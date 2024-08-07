Superb Stoneywood home with music studio on the market for £195,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superb Stoneywood home with music studio on the market for £195,000

Every corner of this stylish family home is immaculate.

By Rosemary Lowne
Music fans will love this amazing studio.
Music fans are sure to fall in love with the music studio. Image: Aberdein Considine

With its very own music studio, this stunning family home is sure to hit the right notes.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in the Stoneywood area of Aberdeen, the immaculate two-bedroom terraced house is perfect for families, young professionals or for those who are downsizing.

Sleek and stylish on the outside, the pristine property is even more impressive inside where an attractive hallway opens up the home.

At the heart of the home is bright and spacious lounge area with fresh modern interiors.

Exterior of 21 Waterton Lawn in Stoneywood.
21 Waterton Lawn is immaculate both inside and outside. Image: Aberdein Considine

Every inch of the Stoneywood property is sleek and stylish

Whether it’s a family movie night or quiet afternoon with a good book and a cup of tea, the charming lounge is the perfect place to relax and unwind.

And for those who love to cook, the contemporary kitchen/diner, which is on open plan to the lounge, is sure to inspire.

From the stylish storage units and the integrated appliances to the French doors leading out to the garden, the kitchen/diner is sure to whet the appetite.

Completing the downstairs accommodation is the convenient cloakroom toilet.

Lounge area at the house for sale in Stoneywood.
Snuggle up on the sofa in this wonderful lounge area. Image: Aberdein Considine

Perfect place to create memories

Upstairs, there are two dreamy double bedrooms both of which feature built-in wardrobes with sliding mirrored doors.

And when you’re feeling stressed out or tired, why not enjoy a long soak in the spa-like bathroom complete with a three-piece suite with shower over the bath.

In terms of storage space, this home has plenty with a partially floored loft and a handy cupboard in the upper hallway.

Kitchen at 21 Waterton Lawn, featuring French doors out to back garden.
During the summer the French doors can be thrown open to the back garden. Image: Aberdein Considine

Beautiful back garden ideal for little ones

Outside, the enclosed garden is perfect for little ones to burn off energy while the adults can enjoy a barbecue on the patio area.

Music fans are also in for a huge treat as at the back of the garden is an amazing music studio space which has been kitted out with power, air conditioning and hard-wired fibre broadband.

Parking is also stress-free as there is double width parking space at the front of the home.

Back garden with music studio at the house for sale in Stoneywood.
The music studio is located at the back of the garden at 21 Waterton Lawn. Image: Aberdein Considine

It’s also worth noting that all floor coverings and blinds together with the integrated kitchen appliances will be included in the sale.

In terms of location, Stoneywood is ideally situated for those working in and around Aberdeen, especially Dyce and Bridge of Don.

There is a great selection of shops on the doorstep including Marks and Spencers and the Co-op while schools nearby include the new Stoneywood Primary school and Bucksburn Academy.

And for those who love the great outdoors, there are beautiful walks nearby and public transport is within walking distance.

Kids bedroom at the property.
How beautiful is this bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

To book a viewing

21 Waterton Lawn, Stoneywood, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £195,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 723737 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

