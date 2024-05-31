Catherine and Farhad put their beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £660,000

With stunning period interiors and a pretty garden it’s no surprise that Catherine Nekonam’s daughter and nieces all chose to have their wedding photos taken at Avalon.

In fact those precious photos and the unforgettable memories made at their beautiful Bieldside home will be something that Catherine and her husband Farhad will cherish forever.

“We have beautiful photos taken of our daughter in her wedding gown coming down the stairs and on the front porch as well as beside the beautiful trees and the large rhododendrons on the front lawn,” says Catherine.

“We also have photos of our two nieces who got married from here too.”

Breakfast on the sunny front porch

But after 20 wonderful years, the couple, who have been married for 46 years, have reluctantly put their amazing family home on the market.

“We will miss the uniqueness of this house and using our front porch for breakfast, lunch and coffees,” says Catherine.

“Also, the fact that it is south facing makes it a warm place to sit any time of year and enjoy the garden and great views.

“But as we are now retiring we feel it is the right time for the next family to enjoy the house as much as we have.”

Beautiful period features

It was back in 2004 when Catherine and Farhad first set eyes on the fabulous five-bedroom home which enjoys a peaceful yet central location in the west of the city.

“We were first attracted to the house by the spacious hallway with period lead windows, original wood panelling and original flooring,” says Catherine.

“The other rooms did not disappoint with ornate bay windows in the lounge and dining room, fabulous cornicing and a quirky butler’s pantry as well as a large utility room with pulley.

“The back family room off the large dining kitchen was an added bonus as is the study tucked away on the mezzanine floor for quiet office work to be done.”

Pretty property with unique history

Together with the period features and spacious rooms, the home’s fascinating history also intrigued the couple.

“The house was built in 1906 and in those days no two houses were built the same which makes the design of this house quite unique,” says Catherine.

“The daughter of the Archibald family – Archibald’s furniture shop – has lived here previously with her husband and family and some of their unique window dressings still remain as they are timeless classics.”

Elegant from the outside, the interiors are even more impressive as the property opens up with an attractive entrance hallway which leads through to a spacious front lounge with bay window.

Five bedrooms and four reception rooms

And whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner or some homebaking, the kitchen is sure to whet the appetite.

In terms of storage space, the butler’s pantry is the perfect place to keep mod cons and cooking appliances.

Also on the ground floor is a spacious dining room with a feature fireplace as well as a sitting room with patio doors to the back garden, a shower room and a utility/boot room.

Over the years, Catherine and Farhad have breathed new life into their superb home.

“We improved the property by having a garage and driveway built so that we could benefit from off street parking,” says Catherine.

“We also changed the ground floor bathroom to a large walk-in shower room.

“Recently we installed a large master bedroom with an ensuite shower room and we upgraded the boiler to a new more efficient model.

“We also replaced the lath and plastered the walls in the family room and study which are now well insulated as well as having ceilings re-plastered in the family room, kitchen, bathroom and study.”

Property is perfect for social soirees

The property has also been perfect for entertaining.

“We have had many memorable parties of up to 50 people and have enjoyed using the large dining room to lay out our home cooked lunches, afternoon tea parties and dinners and we’ve enjoyed dancing the night away in the large hall,” says Catherine.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom, a large study, a master bedroom with ensuite plus three further double rooms.

Asked what they have enjoyed most about their home, Catherine and Farhad say that apart from the home itself, they will miss the fantastic location.

“We have enjoyed living in Bieldside because it’s a very friendly neighbourhood and we have a lovely WhatsApp group of neighbours from Station Road and neighbouring Golf View Road who help each other out and have social gatherings whenever possible,” says Catherine.

“Our son enjoyed his time at Cults Academy and I enjoyed my time as a Playgroup Leader at St Devenick’s Church Hall across the road.”

Fantastic garden

Outside, the fully enclosed south facing garden has a large patio area and plenty of space for children to run around.

Although sad to be leaving, Catherine and Farhad are happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy.

“I think the look and grandeur of the house will appeal to buyers as well as the beautifully mature gardens, the very child-friendly large back garden and the spectacular views across to Deeside which are abundantly green in spring and summer,” says Catherine.

Avalon, 1 Station Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £660,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Burnett & Reid on 01224 644333 or check out the website aspc.co.uk