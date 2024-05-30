Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million

The property has 16 bedrooms and a granny flat you'd love to grow old in.

By Louise Glen
Kilchrenan House Oban
Kilchrenan House in Oban is on the market for £1.5million. Image: Savilles.

A magnificent 16-bedroomed Victorian mansion on Oban’s seafront is on sale for £1.5 million.

Kilchrenan House, a luxury boutique guest house, on Oban’s Esplanade, is being marketed as intergenerational living – or for an investor with an eye on the town’s booming tourist trade.

Kilchrenan House Oban
The 16-bedroomed home comes with en-suite rooms. Image: Saville’s.

Listed by Savills the B-listed building comes with a three-bedroomed granny house, for owners or staff.

The property has been upgraded by its current owners and is beautifully presented.

Kilchrenan House Oban
A billiard room is in the eves of Kilchrenan House. Image: Saville’s.

Views from the front of the semi-detached house are over Oban Bay in the Firth of Lorne to Kerrera.

The house is a few houses along the Esplanade from the prestigious No 17 The Promenade.

Kilchrenan House Oban
Reception rooms are on the first two floors of the three-floor property. Image: Saville’s.

The house is approximately 6,725 square feet over three floors.

In its current configuration it offers 16 bedrooms, many of which offer the delight of waking up to a sea view over Oban Bay.

Kilchrenan House Oban
The first-floor room has outstanding views. Image: Saville’s.

On the first two floors, there is a reception hallway, dining room, sitting room, and contemporary kitchen which offers plenty of worktop space, wall and floor-mounted cabinets.

It also has a utility room.

Kilchrenan House Oban
The granny flat has a glorious spiral staircase. Image: Saville’s.

4.5 Tripadvisor rating for Kilchrenan House

Behind the guest house is a detached four-bedroom property included in the sale which offers owner’s accommodation.

The elevated lounge on the first floor takes full advantage of the stunning views across Oban Bay.

Kilchrenan House Oban
Some of the bedrooms have sea views. Image: Saville’s.

The property has private parking for several cars.

It has a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating, citing the location and the views among the its best points.

The property is listed by estate agent Iona Lamont of Savills.

