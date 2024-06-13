Victorian villa with bell tower in ‘heart of Scotch whisky country’ on sale for nearly £500k

A Victorian villa with its own bell tower is on sale in the ‘heart of Scotch whisky country’ for £499,000.

Tower Villa, in Aberlour, Moray, is described as a “stunning and supremely livable family home located at the end of a quiet street in the heart of one of the most pleasant villages in the Highlands.”

It’s surrounded by distilleries including Aberlour just a few minutes walk away, and Glenfiddich a 10-minute drive away.

The five-bedroom home was first built as a school for the local orphanage in 1875 but was quickly turned into the headmaster’s private residence.

It still has several unique features from its time as a school, including the 150-year-old bronze bell, which sits inside the bell tower and still works.

The outside features Italante sandstone detailing plus gargoyles and a cockerel weather vane.

The property sits at the end of a block-paved drive with pillars and an iron gate.

On entering through the impressive eight-foot-high oak front door, you are immediately at the bottom of the bell tower. To the left is a cloakroom/toilet.

Heading through to the right, you enter the sitting room, which gets plenty of light due to large windows, with a decorative wide archway to the side.

Down the hallway to the left is the spacious dining room with a vintage tiled fireplace, and to the right is the kitchen featuring handmade cabinets, a vintage baker’s table and exposed brick walls.

It perfectly mixes the old and new with modern appliances, including a Falcon range and a cast iron radiator to keep the room warm in winter. There is also space for a dining/breakfast area.

Off the kitchen is a utility room with space for laundry facilities and a separate shower room. Each room has underfloor heating.

There is a cosy and informal family room at the back of the home, accessed via the hallway.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, including a large master bedroom.

The back bedroom also large enough to make it an ensuite.

Also on this floor is the family bathroom, with a bathtub with a shower over it.

The bell tower can be seen via a Juliet balcony, a unique feature of this home.

Outside, the grounds are excellently cared for, with a stone fountain a focal point of the front garden.

Also on the property is a massive garage capable of fitting two cars inside as well as a workshop.

Above this is an insulated room, which could double as an office or fitness studio.

According to estate agent Savills: “Tower Villa is beautifully situated within outstanding mature grounds and surrounded by magnificent Scots pines and ancient lime trees.

“The formal front garden is a flat lawn with central working fountain set against greenery, a traditional stone wall and lush flower border.

“A private path with rope handrail leads from the front garden down a spectacular wildflower bank towards a variety of pleasant seating areas.”