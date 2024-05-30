Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million

A magnificent 16-bedroomed Victorian mansion on Oban’s seafront is on sale for £1.5 million.

Kilchrenan House, a luxury boutique guest house, on Oban’s Esplanade, is being marketed as intergenerational living – or for an investor with an eye on the town’s booming tourist trade.

Listed by Savills the B-listed building comes with a three-bedroomed granny house, for owners or staff.

The property has been upgraded by its current owners and is beautifully presented.

Views from the front of the semi-detached house are over Oban Bay in the Firth of Lorne to Kerrera.

The house is a few houses along the Esplanade from the prestigious No 17 The Promenade.

The house is approximately 6,725 square feet over three floors.

In its current configuration it offers 16 bedrooms, many of which offer the delight of waking up to a sea view over Oban Bay.

On the first two floors, there is a reception hallway, dining room, sitting room, and contemporary kitchen which offers plenty of worktop space, wall and floor-mounted cabinets.

It also has a utility room.

4.5 Tripadvisor rating for Kilchrenan House

Behind the guest house is a detached four-bedroom property included in the sale which offers owner’s accommodation.

The elevated lounge on the first floor takes full advantage of the stunning views across Oban Bay.

The property has private parking for several cars.

It has a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating, citing the location and the views among the its best points.

The property is listed by estate agent Iona Lamont of Savills.