Moray Georgian mansion on the market for offers over £3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Moray Georgian mansion on the market for offers over £3 million

The estate also comes with more than 300 acres of land.

By Ena Saracevic
Letterfourie is a category A listed estate. Image: Savills
Letterfourie is a category A listed estate. Image: Savills

A stunning Moray mansion has hit the market for almost £3 million.

Letterfourie, near Drybridge, is a Georgian estate with 11 bedrooms and is now on sale for offers over £2,950,000.

Extending to about 308 acres, the category A listed estate is situated in the countryside with the backdrop of the Moray coastline to the north.

Built in 1773, Letterfourie is one of the largest Georgian estates in Moray and has a rich history.

The house, which acted as a Roman Catholic safe house during the Act of Proscription, has remained largely unchanged since 1806.

The estate is situated in an idyllic part of Moray’s countryside. Image: Savills

A look inside the Moray mansion

Walking into the home, you’re greeted with a beautiful black marble floored entrance hall with an impressive stone staircase to the first and second floors.

To the west of the entrance hall there is a pantry, cloakroom, sitting room, office and a laundry room.

The entrance hall has a beautiful stone staircase. Image: Savills
Tall windows in the home provide plenty of natural lighting. Image: Savills
The kitchen has plenty of space to prepare meals. Image: Savills

In the western wing of the home is the former chapel with impressive arched ceilings and an original wooden floor.

Off the hall, there is a cosy study with a woodburning stove which offers the perfect opportunity to wind down after a long day.

The mansion’s study. Image: Savills
Some bedrooms provide views overlooking the beautiful garden. Image: Savills

The number of bedrooms in the property provides a great opportunity to potentially operate as a B&B.

Most of the large bedrooms within the mansion boast views across the impressive garden.

There are 11 bedrooms within the building. Image: Savills

Over 300 acres of land

In total, the land extends to approximately 308 acres and comprises 167 acres of arable or temporary pasture land and 139 acres of woodland/rough grazing.

Mature shrubs and trees surround the perimeter of the mansion and offer shelter and privacy.

Central to the house within the formal gardens are the Letterfourie fountains which date from the early to mid-19th century.

The fountains have been fully refurbished by the current owners and form an idyllic setting for the house.

The property offers plenty of greenery. Image: Savills

More from Property

Emma Watson.
See how TikTok renovations influencer Emma transformed her Great Northern Road flat in Aberdeen
Rubislaw Church has hit the market. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Historic church in Aberdeen west end on the market
Glenshellish Farm in Argyll
New owner sought for Argyll farm built by steam ship pioneer
Brenda and Brian Hector say their Peterculter home has been the perfect place to bring up their family.
Brenda and Brian put their much loved Peterculter home on the market for £495,000
The luxury flats have gone up for sale. Image: ASPC.
Flats in former west end offices go on the market after £1m street revamp
3
Raera Farmhouse has two letting self catering flats near the ancient house.
For sale: Idyllic Raera Farm near Oban with its own gorge for wild swimming
Glenborrodale Castle in the Highlands.
£2.35m Highland castle with TWO private islands hits the market
The impressive home has six bedrooms, six living rooms, and four bathrooms. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 
Award-winning west-end Aberdeen property hits the market
Keithhall Church near Inverurie. Image: Galbraith.
Could you transform this 300-year-old Inverurie church into your forever home?
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million

Conversation