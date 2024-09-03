Moray Georgian mansion on the market for offers over £3 million

A stunning Moray mansion has hit the market for almost £3 million.

Letterfourie, near Drybridge, is a Georgian estate with 11 bedrooms and is now on sale for offers over £2,950,000.

Extending to about 308 acres, the category A listed estate is situated in the countryside with the backdrop of the Moray coastline to the north.

Built in 1773, Letterfourie is one of the largest Georgian estates in Moray and has a rich history.

The house, which acted as a Roman Catholic safe house during the Act of Proscription, has remained largely unchanged since 1806.

A look inside the Moray mansion

Walking into the home, you’re greeted with a beautiful black marble floored entrance hall with an impressive stone staircase to the first and second floors.

To the west of the entrance hall there is a pantry, cloakroom, sitting room, office and a laundry room.

In the western wing of the home is the former chapel with impressive arched ceilings and an original wooden floor.

Off the hall, there is a cosy study with a woodburning stove which offers the perfect opportunity to wind down after a long day.

The number of bedrooms in the property provides a great opportunity to potentially operate as a B&B.

Most of the large bedrooms within the mansion boast views across the impressive garden.

Over 300 acres of land

In total, the land extends to approximately 308 acres and comprises 167 acres of arable or temporary pasture land and 139 acres of woodland/rough grazing.

Mature shrubs and trees surround the perimeter of the mansion and offer shelter and privacy.

Central to the house within the formal gardens are the Letterfourie fountains which date from the early to mid-19th century.

The fountains have been fully refurbished by the current owners and form an idyllic setting for the house.