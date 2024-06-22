Former mansion stables converted into ‘wonderful’ family home on sale in Aberdeenshire

A historical five-bedroom family home at an Aberdeenshire beauty hotspot is now on the market.

The Stables, which was the former stable block of an 18th century Palladian mansion in the Wardhouse Estate, 10 miles north-west of Insch, is on sale for £520,000.

Dating back to 1860, the B-Listed property was elegantly converted into a stunning family home in 2008, winning two architectural awards from Aberdeenshire council.

The house is surrounded by extensive garden grounds and enjoys open countryside views.

These are also home to a cedar wood hot tub, a children’s shepherd hut and an integral double car garage.

A look into The Stables in Insch

As you enter The Stables, you feel a great sense of space and natural light.

The property maintains many of its original features, such as a stable bay wall, the steps up to the hay loft and a glass floor in the vestibule showcasing the original stone flooring.

The stable and carriage doors are now two large windows in the dining hall and sitting room with stunning views over the hills.

The dining hall, which can comfortably seat 14 people, is central to the house and one of the gems of the historical property.

As we continue through to the main sitting room, this beautiful space has a wood burning stove and a bespoke built-in bookcase.

The second sitting room has a glass wall and bifold doors opening out to the raised garden decking, which provides an ideal family living space during the warmer months.

The ground floor is also home to the kitchen, hand crafted and installed in 2015.

Adjacent to the kitchen is an inner hall, which leads to a utility room, a separate cloakroom and has a door to the integral double garage.

The ground floor is completed with two large double bedrooms that enjoy built-in wardrobes and storage space.

Meanwhile, on the first floor we find the main bedroom, a bright and spacious room with many windows and a large wardrobe.

Galbraith estate agent describes The Stables as a “unique and wonderful family home”.