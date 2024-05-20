Local joiner Barry Smith puts the amazing home he built near Inverurie on the market for £460,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local joiner Barry Smith puts the amazing home he built near Inverurie on the market for £460,000

Countryside living has never looked as good as it does at Braeside, an exceptional five-bedroom home on the edge of Meikle Wartle.

By Rosemary Lowne
Braeside is a contemporary country home brimming with style, space and spectacular views.
Braeside is a contemporary country home brimming with style, space and spectacular views. Image: Kellas

Soak up all the peace and tranquility of the countryside while remaining close to urban life in this supremely stylish family home.

Located on the edge of Meikle Wartle, a village close to Inverurie and just 24 miles from Aberdeen, the charming five-bedroom property has been a labour of love for Barry Smith, who built the home from scratch.

A joiner by trade, Barry initially intended to sell the home straight away but he and his wife Suzie loved it so much that they moved in with their three sons.

Barry and Suzie Smith say their amazing home has been the perfect place to bring up their children. Image: Suzie Smith

“With Barry being a joiner, he wanted to build a house as a project, with the intention of building it and selling it on straight afterwards,” says Suzie.

“But I convinced him to stay for a wee while to enjoy all our hard work.

“We previously lived in the country and building a house at the edge of the village appealed to us as we still got the country feel but the kids were able to go out to play at the park and with friends.

“So we started the build in March 2021 and moved in November the same year.”

Entertaining is an elegant affair at Braeside. Image: Kellas

Country living close to urban life

After two blissful years – and many happy memories – the couple have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to start an exciting new chapter.

Asked what she thinks will appeal to potential buyers, Suzie thinks it will be the amazing location and the space.

“I think that the easy commuting distance we are from Inverurie/Aberdeen and with it being a large house on a generous sized plot will definitely appeal to most, but more so for growing or big families,” says Suzie.

Before even setting foot inside the property, the postcard perfect views over the rolling countryside are sure to impress as will the home’s sleek and stylish grey and cream exterior.

Wake up feeling refreshed after a brilliant night’s sleep in this pristine bedroom. Image: Kellas

Five bedrooms and three bathrooms

And from the moment you step inside this chic home, be prepared to be wowed.

Located just off the immaculate front hallway is a spacious and beautifully decorated lounge with a modern built-in fireplace.

Perfect for relaxing with all the family, the lounge is also the ideal spot for enjoying the views from the comfort of the sofa.

But it’s the open plan kitchen, family and dining room that has real property pizzazz.

Like something straight out of the hit property show Grand Designs, this sophisticated space not only features high quality appliances but also a sleek marble central island with raised seating and an array of built-in storage.

This bathroom has spa-like qualities. Image: Kellas

Style and space

For Suzie, she has loved everything about their home but especially the scale of the property.

“I love the space we have as all the rooms are generous sizes and especially the huge garden that the kids have been able to take advantage of,” says Suzie.

This amazing open plan space also incorporates a fantastic family area with a dining space.

During the summer, the patio doors can be opened directly out to the back garden.

Also on the ground floor is a well laid out utility room as well as a large double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a superb shower room.

Sit back and relax in style in this attractive lounge area. Image: Kellas

Property perfect for families

Upstairs, expectations are exceeded even further as the principal bedroom is a serene sanctuary complete with a bright dressing area, three built-in wardrobes and a spa-like ensuite.

Equally as dreamy are the second and third bedrooms which both have large built-in wardrobes.

Meanwhile, working from home is easy as final bedroom is currently being used as a home office.

Completing the first floor is an attractive family bathroom with a separate shower cubicle and large bath, complete with an in-built smart TV.

This bedroom has plenty of storage space. Image: Kellas

Amazing garden with views

Outside, the garden is where the exceptional views can be enjoyed in all their glory.

With plenty of space, children can run around to their heart’s content while the adults can watch over the barbecue on the patio area.

And for those who have hobbies or enjoy gardening, there is plenty of storage space as there is a detached workshop plus a double integrated garage.

In terms of location, this property enjoys the best of both worlds with all the beauty of the countryside on its doorstep while remaining close to local amenities including a health centre, cottage hospital, several large supermarkets, restaurants, a swimming pool and a community centre.

Sports enthusiasts are also well catered for with plenty of leisure facilities nearby including golf, tennis and bowling.

How incredible are those views? Image: Kellas

Braeside, Meikle Wartle, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £460,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check the website aspc.co.uk

