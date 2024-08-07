Superb Stoneywood home with music studio on the market for £195,000

With its very own music studio, this stunning family home is sure to hit the right notes.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in the Stoneywood area of Aberdeen, the immaculate two-bedroom terraced house is perfect for families, young professionals or for those who are downsizing.

Sleek and stylish on the outside, the pristine property is even more impressive inside where an attractive hallway opens up the home.

At the heart of the home is bright and spacious lounge area with fresh modern interiors.

Every inch of the Stoneywood property is sleek and stylish

Whether it’s a family movie night or quiet afternoon with a good book and a cup of tea, the charming lounge is the perfect place to relax and unwind.

And for those who love to cook, the contemporary kitchen/diner, which is on open plan to the lounge, is sure to inspire.

From the stylish storage units and the integrated appliances to the French doors leading out to the garden, the kitchen/diner is sure to whet the appetite.

Completing the downstairs accommodation is the convenient cloakroom toilet.

Perfect place to create memories

Upstairs, there are two dreamy double bedrooms both of which feature built-in wardrobes with sliding mirrored doors.

And when you’re feeling stressed out or tired, why not enjoy a long soak in the spa-like bathroom complete with a three-piece suite with shower over the bath.

In terms of storage space, this home has plenty with a partially floored loft and a handy cupboard in the upper hallway.

Beautiful back garden ideal for little ones

Outside, the enclosed garden is perfect for little ones to burn off energy while the adults can enjoy a barbecue on the patio area.

Music fans are also in for a huge treat as at the back of the garden is an amazing music studio space which has been kitted out with power, air conditioning and hard-wired fibre broadband.

Parking is also stress-free as there is double width parking space at the front of the home.

It’s also worth noting that all floor coverings and blinds together with the integrated kitchen appliances will be included in the sale.

In terms of location, Stoneywood is ideally situated for those working in and around Aberdeen, especially Dyce and Bridge of Don.

There is a great selection of shops on the doorstep including Marks and Spencers and the Co-op while schools nearby include the new Stoneywood Primary school and Bucksburn Academy.

And for those who love the great outdoors, there are beautiful walks nearby and public transport is within walking distance.

To book a viewing

21 Waterton Lawn, Stoneywood, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £195,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 723737 or check out the website aspc.co.uk