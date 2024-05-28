Horse lovers will be jumping for joy at this £595,000 Highland home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horse lovers will be jumping for joy at this £595,000 Highland home

Clamhan Lodge, near the village of Bonar Bridge, is not only an amazing family home but also comes with an all weather horse riding arena.

By Rosemary Lowne
Clamhan Lodge is ideal for those who love horse riding as there's an all weather equestrian arena.
Clamhan Lodge is ideal for those who love horse riding as there's an all weather equestrian arena. Image: Galbraith

Horse lovers are sure to fall head over heels for this resplendent rural retreat.

Enjoying a postcard perfect location close to the village of Bonar Bridge in Sutherland, Clamhan Lodge is not only a superb family home but also comes with over six acres of land, excellent equestrian facilities and a range of outbuildings.

The serene sanctuary has been a blissfully happy home to Morag and David Miller.

“When we retired from farming in Caithness in 2010 both of us were fit and active,” says Morag.

“A property project was interesting and Clamhan Lodge with over six acres sounded ideal.

“The property was architecturally designed 12 years previously, along the concept of a traditional Highland lodge providing spacious accommodation.”

Owners of Clamhan Lodge, David and Morag Miller.
David and Morag Miller will be sad to say goodbye to their wonderful home. Image: Morag Miller

Traditional Highland lodge

Over the past 14 years, the couple have enjoyed putting their own stamp on their charming home but they have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to move closer to family.

“The time has come for a slightly less active life nearer our family but we hope that whoever comes to Clamhan can be as happy as we have been over the past years,” says Morag.

Built in the style of a traditional Highland lodge, the main house opens up with an attractive entrance hallway which leads through to a beautiful sitting room area.

Spacious lounge area with large windows at the Highland home
Enjoy amazing views from the comfort of this attractive lounge. Image: Galbraith

Five bedrooms and three reception rooms at the Highland home

Also sure to impress is the newly fitted dining kitchen while a separate dining room is perfect for entertaining guests.

During their time at the property, the couple have got stuck into renovations.

“Internally we have enhanced the property with a new ensuite bathroom and an Ashley Ann fitted kitchen,” says Morag.

Completing the ground floor is a study, playroom, family room, utility room and cloakroom.

Dining room at Clamhan Lodge
Slap up family meals can be savoured in this elegant dining room. Image: Galbraith

All weather riding arena

Upstairs, there is a dreamy master bedroom suite with a dressing room plus four further bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, plus a family bathroom.

Over the years, David and Morag have loved everything about their wonderful home but especially the equestrian facilities.

“The creation of an all weather arena has enabled riding to be enjoyed throughout the year,” says Morag.

“I share my equestrian interests with my daughter Elisa, who frequently visits, and loves the contrasting life from that of a solicitor in Inverness.

“The equestrian set up with stables opening directly to paddocks and an arena that is outside the kitchen window would be ideal for a couple with enthusiastic young children.”

Horse riding arena at the Highland home.
The riding arena is perfect for equestrian enthusiasts. Image: Galbraith

Resplendent rural retreat

Together with horse riding, Clamhan Lodge is also ideal for those who would like to keep animals.

“Horses, sheep and hens have been greatly enjoyed over the last 14 action packed years that we’ve been here,” says Morag.

“Also, David purchased an extra 0.88 acres of land from the local farmer which enabled him to create a network of pathways through the wooded area.

“Indeed when the grandchildren come to visit there is always a treasure hunt or nature trail to enjoy.”

Renovated kitchen at the Highland home
The kitchen has recently had a makeover. Image: Galbraith

Breathtaking views

One of the things that the couple will miss the most are the amazing views.

“There is no doubt that we will miss the amazing views of the Kyle of Sutherland – the estuary to the Carron, Oykel, Cassley and the Shin,” says Morag.

“We will also miss long walks with the dogs in the forest and miles of horse riding in the Balblair woods which has a track opposite the added ground.

“We’ve also loved the daffodils that line the paths in spring and the rhododendrons that provide a wealth of colour in June.”

Aerial view of Clamhan Lodge
Clamhan Lodge enjoys postcard perfect views. Image: Galbraith

Horticultural haven

Keen gardeners will also be in their element as Clamhan Lodge has extensive garden grounds with a lawn which extends to open woodland where a network of grassy paths provide a trail through the trees.

At the front and side of the house, there are sheltered sitting areas where the breathtaking views can be soaked up.

In terms of the grazing land, it’s divided into five interlinked paddocks while on the eastern side of the house there is a floodlit, all-weather, 40 m x 20 m riding arena.

And when it comes to outbuildings, you’re spoiled for choice as there is an integrated garage with light and power plus a multipurpose shed and stabling.

Large garden at the Highland home
The large garden is perfect for families. Image: Galbraith

Location wise, the nearby villages of Bonar Bridge and Ardgay have a good range of shops and amenities including a primary school, while at Invershin, there is a request train stop on the Inverness line.

Meanwhile, secondary schooling is available in Dornoch or Tain, both of which offer a further range of shops and facilities.

Clamhan Lodge, Bonar Bridge, Ardgay, Highland, is on the market for offers over £595,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01463 224343 or check out the website rightmove.co.uk

