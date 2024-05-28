Horse lovers will be jumping for joy at this £595,000 Highland home

Horse lovers are sure to fall head over heels for this resplendent rural retreat.

Enjoying a postcard perfect location close to the village of Bonar Bridge in Sutherland, Clamhan Lodge is not only a superb family home but also comes with over six acres of land, excellent equestrian facilities and a range of outbuildings.

The serene sanctuary has been a blissfully happy home to Morag and David Miller.

“When we retired from farming in Caithness in 2010 both of us were fit and active,” says Morag.

“A property project was interesting and Clamhan Lodge with over six acres sounded ideal.

“The property was architecturally designed 12 years previously, along the concept of a traditional Highland lodge providing spacious accommodation.”

Traditional Highland lodge

Over the past 14 years, the couple have enjoyed putting their own stamp on their charming home but they have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to move closer to family.

“The time has come for a slightly less active life nearer our family but we hope that whoever comes to Clamhan can be as happy as we have been over the past years,” says Morag.

Built in the style of a traditional Highland lodge, the main house opens up with an attractive entrance hallway which leads through to a beautiful sitting room area.

Five bedrooms and three reception rooms at the Highland home

Also sure to impress is the newly fitted dining kitchen while a separate dining room is perfect for entertaining guests.

During their time at the property, the couple have got stuck into renovations.

“Internally we have enhanced the property with a new ensuite bathroom and an Ashley Ann fitted kitchen,” says Morag.

Completing the ground floor is a study, playroom, family room, utility room and cloakroom.

All weather riding arena

Upstairs, there is a dreamy master bedroom suite with a dressing room plus four further bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, plus a family bathroom.

Over the years, David and Morag have loved everything about their wonderful home but especially the equestrian facilities.

“The creation of an all weather arena has enabled riding to be enjoyed throughout the year,” says Morag.

“I share my equestrian interests with my daughter Elisa, who frequently visits, and loves the contrasting life from that of a solicitor in Inverness.

“The equestrian set up with stables opening directly to paddocks and an arena that is outside the kitchen window would be ideal for a couple with enthusiastic young children.”

Resplendent rural retreat

Together with horse riding, Clamhan Lodge is also ideal for those who would like to keep animals.

“Horses, sheep and hens have been greatly enjoyed over the last 14 action packed years that we’ve been here,” says Morag.

“Also, David purchased an extra 0.88 acres of land from the local farmer which enabled him to create a network of pathways through the wooded area.

“Indeed when the grandchildren come to visit there is always a treasure hunt or nature trail to enjoy.”

Breathtaking views

One of the things that the couple will miss the most are the amazing views.

“There is no doubt that we will miss the amazing views of the Kyle of Sutherland – the estuary to the Carron, Oykel, Cassley and the Shin,” says Morag.

“We will also miss long walks with the dogs in the forest and miles of horse riding in the Balblair woods which has a track opposite the added ground.

“We’ve also loved the daffodils that line the paths in spring and the rhododendrons that provide a wealth of colour in June.”

Horticultural haven

Keen gardeners will also be in their element as Clamhan Lodge has extensive garden grounds with a lawn which extends to open woodland where a network of grassy paths provide a trail through the trees.

At the front and side of the house, there are sheltered sitting areas where the breathtaking views can be soaked up.

In terms of the grazing land, it’s divided into five interlinked paddocks while on the eastern side of the house there is a floodlit, all-weather, 40 m x 20 m riding arena.

And when it comes to outbuildings, you’re spoiled for choice as there is an integrated garage with light and power plus a multipurpose shed and stabling.

Location wise, the nearby villages of Bonar Bridge and Ardgay have a good range of shops and amenities including a primary school, while at Invershin, there is a request train stop on the Inverness line.

Meanwhile, secondary schooling is available in Dornoch or Tain, both of which offer a further range of shops and facilities.

Clamhan Lodge, Bonar Bridge, Ardgay, Highland, is on the market for offers over £595,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01463 224343 or check out the website rightmove.co.uk