Cognito entrepreneur Nicky Turnbull shares her amazing west end home makeover

Who: Nicky Turnbull, who owns Cafe Cognito as well as other businesses in and around Aberdeen.

What: A lower-ground, self-contained flat with its own private gardens.

Where: 67 Devonshire Road, a lovely tree-lined, quiet residential street in the heart of the west end of Aberdeen.

Here’s what Nicky had to say about her home renovation journey….

“I’ve lived in many properties in and around Edinburgh and latterly in the north-east.

I found this property over 20 years ago when I was looking at moving to the city from Aberdeenshire.

I fell in love with the property at first sight and I had a great feeling it would make a lovely home, although I had to stretch my budget to afford it.

For me, I loved the fact that the property is on a really lovely street, as Devonshire Road is one of the most sought-after streets in Aberdeen and is somewhere I’ve always aspired to live.

Nicky has lived in Aberdeen west end property for 23 years: ‘When I moved in, every room was a shade of mild green’

There’s also lots of nice bars, restaurants and coffee shops within a five-minute walk, so I loved the neighbourhood.

I purchased the property in 2001 and I have lived very happily here for 23 years.

When I first moved in the home was a blank canvas as the previous owners had used the same colour – a pale green shade – throughout the whole house, so I was keen to put my own stamp on it.

In terms of the renovation, I started that around eight years ago.

Since then, I have reconfigured the internal layout to make a larger bathroom with a stone bath and walk-in shower.

‘The kitchen is my favourite room’

I’ve also put in a beautiful, bespoke, handmade kitchen from local craftsman Scullion Bruce and Co, which is lined with oak and features a beautiful granite island unit with integrated Siemens appliances.

Interestingly, the corners of the island unit have been made out of an old tree that was on the site where the old Northsound 1 radio studios used to be in Kingsgate.

The kitchen is probably my favourite room because while you cook you can enjoy the view outdoors – it’s a lovely room.

It’s also a great place to sit and relax as I often make myself a coffee and sit in front of the fire while watching some TV.

Vintage/contemporary vibes in heart of Aberdeen’s west end…

The lights in the kitchen are actually from a company called Skinflint who scour locations across the world to source and restore unique and historic vintage lights.

I’ve also got a vintage 1950s bus blind from Aberdeen in the kitchen.

As part of the renovation, I also created an additional bedroom/home office space, while the apartment has been fitted with gas central heating, sash and case windows with double glazing, plus solid fuel fires in both the living room and kitchen.

In terms of interiors, I wanted to retain the property’s character, including the original cornicing and skirtings, while giving it a more modern, contemporary feel.

‘The garden is a wee oasis in the west end’

For paint, I used Farrow & Ball – I particularly like the colour ‘Railings’ which I used on the front door and on the island kitchen units.

My furniture is a mix of existing pieces and newer additions from companies like Sia and Coach House.

Outside, the garden is like a wee oasis in the west end of Aberdeen as it’s so private and it’s south-facing.

During lockdown it was brilliant as I installed a double canopy and put in fairy lights, so it was a lovely place to sit with a glass of wine.

Overall, the renovation is way beyond my expectations.

For me, the greatest renovation challenge was living with a bathroom with no walls for a few weeks.

But it was worth it as I love my home – that’s why I have lived here for the last 23 years.

It’s my sanctuary and it makes me feel relaxed and calm.

I’m currently in the middle of another renovation, so my advice to anyone else would be to never just do the minimum, always go as far as you can – budget allowing – with as much detail and different materials as you can.

You need to love every aspect and detail.”

67 Devonshire Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £249,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk