverness
Julie and Lawrence Fraser have beautifully renovated their stunning home in Elgin's Mayne Road.
Elegant Elgin home with amazing garden on the market for £455,000
Dundarg Castle lies on the rugged Aberdeenshire coastline. Image: Savills.
Aberdeenshire castle which appeared in Netflix's 'The Crown' on the market for £675,000
Richard Conachan and his wife Laura have given their period property a makeover.
Richard and Laura share the secrets behind their Aberdeen property renovation
Torries Croft near Alford, Aberdeenshire, is both luxurious and cosy.
Torries Croft in Aberdeenshire is a luxurious haven for horse-lovers
Moredun Lodge in Milltimber. Image: Savills.
Milltimber lodge perfect for entertaining on sale for £1.25m
Former Manse with its own waterfall up for sale.
Former manse near Loch Ness with 'panoramic mountain views' and own waterfall on sale…

Conversation