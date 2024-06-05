‘Idyllic’ Cairngorms farmhouse with more than 80 acres of land goes on sale for £1.8 million

A “truly idyllic” Cairngorms farmhouse with more than 80 acres of land included has been put on sale for over £1.8 million.

The property offers ‘uninterrupted, stunning views’ over the surrounding national park with a private track leading to the property.

Approaching the house itself, potential buyers will find ‘Backharn,’ constructed on the site of a former croft using some of its original stonework.

The sellers, Galbraith Group, say the house has been built and finished to a very high standard with a wonderfully bright and airy feel.

They say its thanks to its pitch-pine doors, skirtings and timber facings, double glazed windows and French doors that “flood the interior with natural light.”

Heading inside, the house is accessed through a brightly lit hall leading into the reception hall and passage which gives access to the main rooms.

Would-be owners can enjoy the open plan kitchen, family room and drawing room which share a two way wood burning stove.

Elsewhere, the property includes five bedrooms with the largest being a triple-aspect master bedroom.

Also to be found on the ground floor is a study, a drying room, utility room and a fully secured walk-in gun room.

80 acres of Cairngorms land included in Backharn farmhouse sale

One of the main draws of the property is its vast outdoor space.

The total area included with the property stretches to over 80 acres separated by two different parcels.

The first section is 65 acres which includes the garden and house grounds, and an additional mill building under a tin roof.

There is also a separate timber store and workshop included within.

The second section of land includes 23 acres of “delightful heathland” with a pond which is home to a number of ducks.

Backharn Cairngorms farmhouse is ‘truly idyllic’

The property description reads: “Backharn sits in a truly idyllic private and secluded rural setting between Grantown and Nethy Bridge.

“Accessed over a private track and sheltered by mature woodland, the house enjoys wonderful views over the surrounding National Park with barely a man made structure or other dwelling visible from the property.

“In general, Backharn provides the space, facilities and amenity of a large traditional country house but without the associated running costs.”