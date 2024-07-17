Enjoy tranquil countryside living close to Aberdeen city in this £650,000 home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enjoy tranquil countryside living close to Aberdeen city in this £650,000 home

Soak up the peace and serenity of the countryside while remaining a stone's throw away from Aberdeen in this beautiful six bedroom family home.

By Rosemary Lowne
With its very own turret, The Bothy is a property made for happily ever afters.
With its very own turret, The Bothy is a property made for happily ever afters. Image: James and George Collie

With its very own turret, wonderful walled gardens and a tranquil location, this beautiful bothy is like something straight out of a fairytale.

Enjoying a resplendent rural location in Blairs, just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen, the superb six-bedroom family home is truly a hidden gem.

Striking from the outside with its Rapunzel style turret, the magic continues inside where charming traditional features such as exposed beams and granite walls blend beautifully with modern interiors.

A room in the county home near Aberdeen with lots of natural light, a small table and chair set and a treadmill
Work out with a view in this bright and beautiful space. Image: James and George Collie
The conservatory in the Blair home, which has a desk and chair, coffee table and two sofas
Escape all the stresses of every day life in this serene space. Image: James and George Collie

6 bedrooms and 4 public rooms

First impressions are excellent as the characterful home opens up with an attractive vestibule and a large open plan inner hallway.

With real wood flooring, stained glass windows, an exposed granite wall and high pitched ceilings, the dining room is the perfect place enjoy home cooked meals with the family.

From here, steps lead down to the lounge, a cosy area with a wood burning stove,  where views over the courtyard can be admired.

The lounge has a split level design with a dining area on the upper level. There is a large fireplace, a yellow sofa and two large matching armchairs on the lower section
The split level lounge and dining area is ideal for entertaining guests. Image: James and George Collie
The dining area with a large round table and eight chairs. The walls are an airy white with an exposed stone accent wall.
Family meals can be enjoyed in this wonderful dining area complete with exposed brick wall, stained glass windows and real wood flooring. Image: James and George Collie

Michelin star kitchen

And for those who love to curl up on the sofa with a good book and a coffee, the conservatory is the ideal retreat especially as it has views over the gardens and the surrounding woodland.

Aspiring chefs will also be in their element in the stylish dining kitchen.

From the eye-catching red Aga cooker and the sleek island to the granite work surfaces and space for dining, the kitchen is designed for modern family life.

The kitchen with white walls, floors and cupboards, black speckled counter tops and red accents. There is a breakfast island in the centre of the room with sleek red bar stools
This modern kitchen/diner is sure to inspire the most reluctant of cooks. Image: James and George Collie
The lobby of the Aberdeen country home
Every inch of The Bothy has been beautifully designed. Image: James and George Collie

Sweet dreams guaranteed

Meanwhile, you can embrace all the beauty of the garden from the comfort of the couch in the gorgeous garden room where there is also access to the integral garage.

Also on the ground floor is a spa-like shower room and three bedrooms including the third bedroom which has French doors leading out to an exclusive patio area.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom and three further bedrooms including the plush principal bedroom with a feature cathedral style window and glorious garden views.

One of the bedrooms with a large set of windows behind the double bed, the walls and carpet a white and there are french glass doors leading to another room with rails of clothing in it
Enjoy a good night’s sleep in this dreamy bedroom. Image: James and George Collie
One of the bedrooms with cream furnishings and a pinstripe wooden ceiling
Wake up feeling refreshed and energised after a great sleep in this room. Image: James and George Collie

Space to work from home

A door from the principal bedroom leads through to the sixth bedroom, a flexible space with an ensuite which has been used as a large dressing room in the past.

And for those who work from home, the galleried landing could be the perfect place to set up office.

Across from the galleried landing, there is access to the turret which has a spiral stone staircase up to the top where panoramic views of the garden can be savoured.

A potential work space in the home with slated ceilings with wooden support beams. There are small bookcases in the corner next to a window
There’s plenty of space to work from home in this superb home. Image: James and George Collie
One of the bathrooms in the country home near Aberdeen, with small aqua wall tiles and white accents
This property has three spa like bathrooms. Image: James and George Collie

Wonderful walled garden

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with beautiful walled grounds to explore.

A central gazebo surrounded by apple and plum trees, is the perfect spot from which to sit back, relax and take in the idyllic surroundings along with various areas for sitting out or entertaining in the warmer months.

Other key features include a large driveway, a wooden double garage and secure gated entry.

The large walled garden
Green fingered enthusiasts will be in their element in the extensive walled garden grounds. Image: James and George Collie
An aerial view of the home and the grounds surrounding it
This aerial view brings to life the size and scale of the grounds. Image: James and George Collie

The Bothy, Auchlunies Gardens, Blairs, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers around £650,000.

To arrange a viewing phone 01224 572777 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

