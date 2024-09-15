18th-century country house near Ballater with its own tennis court hits the market for £1.3m

A stunning Georgian country house with its own tennis court and walled garden, nestled on 27 acres, hits the market with a price tag of £1.3m.

Coldstone House is just 10 miles north-east of Ballater and the edge of the Cairngorms National Park – known for its majestic and scenic landscape.

The impressive three-storey white-harled main house was built in 1783, which was added to in 1826.

Improvements have been made over the years to modernise the building so it is fit for purpose while also retaining many period features.

On entry, you are greeted by the reception hall, which has the dining room off to the right and the sitting room to the left.

The formal dining room features an open marble fireplace and hardwood floors and is decorated with hand-screen-printed David Skinner wallpaper.

The sitting room has views of the garden and countryside beyond, with an open fire and a marble mantlepiece..

At the heart of the home is the kitchen, which has space for informal dining.

Next to the kitchen is the pantry, a laundry room and a separate boot room containing a toilet. Also on the ground floor is a wine cellar.

The staircase takes you to the upper floors, with the first floor containing three bedrooms, including the master bedroom.

The master bedroom has an en suite, while the other two share a large family bathroom.

Georgian country house in the heart of Aberdeenshire

Also on the first floor is a study with walls lined with bookshelves.

Much of the house showcases the Georgian period in which it was built, including ceiling cornicing, open fires and large windows.

On the second floor, are three good-sized bedrooms serviced by one bathroom and a separate toilet.

Outbuildings and grounds

To the north of the house is an E-shaped traditional steading from the 1800s built of granite.

In one building, there is space for a gym, office, garage and tool shed.

The other building is used as a large games room – an ideal entertaining space.

Coldstone House sits on 27 acres of land with space for its own hardcourt tennis court to the rear of the property, which has been well-maintained.

A highlight of the home is the garden, featured in Gardens Illustrated magazine last year and was designed by Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Jonathan Snow.

The magnificent semi-circular walled garden extends for an acre, enclosed by an arc of a lime mortar-rendered granite wall.

Also included in the land purchase are two paddocks, while there is plenty of space to walk dogs and enjoy the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

Coldstone House is currently listed with Savills for £1.3m.

