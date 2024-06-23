Speyside five-bedroom lodge with ‘distillery on doorstep’ on the market for £550,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speyside five-bedroom lodge with ‘distillery on doorstep’ on the market for £550,000

The property, which has two reception rooms and sits on extensive garden grounds, is in close proximity to the Macallan distillery.

By Alberto Lejarraga
speyside property
the property is an ideal spot for privacy and tranquillity. Image: AB&S

A stunning five-bedroom lodge in the heart of the Speyside countryside is on the market.

Located near Craigellachie and sitting on two acres of land with mature trees, shrubs, flowers and a dreamlike pond, the property is an ideal spot for privacy and tranquillity.

Distributed over two floors, the house has two reception rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms, providing spacious and comfortable living.

One of the many brilliant features of the house is its solar panels, which offer an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to power the home.

The property is also an ideal hotspot for whisky lovers, as it is in close proximity to the famous Macallan distillery.

The property sits on two acres of land at the Speyside countryside. Image: AB&S
The extensive garden grounds include mature trees, shrubs, flowers and a dreamlike pond. Image: AB&S

A look into Speyside’s dreamlike lodge

As we enter the house, the hallway provides access to the kitchen, two of the bedrooms, one of the four bathrooms and the lounge.

The lounge, which has two French doors that lead out to the garden, is without a doubt the gem of the property.

The impressive lounge. Image: AB&S
The lounge is overlooked by one of the upstairs bedrooms. Image: AB&S

It has large feature windows that fill the room with natural light and is overlooked by one of the upstairs bedrooms.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is spacious and includes a beautiful island.

The kitchen is equipped with and island. Image: AB&S

The ground floor is completed with two of the house’s bedrooms, with one of them featuring a bath with an overhead shower.

One of the bedrooms on the ground floor. Image: AB&S

A gorgeous wooden staircase takes us to the upper floor, which is home to two bedrooms, the master suite and a cosy study.

The wooden staircase at the hallway. Image: AB&S

The master bedroom is a double room with large windows overlooking the stunning countryside.

The master bedroom. Image: AB&S
The master bedroom has a ensuite bathroom. Image: AB&S

It houses an ample dressing room and a wonderful ensuite bathroom.

Another great addition is the Jack ‘N’ Jill Shower Room, which has doors to the remaining two bedrooms.

One of the five bedrooms of the property. Image: AB&S
The study on the first floor. Image: AB&S

Finally, the study is a spacious space with an inspiring Bohemian essence.

The property is on the market for £550,000

Conversation