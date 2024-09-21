Cognito entrepreneur Nicky Turnbull shares her amazing west end home makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Cognito entrepreneur Nicky Turnbull shares her amazing west end home makeover

Nicky, who owns Cafe Cognito, spent eight years renovating her stunning period property in one of the most sought-after streets in the city's west end.

By Rosemary Lowne
Nicky Turnbull shares her renovation journey.
Nicky Turnbull shares her renovation journey.

Who: Nicky Turnbull, who owns Cafe Cognito as well as other businesses in and around Aberdeen.

What: A lower-ground, self-contained flat with its own private gardens.

Where: 67 Devonshire Road, a lovely tree-lined, quiet residential street in the heart of the west end of Aberdeen.

Nicky has enjoyed breathing new life into her traditional granite home.
Nicky has enjoyed breathing new life into her traditional granite home. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Here’s what Nicky had to say about her home renovation journey….

“I’ve lived in many properties in and around Edinburgh and latterly in the north-east.

I found this property over 20 years ago when I was looking at moving to the city from Aberdeenshire.

I fell in love with the property at first sight and I had a great feeling it would make a lovely home, although I had to stretch my budget to afford it.

For me, I loved the fact that the property is on a really lovely street, as Devonshire Road is one of the most sought-after streets in Aberdeen and is somewhere I’ve always aspired to live.

Style and sophistication, the living room is the perfect blend of modern and period features. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Nicky has lived in Aberdeen west end property for 23 years: ‘When I moved in, every room was a shade of mild green’

There’s also lots of nice bars, restaurants and coffee shops within a five-minute walk, so I loved the neighbourhood.

I purchased the property in 2001 and I have lived very happily here for 23 years.

When I first moved in the home was a blank canvas as the previous owners had used the same colour – a pale green shade – throughout the whole house, so I was keen to put my own stamp on it.

In terms of the renovation, I started that around eight years ago.

Since then, I have reconfigured the internal layout to make a larger bathroom with a stone bath and walk-in shower.

Soak away stresses in the spa-like bathroom. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

‘The kitchen is my favourite room’

I’ve also put in a beautiful, bespoke, handmade kitchen from local craftsman Scullion Bruce and Co, which is lined with oak and features a beautiful granite island unit with integrated Siemens appliances.

Interestingly, the corners of the island unit have been made out of an old tree that was on the site where the old Northsound 1 radio studios used to be in Kingsgate.

The kitchen is probably my favourite room because while you cook you can enjoy the view outdoors – it’s a lovely room.

It’s also a great place to sit and relax as I often make myself a coffee and sit in front of the fire while watching some TV.

The contemporary kitchen features reclaimed lights, an old Aberdeen bus blind and an island made using an old tree. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Vintage/contemporary vibes in heart of Aberdeen’s west end…

The lights in the kitchen are actually from a company called Skinflint who scour locations across the world to source and restore unique and historic vintage lights.

I’ve also got a vintage 1950s bus blind from Aberdeen in the kitchen.

As part of the renovation, I also created an additional bedroom/home office space, while the apartment has been fitted with gas central heating, sash and case windows with double glazing, plus solid fuel fires in both the living room and kitchen.

In terms of interiors, I wanted to retain the property’s character, including the original cornicing and skirtings, while giving it a more modern, contemporary feel.

Greys and cream with pops of navy blue create a relaxing ambience in the bedroom. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

‘The garden is a wee oasis in the west end’

For paint, I used Farrow & Ball – I particularly like the colour ‘Railings’ which I used on the front door and on the island kitchen units.

My furniture is a mix of existing pieces and newer additions from companies like Sia and Coach House.

Outside, the garden is like a wee oasis in the west end of Aberdeen as it’s so private and it’s south-facing.

During lockdown it was brilliant as I installed a double canopy and put in fairy lights, so it was a lovely place to sit with a glass of wine.

The garden is an oasis of calm. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Overall, the renovation is way beyond my expectations.

For me, the greatest renovation challenge was living with a bathroom with no walls for a few weeks.

But it was worth it as I love my home – that’s why I have lived here for the last 23 years.

It’s my sanctuary and it makes me feel relaxed and calm.

I’m currently in the middle of another renovation, so my advice to anyone else would be to never just do the minimum, always go as far as you can – budget allowing – with as much detail and different materials as you can.

You need to love every aspect and detail.”

Alfresco entertaining can be enjoyed in this wonderful outdoor space. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

67 Devonshire Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £249,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

St Devenicks On The Hill is a property like no other.
Kay and William put their former church turned family home in Banchory Devenick on…
Caption showing front door and inside Harbour Bar.
Inside Lossiemouth's Harbour Bar: Step inside much-loved pub that's been empty for 20 years…
couple shares a toast against a sweeping view of the Scottish Highlands
Embrace luxury and outdoor living at Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development
georgian country house in aberdeenshire
18th-Century country house near Ballater with its own tennis court hits the market for…
Invercloy, Oban for sale
For sale: Invercloy bed and breakfast with outstanding Oban Bay views
Bungalow surrounded by green fields and hills.
Harris bungalow with panoramic sea views goes on the market
The Orchard, is a stunning family home within the grounds of the historic Duff House.
Caron and Paul put beautiful Banff home in grounds of historic Duff House up…
Lorraine and John have worked tirelessly on the renovation of their beautiful Bieldside home.
Amazing makeover of John and Lorraine's £1.2m Bieldside home
Phil and Lisa Simons, pictured, put everything into their self build project.
'We turned a derelict building into a modern family home': Lisa and Phil put…
It's impossible not to be impressed by this stylish family home.
Marvellous Milltimber home with its own 'sitooterie' on the market for £625,000

Conversation