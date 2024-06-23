Speyside five-bedroom lodge with ‘distillery on doorstep’ on the market for £550,000

A stunning five-bedroom lodge in the heart of the Speyside countryside is on the market.

Located near Craigellachie and sitting on two acres of land with mature trees, shrubs, flowers and a dreamlike pond, the property is an ideal spot for privacy and tranquillity.

Distributed over two floors, the house has two reception rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms, providing spacious and comfortable living.

One of the many brilliant features of the house is its solar panels, which offer an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to power the home.

The property is also an ideal hotspot for whisky lovers, as it is in close proximity to the famous Macallan distillery.

A look into Speyside’s dreamlike lodge

As we enter the house, the hallway provides access to the kitchen, two of the bedrooms, one of the four bathrooms and the lounge.

The lounge, which has two French doors that lead out to the garden, is without a doubt the gem of the property.

It has large feature windows that fill the room with natural light and is overlooked by one of the upstairs bedrooms.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is spacious and includes a beautiful island.

The ground floor is completed with two of the house’s bedrooms, with one of them featuring a bath with an overhead shower.

A gorgeous wooden staircase takes us to the upper floor, which is home to two bedrooms, the master suite and a cosy study.

The master bedroom is a double room with large windows overlooking the stunning countryside.

It houses an ample dressing room and a wonderful ensuite bathroom.

Another great addition is the Jack ‘N’ Jill Shower Room, which has doors to the remaining two bedrooms.

Finally, the study is a spacious space with an inspiring Bohemian essence.

The property is on the market for £550,000