Lochside timber house with panoramic views hits the market

A contemporary home with stunning panoramic views out over Loch Ewe in the Highlands has been listed for sale.

Known as The Old Barn, the property lies in the beautiful village of Poolewe in Wester Ross.

The £450,000 home sits on an elevated site just feet from the stony shores of Loch Ewe, with widespread views out towards Loch Ewe and The Minch.

The Old Barn was built on the site of a former stone barn in 2019 and has very good energy-efficient credentials with an air source heat pump, excellent insulation, and the benefits of solar gain.

On entry to your left is a small bedroom, while to your right is the utility room.

From the utility room, there is outdoor access, and to the main living area.

This spacious room contains a large dining kitchen with double-height ceilings.

The kitchen features dark grey units juxtaposed with bright orange tiling.

Across from the kitchen is the dining space with a large table and hanging ceiling lights.

Towards the rear is the living room, which has a wood-burning stove with a chimney stack reaching high up into the double-height ceiling.

One of the main highlights of the property is the large windows/doors providing breathtaking views out over Loch Ewe.

Along the hall are three bedrooms, all with views out over the loch, with two having access to their own en suite.

There is a large family bathroom shared by the other two bedrooms.

Lochside Highland home has timber features

The entire building is clad in timber wood panelling, and outside is a large deck, accessed via the sliding doors in the sitting room.

The village of Poolewe is well-serviced with a local convenience store, post office, a café and a hotel, while nearby Gairloch has a wider range of shops and amenities.

The Old Barn is listed with Galbraith for £450,000.