Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Iconic river-facing house next to Ness Islands on the market for £600,000

The idyllic four-bedroom B-listed residence enjoys a unique location in one of the Highland capital’s most desired areas.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The property is less than half a mile walk from Ness Islands. Image: Strutt & Parker Date
The property is less than half a mile walk from Ness Islands. Image: Strutt & Parker Date

A breath-taking family home with a large garden facing River Ness is for sale.

The four-bedroom house, located at Ladies Walk, is less than half a mile from the gorgeous Ness Islands.

The property is nearly 2,000 sq. ft and enjoys a large front garden facing the river as well as a backyard with driveaway.

Meanwhile, the brick-laid terrace alongside the home offers a brilliant spot to sit and enjoy the views across the river.

Inside, it has a wealth of characterful features including tall, corniced ceilings, leaded glasswork, hardwood floors and several original feature fireplaces.

The house has plenty of space for parking. Image: Strutt & Parker

Gorgeous home near Ness Islands hits the market

You are welcomed by a glazed porch leading to a bright, ample entrance hall with rich polished wood floors, cloakroom and stairway to the first floor.

The beautiful glazed entrance. Image: Stutt & Parker
A large main entrance welcomes us into the property. Image: Strutt & Parker

It flows into the bay-windowed sitting room, which enjoys magnificent views of the garden.

The sitting room has views of the front garden. Image: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor is completed with a large fully equipped kitchen and dining space.

The kitchen and dining space are connected to the garden. Image: Strutt & Parker
The dining space is a beautiful spot. Image: Strutt & Parker

The kitchen has a door to the garden and comprises a wide range of wooden cabinetry with granite worksurfaces and a central island-breakfast bar.

First floor topped with loft space

The house’s first floor is home to four sizeable bedrooms with various retained period features and an elegant family bathroom.

The main bedroom has views of the river. Image: Strutt & Parker
To go with story by Alberto Molina. property Picture shows; Inverness house near Ness Islands. Inverness Ladies Walk. Supplied by Strutt & Parker Date; 05/09/2024

The property has two main bedrooms, both with river views.

The second principal bedroom has a rare cast-iron spiral staircase leading to the loft above. Image: Strutt & Parker
The large loft space above the bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker

While the first one has a stylish en-suite bathroom, the second one enjoys one of the home gems, a rare cast-iron spiral staircase leading to the loft space above.

The house is located in one of the most desired areas of Inverness. Image: Strutt & Parker

This fantastic Inverness property is on sale for £600,000.

