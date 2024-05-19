Six sensational homes on the market from Inverurie to Inverness

If you’re in the market for a new home then you’re in luck as there’s some stunning properties for sale across the north and north-east of Scotland.

And to make your life easier, we’ve selected six homes that stand out from the crowd.

4 Westburn Crescent, Aberdeen

Effortlessly chic, this granite gem of a home is designed for modern family life.

From the impressive open plan kitchen, dining and family room to the wonderful sun lounge, every inch of this attractive abode – on the market for offers over £440,000 with Alex Hutcheon and Co – is beautiful.

Outside, alfresco dining can be savoured in the extensive paved patio area while there are a range of outbuildings as well as a double garage for storage.

Braeside, Meikle Wartle, Inverurie

Enjoy stunning views over the countryside from the comfort of this superb five bedroom family home.

Located in Meikle Wartle, a beautiful village just over six miles from Inverurie, this wonderful property – on the market for offers over £460,000 with Kellas – is the epitome of modern living.

Stand out features include an amazing open plan kitchen, family and dining room and a plush principal bedroom.

Woodlands, Island Bank Road, Inverness

Designed by the architect Alexander Ross in 1863, this exceptional country house is the stuff of dreams.

Set within beautiful landscaped grounds, the handsome Victorian home is an oasis of calm and retreat within its city setting.

Over the years, the amazing property – on the market for offers over £1,250,000 with Galbraith – has been sympathetically upgraded with its charming original period features retained or restored.

Mount Isa, 8 Salisbury Terrace, Aberdeen

This magnificent granite home certainly has the wow factor.

Set out over three floors, this incredible home has a plethora of period features plus no fewer than six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Some of the impressive features include an immaculate lounge, a fabulous dining room, a conservatory with access to the patio and a study/family room alongside a fantastic dining kitchen.

Also, the property – on the market for offers over £800,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace – has been added which could be used as a self-contained granny flat/annexe.

Windyhills, Kinloss, Forres

Embrace the beauty and tranquility of the countryside in this resplendent rural home.

Postcard perfect on the outside, this pretty property – on the market for offers over £525,000 with Strutt and Parker – is even more attractive inside where there is a dining area with French doors to a terrace plus a double-height drawing room, kitchen, mezzanine bedroom, sitting room and four bedrooms.

Outside, the garden grounds are a breath of fresh air with an area of woodland, numerous seating areas and spacious paved terraces which are ideal for barbecues.

Baldyvin Farmhouse, Alford

Set within five and half acres, this peaceful rural retreat is a slice of country paradise.

Boasting five bedrooms, five bathrooms and four receptions rooms plus a detached double garage, large detached barn and heated dog kennel, this property is perfect for growing families and pets alike.

On the market for offers over £665,000 with Aberdein Considine, this excellent home also has partitioned fields suitable for horses.

More information on the properties featured can be found on the websites ASPC aspc.co.uk and Rightmove rightmove.co.uk