Former Georgian manse in Alford with stunning walled garden hits the market

A B-listed former manse set among stunning gardens in Alford has been put up for sale.

Mansefield was previously used as the minister’s home for Alford Auld West Kirk and was constructed in 1718 – undergoing many renovations over time.

The property is now on the market for £650,000.

A property highlight is the formal walled garden, with stone gravel paths meandering through the colourful plants, flowers and fruit trees.

There are herb gardens, kitchen gardens and a beautiful Alton timber-framed greenhouse within the walled garden.

The manse is surrounded by 3.4 acres of mature woodland, while the Leochel Burn borders the site.

On entry to the home, you have to the left a large sitting room with a wood-burning stove and large windows which bring light into the space.

Former B-listed manse in Alford goes on sale

A small set of stairs takes you to the kitchen/diner with a central island, solid oak units and Kirkstone slate worktops.

Next to the kitchen is a separate toilet as well as stairs down to the massive lower ground floor space, which includes two workshops and a former coal cellar.

Along the corridor on the ground floor is a shelved pantry, a study room, another downstairs toilet, a cloakroom and plenty of storage cupboards.

Back towards the front of the manse is the formal dining room, which looks out over the garden through large windows, which flank the impressive fireplace.

Finally, on the ground floor, there is the drawing room with period finishings, like cornicing, wall panelling and a focal fireplace as well as a large bay window.

Continuing upstairs, on the first floor there are five good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom, which comes with an en suite. There is also a family bathroom.

Upstairs in the attic, there is a sixth bedroom as well as a usable space.

Also located on the grounds are a garage and a two-level gardener’s cottage, currently used for storage but could become a guest house.

Mansefield is just a few minutes from Alford, which has all the necessary amenities for living a quiet country lifestyle.

It is currently listed with Galbraith for £650,000.