Matthew McAllister shows us inside his stunning Aberdeen townhouse

Matthew McAllister has completely revamped his amazing townhouse in Cordiner Avenue.

By Rosemary Lowne
50 Cordiner Avenue has been beautifully refurbished.
50 Cordiner Avenue has been beautifully refurbished. Image: Wilsone and Duffus

Who: Matthew McAllister, who works in a family-owned scrap recycling company in Aberdeen, his fiancée Emma McCombie, who works at the James Dun Salon and Matthew’s nine-year-old son Calvin.

What: A fabulous four-bedroom townhouse boasting elegant and stylish accommodation over three floors.

Where: 50 Cordiner Avenue, Hilton, Aberdeen.

Matthew McAllister with his fiancee Emma McCombie
Matthew McAllister, pictured with his fiancee Emma McCombie, has worked hard to create his dream home. Image: Matthew McAllister

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“I was living in a smaller house before and when I saw this property, I completely fell in love with it.

My first impression of the house was how beautiful the granite building was as it has been completely refurbished by the Cala group.

I also loved the size of the rooms and bathrooms plus I also loved the big windows in the house which allows plenty light in.

The living room in the home with white walls, lots of windows and dark wooden floors.
Matthew says this amazing space has been perfect for entertaining. Image: Wilsone & Duffus

Even driving up the hill to the house was amazing as there were beautiful trees everywhere and the development was so clean and welcoming.

The location is perfect as it’s very quiet and beautiful plus it’s just a short walk into the town centre.

So I bought the property and moved in seven years ago.

When I moved in there was a lot of work needing done.

The living/dining area in the home with plush cream sofas and dining chairs
Every room in this plush property is immaculate. Image: Wilsone & Duffus

So I have completely changed everything from the flooring, carpets and blinds to the paint, tiles and lights.

The entire house has also been re-painted throughout.

I’ve also installed a new boiler and radiators and I’ve refurbished the front of the house and various other things.

Our favourite room is the living room as it’s such a lovely space with high ceilings and large windows.

A bedroom in the renovated townhouse Aberdeen
A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in this stylish bedroom. Image: Wilsone & Duffus

It’s a great space for entertaining as we used to have people round for food and drinks and to watch the boxing.

The rooms are all very spacious, particularly the two big bedrooms which have his and her cupboards.

Outside, I’ve also given the front garden a makeover so it’s now the perfect place to enjoy family barbecues.

The garden is also very low maintenance as the grounds are looked after by a factor.

The kitchen has white cupboards, black countertops and dark wooden flooring
The kitchen is sleek and stylish throughout. Image: Wilsone & Duffus

In terms of interiors, the house has a modern but contemporary look with the neutral decor making it perfect for those who want to put their own stamp on a home.

We bought most of our furniture from Sterling Home in Aberdeen while Heatcare Oil and Gas fitted our new boiler.

For us, the biggest challenge was painting and sanding down the stairs.

The hallway and stairs in the renovated townhouse Aberdeen
Even the hallway is super fashionable. Image: Wilsone & Duffus

What I love best about our home is walking round the area as it’s so quiet and relaxing plus the properties remind me of American style homes.

We’re also very lucky as we have lovely neighbours too.

Overall, I’ll miss everything about the property but I’m sure it will make the next owners very happy.”

50 Cordiner Avenue, Aberdeen is on the market for offers over £410,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Wilsone & Duffus on 01224 251100 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

