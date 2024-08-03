£1.5m modern family home on Aberdeen’s ‘most exclusive road’ hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1.5m modern family home on Aberdeen’s ‘most exclusive road’ hits the market

The property is located on Lorisbank Road in the affluent neighbourhood of Cults.

By Ross Hempseed
Modern family home in Cults.
Lorisbank Road. Image: Savills.

A six-bedroom modern family home in one of Aberdeen’s most desirable neighbourhoods is for sale with a hefty price tag of £1.5 million.

Located on Lorisbank Road in Cults, this 2012-built property is a superb entertaining home with an open and free-flowing layout.

It is set over three floors with an impressive glass-covered facade as you walk up the steps to the entrance.

Dining room of cults home.
Dining room. Image: Savills.

On entry, you can the large dining room with a wall of windows looking out over the front garden.

At the other side of the hallway is the sitting room accessed via French doors, and featuring hardwood floors and modern spotlights, with windows providing plenty of light.

Sitting room of home in Cults.
Sitting room. Image: Savills.

The master suite is also on the ground floor with access to a large ensuite and a separate dressing room and balcony. There is also a study and guest bathroom.

Towards the other end of the home is the massive kitchen/dining/lounge area, an open-planned space perfect for entertaining guests.

Master bedroom. Image: Savills.
Master ensuite. Image: Savills.

The luxury kitchen is the hub of the home, with a vaulted ceiling, a large central island, dining and sitting area with French doors to the terrace.

It has all you need for modern living, including a coffee machine, fan-assisted oven, combination steam oven, two warming drawers and an induction hob, all integrated.

Kitchen/sitting area with vaulted ceiling. Image: Savills.

From this kitchen and sitting area, you have panoramic views over the Dee Valley. The vaulted ceiling has windows inset for maximum sunlight in the summer.

Bi-folding doors open out to create an indoor/outdoor feel.

Views from the terrace. Image: Savills.

Next to the kitchen is the utility room with access outside and a boot room.

Upstairs, there is a large landing with space for seating as well as four large bedrooms.

The open dining space. Image: Savills.

Each bedroom has its own ensuite – three with showers and one with a bathtub, while one has access to a walk-in wardrobe.

Downstairs on the lower ground floor is the den, which could be converted into another bedroom. It has its own bathroom, while across the hall is the garage.

Wrap around terrace. Image: Savills.

Wrapped around the main level to the south and west is a paved terrace – an ideal place for guests in the evening sun. There is also a hot tub.

This property, which is more than 6,100 square feet, is listed with Savills for £1.5m.

Conversation