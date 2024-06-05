‘Idyllic’ Cairngorms farmhouse with more than 80 acres of land goes on sale for £1.8 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Idyllic’ Cairngorms farmhouse with more than 80 acres of land goes on sale for £1.8 million

The property is in a 'tranquil location with breathtaking views'.

By Graham Fleming
The property has been described as "truly idyllic".
The property has been described as "truly idyllic".

A “truly idyllic” Cairngorms farmhouse with more than 80 acres of land included has been put on sale for over £1.8 million.

The property offers ‘uninterrupted, stunning views’ over the surrounding national park with a private track leading to the property.

Approaching the house itself, potential buyers will find ‘Backharn,’ constructed on the site of a former croft using some of its original stonework.

The property offers “uninterrupted” views of the national park. Image: Galbraith Group.
Views of the exterior. Image: Galbraith Group.

The sellers, Galbraith Group, say the house has been built and finished to a very high standard with a wonderfully bright and airy feel.

They say its thanks to its pitch-pine doors, skirtings and timber facings, double glazed windows and French doors that “flood the interior with natural light.”

Heading inside, the house is accessed through a brightly lit hall leading into the reception hall and passage which gives access to the main rooms.

Would-be owners can enjoy the open plan kitchen, family room and drawing room which share a two way wood burning stove.

The property offers a homely mixed dining and living space. Image: Galbraith Group.
The farmhouse’s hallway. Image: Galbraith Group.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith Group.
An alternate angle of the property’s kitchen and living space. Image: Galbraith Group.

Elsewhere, the property includes five bedrooms with the largest being a triple-aspect master bedroom.

Also to be found on the ground floor is a study, a drying room, utility room and a fully secured walk-in gun room.

80 acres of Cairngorms land included in Backharn farmhouse sale

One of the main draws of the property is its vast outdoor space.

The total area included with the property stretches to over 80 acres separated by two different parcels.

The property also includes an office space. Image: Galbraith Group.
Living space. Image: Galbraith Group.
The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith Group.
A guest bedroom. Image: Galbraith Group.
The bathroom. Image: Galbraith Group.

The first section is 65 acres which includes the garden and house grounds, and an additional mill building under a tin roof.

There is also a separate timber store and workshop  included within.

The second section of land includes 23 acres of “delightful heathland” with a pond which is home to a number of ducks.

Backharn Cairngorms farmhouse is ‘truly idyllic’

The property description reads: “Backharn sits in a truly idyllic private and secluded rural setting between Grantown and Nethy Bridge.

The garage has plenty of room for a number of vehicles. Image: Galbraith Group.
An outhouse on the land. Image: Galbraith Group.
The pond is home to several ducks.

“Accessed over a private track and sheltered by mature woodland, the house enjoys wonderful views over the surrounding National Park with barely a man made structure or other dwelling visible from the property.

“In general, Backharn provides the space, facilities and amenity of a large traditional country house but without the associated running costs.”

Conversation