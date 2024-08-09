Wonderfully quirky £145,000 Peterhead property is packed with charm and character

Sometimes a property comes along that is so beautifully quirky, so full of charm and character, that it demands a closer look.

Number 26 Roanheads, Peterhead, is a unique property, set over three floors and finished to a very high standard.

It is detached, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms and outside it has a real sun-trap of a garden, with three levels of decking and a seating area.

The lounge is on the ground floor and has windows to three sides allowing for lots of natural light.

This room also has a multi-fuel stove and cast iron radiator for cosy evenings at home.

The dining kitchen is pretty fabulous too and fitted with a good range of units for plenty of storage, an integrated double oven and a five-burner gas hob.

There is a utility area plumbed for washing machine.

The family bathroom has a white three-piece suite including a P-shaped bath.

Moving upstairs, there are two generous-sized bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes.

On the top floor is the king-size master bedroom. Bedroom two is currently used as a dressing room.

There is also a shower room with a large shower enclosure, wc and square wash hand basin.

The quirky interior design shows the property off to its full potential.

Peterhead property appealed for its location, size and potential

Ronnie Mair and Jane Alexander have lived at this Peterhead property for 11 years, sharing it with their two dogs.

They say it was the location, size and potential that first attracted them to number 26.

They say Jane is the ‘interior designer’ of the household but add: “Although Ronnie occasionally has good ideas!”

Where do they get their ideas and how would they describe their decor ‘style’?

Ronnie says: “Inspiration comes from features that were already in the house, like the wall panelling, and from the furniture we buy.

“We have a mix of second-hand and new furniture. We have many more pieces of furniture and bits and pieces in a lock-up so we can mix things up if we get bored.”

What else have they done in the way of renovating or decorating?

“The house has been completely redecorated in the past 18 months or so, some of this has been professionally done.

“The main bathroom was quite big so when we decided to refurbish it, we took a bit off and created a small laundry.

“We replaced the kitchen using kitchen units we bought on Marketplace.”

What are the property’s special features?

The big living room is the best feature of the house, lots of windows letting in the light in the summer, but in the winter it’s cozy with the wood-burning stove.

“It’s a great room for parties too.”

What about the location?

“Roanheads is a conservation area, recently a number of the houses around us have been getting refurbished, which is great to see,” says Ronnie.

What do you enjoy most about living there?

“We have really enjoyed living in our house. Roanheads is really quiet and a stone’s throw from Peterhead town centre which has some great local shops and places to eat and drink.

“There is also the beautiful Buchan countryside and coastline to explore.”

What type of buyer do you think the property would suit especially?

“With all the space on offer, the house would suit a family. All the bedrooms are at least double bed-sized rooms, so plenty of room for everyone. The house is just too big for us now.”

Anything else you’d like to mention?

“Earlier this year we were granted planning permission to put in a driveway at the side of the house, just to make it easier to wash the car etc. It’s an option for anyone interested in the house.”

This Peterhead property benefits from a multi-fuel stove, gas central heating, double glazing and USB sockets in most rooms.

It will be sold with all fitted floor coverings, blinds, light fittings, the fridge freezer, dishwasher and the washer/dryer.

It is close to Peterhead town centre and within walking distance of Buchanhaven Pier, the beach and Peterhead golf course.

Number 26 Roanheads is on the market at price around £145,000 with Gray & Gray and on the aspc website.

