Former mansion stables converted into ‘wonderful’ family home on sale in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former mansion stables converted into ‘wonderful’ family home on sale in Aberdeenshire

The Stables, which dates back to 1860, was the stable block of a Palladian mansion and has been turned into an award-winning five-bedroom property.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Stables is on sale for £520,000. Image: Galbraith
The Stables is on sale for £520,000. Image: Galbraith

A historical five-bedroom family home at an Aberdeenshire beauty hotspot is now on the market.

The Stables, which was the former stable block of an 18th century Palladian mansion in the Wardhouse Estate, 10 miles north-west of Insch, is on sale for £520,000.

Dating back to 1860, the B-Listed property was elegantly converted into a stunning family home in 2008, winning two architectural awards from Aberdeenshire council.

The house is surrounded by extensive garden grounds and enjoys open countryside views.

These are also home to a cedar wood hot tub, a children’s shepherd hut and an integral double car garage.

The Stables sits on extensive grounds. Image: Galbraith
The property was the former stable block of an 18th century Palladian mansion. Image: Galbraith
The property has a cedar wood hot tub, a children’s shepherd hut and an integral double car garage. Image: Galbraith

A look into The Stables in Insch

As you enter The Stables, you feel a great sense of space and natural light.

The home is spacious and bright. Image: Galbraith
The house was extended in 2015. Image: Galbraith

The property maintains many of its original features, such as a stable bay wall, the steps up to the hay loft and a glass floor in the vestibule showcasing the original stone flooring.

The sitting room has windows that look up the hills. Image: Galbraith
The sitting room has a gorgeous library. Image: Galbraith

We are welcomed by the vestibule, which has glass floor showcasing the original stone flooring.

The family room is an ideal spot for the summer months. Image: Galbraith
The Stables has outstanding views of the countryside. Image: Galbraith

The stable and carriage doors are now two large windows in the dining hall and sitting room with stunning views over the hills.

The dining hall, which can comfortably seat 14 people, is central to the house and one of the gems of the historical property.

The dining room can comfortably seat 14 people. Image: Galbraith
The hand crafted kitchen was added during the renovation works. Image: Galbraith

As we continue through to the main sitting room, this beautiful space has a wood burning stove and a bespoke built-in bookcase.

The second sitting room has a glass wall and bifold doors opening out to the raised garden decking, which provides an ideal family living space during the warmer months.

The ground floor is home to two of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
Both ground floor bedrooms are spacious and bright. Image: Galbraith

The ground floor is also home to the kitchen, hand crafted and installed in 2015.

Adjacent to the kitchen is an inner hall, which leads to a utility room, a separate cloakroom and has a door to the integral double garage.

The main bedroom is on the first floor and has a large built-in wardrobe. Image: Galbraith
One of the house’s five bedrooms. Image: Galbraith

The ground floor is completed with two large double bedrooms that enjoy built-in wardrobes and storage space.

Meanwhile, on the first floor we find the main bedroom, a bright and spacious room with many windows and a large wardrobe.

Galbraith estate agent describes The Stables as a “unique and wonderful family home”.

More from Property

2 Durward Gardens has been a dream home with Hollie and Gilan Kelly.
Hollie and Gilan put their dream Aberdeenshire home on the market for £645,000
Michael McMillan and his fiancee Kimberley are on a high after finding their forever home in Countesswells
Aberdeen pilot is on cloud nine after landing his dream home with his soulmate
1 Burnside Gardens has been beautifully renovated.
Maria and Andrzej give their Aberdeen home an amazing makeover
HIghland Council wants to double the number of new houses in the next decade
Highlands housing crisis: The £2.8 BILLION plan to get 24,000 new homes built across…
Looking down Elgin High Street.
Ownerless building on Elgin High Street that has been empty for two years to…
Former manse in Alford. Image: Galbraith.
Former Georgian manse in Alford with stunning walled garden hits the market
property interior sales image
New virtual home viewing service launched to help Aberdeen property sellers
Elgin Club is for sale.
Elgin Club: See inside Elgin town centre building which once operated as a gentlemen's…
Derranbank is a property with pizzazz.
Horse lovers will be jumping for joy when they see this amazing £550,000 home…
The house has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
Raddery House: Chance to see vision for Black Isle respite centre ahead of plans…