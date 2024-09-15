18th-century country house near Ballater with its own tennis court hits the market for £1.3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
18th-century country house near Ballater with its own tennis court hits the market for £1.3m

Coldstone House sits just on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park.

By Ross Hempseed
georgian country house in aberdeenshire
Coldstone House. Image: Savills.

A stunning Georgian country house with its own tennis court and walled garden, nestled on 27 acres, hits the market with a price tag of £1.3m.

Coldstone House is just 10 miles north-east of Ballater and the edge of the Cairngorms National Park – known for its majestic and scenic landscape.

The impressive three-storey white-harled main house was built in 1783, which was added to in 1826.

Improvements have been made over the years to modernise the building so it is fit for purpose while also retaining many period features.

dining room at georgian country house
The formal dining room. Image: Savills.

On entry, you are greeted by the reception hall, which has the dining room off to the right and the sitting room to the left.

The formal dining room features an open marble fireplace and hardwood floors and is decorated with hand-screen-printed David Skinner wallpaper.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.

The sitting room has views of the garden and countryside beyond, with an open fire and a marble mantlepiece..

At the heart of the home is the kitchen, which has space for informal dining.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

Next to the kitchen is the pantry, a laundry room and a separate boot room containing a toilet. Also on the ground floor is a wine cellar.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.

The staircase takes you to the upper floors, with the first floor containing three bedrooms, including the master bedroom.

The master bedroom has an en suite, while the other two share a large family bathroom.

Georgian country house in the heart of Aberdeenshire

The study. Image: Savills.

Also on the first floor is a study with walls lined with bookshelves.

Much of the house showcases the Georgian period in which it was built, including ceiling cornicing, open fires and large windows.

One of seven bedrooms. Image: Savills.

On the second floor, are three good-sized bedrooms serviced by one bathroom and a separate toilet.

The first floor bathroom. Image: Savills.

Outbuildings and grounds

To the north of the house is an E-shaped traditional steading from the 1800s built of granite.

Office. Image: Savills.

In one building, there is space for a gym, office, garage and tool shed.

The other building is used as a large games room – an ideal entertaining space.

Games rooms. Image: Savills.

Coldstone House sits on 27 acres of land with space for its own hardcourt tennis court to the rear of the property, which has been well-maintained.

tennis court at georgian country house
The tennis court. Image: Savills.

A highlight of the home is the garden, featured in Gardens Illustrated magazine last year and was designed by Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Jonathan Snow.

Walled garden. Image: Savills.

The magnificent semi-circular walled garden extends for an acre, enclosed by an arc of a lime mortar-rendered granite wall.

walled garden of georgian country house
Aerial view of the walled garden. Image: Savills.

Also included in the land purchase are two paddocks, while there is plenty of space to walk dogs and enjoy the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

Coldstone House is currently listed with Savills for £1.3m.

If you enjoyed this story, check out other stunning properties in Aberdeenshire.

