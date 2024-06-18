Former Georgian manse in Alford with stunning walled garden hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Georgian manse in Alford with stunning walled garden hits the market

The impressive and characterful six-bedroom home could be yours.

By Ross Hempseed
Former manse in Alford. Image: Galbraith.
Former manse in Alford. Image: Galbraith.

A B-listed former manse set among stunning gardens in Alford has been put up for sale.

Mansefield was previously used as the minister’s home for Alford Auld West Kirk and was constructed in 1718 – undergoing many renovations over time.

The property is now on the market for £650,000.

A property highlight is the formal walled garden, with stone gravel paths meandering through the colourful plants, flowers and fruit trees.

The walled gardens. Image: Galbraith.

There are herb gardens, kitchen gardens and a beautiful Alton timber-framed greenhouse within the walled garden.

The Leochel Burn. Image: Galbraith.

The manse is surrounded by 3.4 acres of mature woodland, while the Leochel Burn borders the site.

On entry to the home, you have to the left a large sitting room with a wood-burning stove and large windows which bring light into the space.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

Former B-listed manse in Alford goes on sale

A small set of stairs takes you to the kitchen/diner with a central island, solid oak units and Kirkstone slate worktops.

The kitchen/diner. Image: Galbraith.

Next to the kitchen is a separate toilet as well as stairs down to the massive lower ground floor space, which includes two workshops and a former coal cellar.

Along the corridor on the ground floor is a shelved pantry, a study room, another downstairs toilet, a cloakroom and plenty of storage cupboards.

The cellar/workshop. Image: Galbraith.

Back towards the front of the manse is the formal dining room, which looks out over the garden through large windows, which flank the impressive fireplace.

The dining room. Image: Galbraith.

Finally, on the ground floor, there is the drawing room with period finishings, like cornicing, wall panelling and a focal fireplace as well as a large bay window.

The drawing room. Image: Galbraith.

Continuing upstairs, on the first floor there are five good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom, which comes with an en suite. There is also a family bathroom.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

Upstairs in the attic, there is a sixth bedroom as well as a usable space.

Also located on the grounds are a garage and a two-level gardener’s cottage, currently used for storage but could become a guest house.

The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

Mansefield is just a few minutes from Alford, which has all the necessary amenities for living a quiet country lifestyle.

It is currently listed with Galbraith for £650,000.

Conversation