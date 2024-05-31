Catherine and Farhad put their beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £660,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Catherine and Farhad put their beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £660,000

Catherine and Farhad Nekonam will be sad to leave their wonderful home but are happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy.

By Rosemary Lowne
Avalon has been the perfect family home for Catherine and Farhad Nekonam.
Avalon has been the perfect family home for Catherine and Farhad Nekonam. Image: Burnett and Reid

With stunning period interiors and a pretty garden it’s no surprise that Catherine Nekonam’s daughter and nieces all chose to have their wedding photos taken at Avalon.

In fact those precious photos and the unforgettable memories made at their beautiful Bieldside home will be something that Catherine and her husband Farhad will cherish forever.

“We have beautiful photos taken of our daughter in her wedding gown coming down the stairs and on the front porch as well as beside the beautiful trees and the large rhododendrons on the front lawn,” says Catherine.

“We also have photos of our two nieces who got married from here too.”

Farhad and Catherine Nekonam have loved everything about their wonderful home. Image: Catherine Nekonam

Breakfast on the sunny front porch

But after 20 wonderful years, the couple, who have been married for 46 years, have reluctantly put their amazing family home on the market.

“We will miss the uniqueness of this house and using our front porch for breakfast, lunch and coffees,” says Catherine.

“Also, the fact that it is south facing makes it a warm place to sit any time of year and enjoy the garden and great views.

“But as we are now retiring we feel it is the right time for the next family to enjoy the house as much as we have.”

Enjoy family meals in this delightful dining room. Image: Burnett and Reid

Beautiful period features

It was back in 2004 when Catherine and Farhad first set eyes on the fabulous five-bedroom home which enjoys a peaceful yet central location in the west of the city.

“We were first attracted to the house by the spacious hallway with period lead windows, original wood panelling and original flooring,” says Catherine.

“The other rooms did not disappoint with ornate bay windows in the lounge and dining room, fabulous cornicing and a quirky butler’s pantry as well as a large utility room with pulley.

“The back family room off the large dining kitchen was an added bonus as is the study tucked away on the mezzanine floor for quiet office work to be done.”

Sit back and relax in this attractive room. Image: Burnett and Reid

Pretty property with unique history

Together with the period features and spacious rooms, the home’s fascinating history also intrigued the couple.

“The house was built in 1906 and in those days no two houses were built the same which makes the design of this house quite unique,” says Catherine.

“The daughter of the Archibald family  – Archibald’s furniture shop  – has lived here previously with her husband and family and some of their unique window dressings still remain as they are timeless classics.”

Elegant from the outside, the interiors are even more impressive as the property opens up with an attractive entrance hallway which leads through to a spacious front lounge with bay window.

The bedrooms are all bright and spacious. Image: Burnett and Reid

Five bedrooms and four reception rooms

And whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner or some homebaking, the kitchen is sure to whet the appetite.

In terms of storage space, the butler’s pantry is the perfect place to keep mod cons and cooking appliances.

Also on the ground floor is a spacious dining room with a feature fireplace as well as a sitting room with patio doors to the back garden, a shower room and a utility/boot room.

Over the years, Catherine and Farhad have breathed new life into their superb home.

You can whip up a storm in the charming kitchen. Image: Burnett and Reid

“We improved the property by having a garage and driveway built so that we could benefit from off street parking,” says Catherine.

“We also changed the ground floor bathroom to a large walk-in shower room.

“Recently we installed a large master bedroom with an ensuite shower room and we upgraded the boiler to a new more efficient model.

“We also replaced the lath and plastered the walls in the family room and study which are now well insulated as well as having ceilings re-plastered in the family room, kitchen, bathroom and study.”

The spacious bathroom is ideal for growing families. Image: Burnett and Reid

Property is perfect for social soirees

The property has also been perfect for entertaining.

“We have had many memorable parties of up to 50 people and have enjoyed using the large dining room to lay out our home cooked lunches, afternoon tea parties and dinners and we’ve enjoyed dancing the night away in the large hall,” says Catherine.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom, a large study, a master bedroom with ensuite plus three further double rooms.

Asked what they have enjoyed most about their home, Catherine and Farhad say that apart from the home itself, they will miss the fantastic location.

Working from home is easy in this space. Image: Burnett and Reid

“We have enjoyed living in Bieldside because it’s a very friendly neighbourhood and we have a lovely WhatsApp group of neighbours from Station Road and neighbouring Golf View Road who help each other out and have social gatherings whenever possible,” says Catherine.

“Our son enjoyed his time at Cults Academy and I enjoyed my time as a Playgroup Leader at St Devenick’s Church Hall across the road.”

Fantastic garden

Outside, the fully enclosed south facing garden has a large patio area and plenty of space for children to run around.

Although sad to be leaving, Catherine and Farhad are happy in the knowledge that it will make another family very happy.

“I think the look and grandeur of the house will appeal to buyers as well as the beautifully mature gardens, the very child-friendly large back garden and the spectacular views across to Deeside which are abundantly green in spring and summer,” says Catherine.

Enjoy some alfresco dining on the patio area. Image: Burnett and Reid

Avalon, 1 Station Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £660,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Burnett & Reid on 01224 644333 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

 

More from Property

Kennethmont Parish Church on sale. Image: Savills.
Unique converted Aberdeenshire church home with pulpit and altar on sale for £345,000
Kilchrenan House Oban
Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million
50 Cordiner Avenue has been beautifully refurbished.
Matthew McAllister shows us inside his stunning Aberdeen townhouse
1 Queen's Court is a beautiful townhouse close to the city centre.
Pretty townhouse off Aberdeen's Queen's Road on the market for £365,000
Clamhan Lodge is ideal for those who love horse riding as there's an all weather equestrian arena.
Horse lovers will be jumping for joy at this £595,000 Highland home
Timber House in Skye. Image: Galbraith.
Modern timber home with stunning panoramic views over Skye up for sale
Anete Licite, of Inverness-based Braveheart Property Specialists.
Inverness-based 'Scotvian' Anete Licite loves helping people find their dream homes
New House, Huntly. Image: Savills.
Ultra-modern Huntly home with cinema room and bar on market for £850k
Mount Isa has an interesting history.
Amazing Aberdeen home with links to Australia and the Second World War goes on…
The Georgian country home.
Stunning £850k four-floor Georgian country house with tennis court for sale in Moray

Conversation