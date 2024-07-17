Enjoy tranquil countryside living close to Aberdeen city in this £650,000 home

With its very own turret, wonderful walled gardens and a tranquil location, this beautiful bothy is like something straight out of a fairytale.

Enjoying a resplendent rural location in Blairs, just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen, the superb six-bedroom family home is truly a hidden gem.

Striking from the outside with its Rapunzel style turret, the magic continues inside where charming traditional features such as exposed beams and granite walls blend beautifully with modern interiors.

6 bedrooms and 4 public rooms

First impressions are excellent as the characterful home opens up with an attractive vestibule and a large open plan inner hallway.

With real wood flooring, stained glass windows, an exposed granite wall and high pitched ceilings, the dining room is the perfect place enjoy home cooked meals with the family.

From here, steps lead down to the lounge, a cosy area with a wood burning stove, where views over the courtyard can be admired.

Michelin star kitchen

And for those who love to curl up on the sofa with a good book and a coffee, the conservatory is the ideal retreat especially as it has views over the gardens and the surrounding woodland.

Aspiring chefs will also be in their element in the stylish dining kitchen.

From the eye-catching red Aga cooker and the sleek island to the granite work surfaces and space for dining, the kitchen is designed for modern family life.

Sweet dreams guaranteed

Meanwhile, you can embrace all the beauty of the garden from the comfort of the couch in the gorgeous garden room where there is also access to the integral garage.

Also on the ground floor is a spa-like shower room and three bedrooms including the third bedroom which has French doors leading out to an exclusive patio area.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom and three further bedrooms including the plush principal bedroom with a feature cathedral style window and glorious garden views.

Space to work from home

A door from the principal bedroom leads through to the sixth bedroom, a flexible space with an ensuite which has been used as a large dressing room in the past.

And for those who work from home, the galleried landing could be the perfect place to set up office.

Across from the galleried landing, there is access to the turret which has a spiral stone staircase up to the top where panoramic views of the garden can be savoured.

Wonderful walled garden

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with beautiful walled grounds to explore.

A central gazebo surrounded by apple and plum trees, is the perfect spot from which to sit back, relax and take in the idyllic surroundings along with various areas for sitting out or entertaining in the warmer months.

Other key features include a large driveway, a wooden double garage and secure gated entry.

The Bothy, Auchlunies Gardens, Blairs, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers around £650,000.

To arrange a viewing phone 01224 572777 or check out the website aspc.co.uk