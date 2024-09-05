Iconic river-facing house next to Ness Islands on the market for £600,000

A breath-taking family home with a large garden facing River Ness is for sale.

The four-bedroom house, located at Ladies Walk, is less than half a mile from the gorgeous Ness Islands.

The property is nearly 2,000 sq. ft and enjoys a large front garden facing the river as well as a backyard with driveaway.

Meanwhile, the brick-laid terrace alongside the home offers a brilliant spot to sit and enjoy the views across the river.

Inside, it has a wealth of characterful features including tall, corniced ceilings, leaded glasswork, hardwood floors and several original feature fireplaces.

Gorgeous home near Ness Islands hits the market

You are welcomed by a glazed porch leading to a bright, ample entrance hall with rich polished wood floors, cloakroom and stairway to the first floor.

It flows into the bay-windowed sitting room, which enjoys magnificent views of the garden.

The ground floor is completed with a large fully equipped kitchen and dining space.

The kitchen has a door to the garden and comprises a wide range of wooden cabinetry with granite worksurfaces and a central island-breakfast bar.

First floor topped with loft space

The house’s first floor is home to four sizeable bedrooms with various retained period features and an elegant family bathroom.

The property has two main bedrooms, both with river views.

While the first one has a stylish en-suite bathroom, the second one enjoys one of the home gems, a rare cast-iron spiral staircase leading to the loft space above.

This fantastic Inverness property is on sale for £600,000.