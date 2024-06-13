Victorian villa with bell tower in ‘heart of Scotch whisky country’ on sale for nearly £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Victorian villa with bell tower in ‘heart of Scotch whisky country’ on sale for nearly £500k

This former school in Aberlour boasts several unique features.

By Ross Hempseed
Tower Villa in Aberlour
Tower Villa with the bell tower. Image: Savills.

A Victorian villa with its own bell tower is on sale in the ‘heart of Scotch whisky country’ for £499,000.

Tower Villa, in Aberlour, Moray, is described as a “stunning and supremely livable family home located at the end of a quiet street in the heart of one of the most pleasant villages in the Highlands.”

It’s surrounded by distilleries including Aberlour just a few minutes walk away, and Glenfiddich a 10-minute drive away.

The five-bedroom home was first built as a school for the local orphanage in 1875 but was quickly turned into the headmaster’s private residence.

Home with bell tower hits the market in Aberlour.
Aerial view of Tower Villa. Image: Savills.

It still has several unique features from its time as a school, including the 150-year-old bronze bell, which sits inside the bell tower and still works.

The outside features Italante sandstone detailing plus gargoyles and a cockerel weather vane.

The property sits at the end of a block-paved drive with pillars and an iron gate.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.

On entering through the impressive eight-foot-high oak front door, you are immediately at the bottom of the bell tower. To the left is a cloakroom/toilet.

Heading through to the right, you enter the sitting room, which gets plenty of light due to large windows, with a decorative wide archway to the side.

Down the hallway to the left is the spacious dining room with a vintage tiled fireplace, and to the right is the kitchen featuring handmade cabinets, a vintage baker’s table and exposed brick walls.

The dining room. Image: Savills.
The kitchen. Image: Savills.
Ground floor shower room. Image: Savills.

It perfectly mixes the old and new with modern appliances, including a Falcon range and a cast iron radiator to keep the room warm in winter. There is also space for a dining/breakfast area.

Off the kitchen is a utility room with space for laundry facilities and a separate shower room. Each room has underfloor heating.

There is a cosy and informal family room at the back of the home, accessed via the hallway.

Tower Villa Aberlour
The family room. Image: Savills.
Master bedroom. Image: Savills.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, including a large master bedroom.

The back bedroom also large enough to make it an ensuite.

Also on this floor is the family bathroom, with a bathtub with a shower over it.

The bell tower can be seen via a Juliet balcony, a unique feature of this home.

Outside, the grounds are excellently cared for, with a stone fountain a focal point of the front garden.

Also on the property is a massive garage capable of fitting two cars inside as well as a workshop.

Above this is an insulated room, which could double as an office or fitness studio.

According to estate agent Savills: “Tower Villa is beautifully situated within outstanding mature grounds and surrounded by magnificent Scots pines and ancient lime trees.

“The formal front garden is a flat lawn with central working fountain set against greenery, a traditional stone wall and lush flower border.

“A private path with rope handrail leads from the front garden down a spectacular wildflower bank towards a variety of pleasant seating areas.”

More from Property

This beautifully renovated home is far from run of the mill
Emily shares the story behind her beautifully renovated former mill near Inverurie
Aberdeenshire is abundant with opulent manor houses fit for nobility. Image: DC Thomson.
Six Bridgerton-style homes on sale in Aberdeenshire
Mullagrach Island and log cabin.
Mullagrach Island: Remote getaway on the market for £500,000
Boggy Park enjoys a spectacular location overlooking the Morven hills.
Enjoy long soaks in the hot tub in this amazing £499,000 Highland home
Marcliffe Hotel
The Marcliffe Hotel: An Aberdeen institution
Sir Jim Milne shakes hands on the deal with Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence.
Exclusive: Sir Jim Milne's Balmoral Group buys the Marcliffe
Bancon Homes Aden Meadows new homes in Aberdeen
Live your summer dream in a new home for less than you think
This week's property round-up features an amazing mix of homes.
Six £400,000 homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands
13 Ashley Road is a property with pizzazz.
Sam shows us inside her amazing Tardis-like Aberdeen home
With rainbow steps, there's never a dull day at 7 Pilot Square.
This bright and bold Fittie home is sure to make you smile

Conversation