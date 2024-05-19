Six sensational homes on the market from Inverurie to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six sensational homes on the market from Inverurie to Inverness

We've picked six of the most attractive properties for sale across the north and north-east.

By Rosemary Lowne
Woodlands in Inverness is one of the amazing homes on the market this week.
Woodlands in Inverness is one of the amazing homes on the market this week. Image: Galbraith

If you’re in the market for a new home then you’re in luck as there’s some stunning properties for sale across the north and north-east of Scotland.

And to make your life easier, we’ve selected six homes that stand out from the crowd.

4 Westburn Crescent, Aberdeen

The exterior doesn’t give much away but wait until you see inside. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Effortlessly chic, this granite gem of a home is designed for modern family life.

From the impressive open plan kitchen, dining and family room to the wonderful sun lounge, every inch of this attractive abode – on the market for offers over £440,000 with Alex Hutcheon and Co – is beautiful.

Outside, alfresco dining can be savoured in the extensive paved patio area while there are a range of outbuildings as well as a double garage for storage.

This kitchen area makes cooking a super stylish affair. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Braeside, Meikle Wartle, Inverurie

Braeside is a home like no other. Image: Kellas

Enjoy stunning views over the countryside from the comfort of this superb five bedroom family home.

Located in Meikle Wartle, a beautiful village just over six miles from Inverurie, this wonderful property – on the market for offers over £460,000 with Kellas – is the epitome of modern living.

Stand out features include an amazing open plan kitchen, family and dining room and a plush principal bedroom.

Check out the incredible open plan area. Image: Kellas

Woodlands, Island Bank Road, Inverness

This amazing home is like something out of an elegant period drama. Image: Galbraith

Designed by the architect Alexander Ross in 1863, this exceptional country house is the stuff of dreams.

Set within beautiful landscaped grounds, the handsome Victorian home is an oasis of calm and retreat within its city setting.

Over the years, the amazing property – on the market for offers over £1,250,000 with Galbraith – has been sympathetically upgraded with its charming original period features retained or restored.

The exquisite interiors are sure to impress. Image: Galbraith

Mount Isa, 8 Salisbury Terrace, Aberdeen

Prepare to be wowed by this wonderful home. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

This magnificent granite home certainly has the wow factor.

Set out over three floors, this incredible home has a plethora of period features plus no fewer than six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Some of the impressive features include an immaculate lounge, a fabulous dining room, a conservatory with access to the patio and a study/family room alongside a fantastic dining kitchen.

Also, the property – on the market for offers over £800,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace – has been added which could be used as a self-contained granny flat/annexe.

This amazing space is perfect for entertaining. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Windyhills, Kinloss, Forres

The grass is certainly greener at Windhills. Image: Strutt and Parker

Embrace the beauty and tranquility of the countryside in this resplendent rural home.

Postcard perfect on the outside, this pretty property – on the market for offers over £525,000 with Strutt and Parker – is even more attractive inside where there is a dining area with French doors to a terrace plus a double-height drawing room, kitchen,  mezzanine bedroom, sitting room and four bedrooms.

Outside, the garden grounds are a breath of fresh air with an area of woodland, numerous seating areas and spacious paved terraces which are ideal for barbecues.

The double height drawing room has a mezzanine bedroom at the top. Image: Strutt and Parker

Baldyvin Farmhouse, Alford

Baldyvin farmhouse is seriously impressive. Image: Aberdein Considine

Set within five and half acres, this peaceful rural retreat is a slice of country paradise.

Boasting five bedrooms, five bathrooms and four receptions rooms plus a detached double garage, large detached barn and heated dog kennel, this property is perfect for growing families and pets alike.

On the market for offers over £665,000 with Aberdein Considine, this excellent home also has partitioned fields suitable for horses.

This large open plan area is ideal for family gatherings. Image: Aberdein Considine.

More information on the properties featured can be found on the websites ASPC aspc.co.uk and Rightmove rightmove.co.uk

