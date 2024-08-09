Wonderfully quirky £145,000 Peterhead property is packed with charm and character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wonderfully quirky £145,000 Peterhead property is packed with charm and character

With four bedrooms, three floors and a sun-trap of a garden, 26 Roanheads, Peterhead, is a unique property that has been beautifully reburbished and decorated to show it off to the max.

Number 26 Roanheads, Peterhead, is a unique property packed with charm and character.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Sometimes a property comes along that is so beautifully quirky, so full of charm and character, that it demands a closer look.

Number 26 Roanheads, Peterhead, is a unique property, set over three floors and finished to a very high standard.

It is detached, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms and outside it has a real sun-trap of a garden, with three levels of decking and a seating area.

The lounge is on the ground floor and has windows to three sides allowing for lots of natural light.

This room also has a multi-fuel stove and cast iron radiator for cosy evenings at home.

The lovely lounge at 26 Roanheads, Peterhead.

The dining kitchen is pretty fabulous too and fitted with a good range of units for plenty of storage, an integrated double oven and a five-burner gas hob.

There is a utility area plumbed for washing machine.

The family bathroom has a white three-piece suite including a P-shaped bath.

Moving upstairs, there are two generous-sized bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes.

On the top floor is the king-size master bedroom. Bedroom two is currently used as a dressing room.

The stylish kitchen with integrated double oven.

There is also a shower room with a large shower enclosure, wc and square wash hand basin.

The quirky interior design shows the property off to its full potential.

Peterhead property appealed for its location, size and potential

Ronnie Mair and Jane Alexander have lived at this Peterhead property for 11 years, sharing it with their two dogs.

They say it was the location, size and potential that first attracted them to number 26.

They say Jane is the ‘interior designer’ of the household but add: “Although Ronnie occasionally has good ideas!”

Ronnie Mair at the gate of 26 Roanheads, Peterhead.

Where do they get their ideas and how would they describe their decor ‘style’?

Ronnie says: “Inspiration comes from features that were already in the house, like the wall panelling, and from the furniture we buy.

“We have a mix of second-hand and new furniture. We have many more pieces of furniture and bits and pieces in a lock-up so we can mix things up if we get bored.”

The luxurious dressing room for the master bedroom.

What else have they done in the way of renovating or decorating?

“The house has been completely redecorated in the past 18 months or so, some of this has been professionally done.

“The main bathroom was quite big so when we decided to refurbish it, we took a bit off and created a small laundry.

“We replaced the kitchen using kitchen units we bought on Marketplace.”

The open plan living and dining area.

What are the property’s special features?

The big living room is the best feature of the house, lots of windows letting in the light in the summer, but in the winter it’s cozy with the wood-burning stove.

“It’s a great room for parties too.”

What about the location?

“Roanheads is a conservation area, recently a number of the houses around us have been getting refurbished, which is great to see,” says Ronnie.

One of the spacious bedrooms.

What do you enjoy most about living there?

“We have really enjoyed living in our house. Roanheads is really quiet and a stone’s throw from Peterhead town centre which has some great local shops and places to eat and drink.

“There is also the beautiful Buchan countryside and coastline to explore.”

The bathroom with P-shaped bath.

What type of buyer do you think the property would suit especially?

“With all the space on offer, the house would suit a family. All the bedrooms are at least double bed-sized rooms, so plenty of room for everyone. The house is just too big for us now.”

The stylish decor continues through the entire house.
Anything else you’d like to mention?

“Earlier this year we were granted planning permission to put in a driveway at the side of the house, just to make it easier to wash the car etc. It’s an option for anyone interested in the house.”

The outdoor decking area is perfect for al fresco dining.

This Peterhead property benefits from a multi-fuel stove, gas central heating, double glazing and USB sockets in most rooms.

It will be sold with all fitted floor coverings, blinds, light fittings, the fridge freezer, dishwasher and the washer/dryer.

It is close to Peterhead town centre and within walking distance of Buchanhaven Pier, the beach and Peterhead golf course.

Number 26 Roanheads is on the market at price around £145,000 with Gray & Gray and on the aspc website.

Number 26 Roanheads, Peterhead is for sale with Gray & Gray at price around £145,000.

Conversation