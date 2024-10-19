Former RGU lecturer Tim and his head teacher wife Alli breathe new life into their stunning steading near Rothienorman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Former RGU lecturer Tim and his head teacher wife Alli breathe new life into their stunning steading near Rothienorman

Tim and Alli Conner have completely revamped their steading and the results are impressive.

Tim and Alli Conner have loved renovating their steading.
Tim and Alli Conner, pictured with their sons Hamish and Charlie, have loved renovating their steading. Image: Tim Conner/Galbraith
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Tim Conner, a former lecturer in communication and media at Robert Gordon University, his wife Alli, a head teacher, and their two grown-up children, Charlie, 18, a lifeguard and Hamish, 21, student at Glasgow University.

What: A beautiful five-bedroom steading conversion.

Where: Cross of Jackston, near Rothienorman.

Tim Conner and his wife Alli, pictured with their children Hamish (far left) and Charlie, have worked hard to create their dream family home in Cross of Jackson near Rothienorman. Image: Tim Conner
Tim and Alli have given their steading an amazing makeover. Image: Galbraith

Here Tim shares their renovation journey…

“We previously lived in a two bedroom, very traditional style cottage in Blairingone, near Dollar.

We started looking for properties up here after I got a job as a lecturer at RGU while Alli took up the position of deputy head teacher job at Balmedie Primary School where she was for 14/15 years.

We’re both lovers of the countryside so we were looking for a traditional home in the country.

This beautiful living space oozes cosy country cottage vibes. Image: Galbraith
Pooches and people will love relaxing in this serene space. Image: Galbraith

Enjoy cracking views of Bennanchie every day

When we first viewed the steading, we loved the views of Bennachie and the feeling of large open skies.

So we purchased the steading from a builder in October 2000.

The property was in walk-in condition but we’ve renovated virtually everything again including the kitchen and bathroom plus we’ve put in internal oak doors, triple aluminium glazing, new carpets and we’ve freshened up the decor.

Family movie nights can be enjoyed in this cosy living area complete with wood burner. Image: Galbraith
Enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Galbraith

‘We’ve created a modern yet traditional family home’

There was an attic space which we converted into two additional bedrooms with an en suite, plus we put in a new stair case and circulation landing area.

Inside, the steading has a kitchen dining room, a formal lounge, five bedrooms (two of which are ensuite), a study, utility room, family bathroom, a cloakroom with wc and a mezzanine level with a sitting room.

Outside, there is a wood fired hot tub, a firepit area, three acres of garden space, a double garage plus a large tractor shed and various wood stores.

Whether it’s a roast dinner or some home baking, the modern kitchen is the perfect place to whip up tasty meals. Image: Galbraith
The kitchen also has a dining area with doors leading out to the garden. Image: Galbraith

Garden with hot tub…

The garden was a major project as it was hugely overgrown with eight foot high weeds.

We transformed the garden by putting in drystone dykes, a firepit area, a football field and a camping area for kids.

During Covid, the large garden was used as a six-hole golf course as well as a sledging/snowboarding/ski track in the snowy winters.

Overall, the garden has taken 24 years to complete while everything else was just done over a period of time using local builders and trades.

This outdoor space is the perfect outdoor retreat. Image: Galbraith
Children will love exploring the large garden. Image: Galbraith

Calming white interior…

In terms of interiors, I would say it’s pretty modern with some traditional features such as the two wood-burning stoves in the living area.

Our home’s colour palette is mostly white, which brings to life the artworks we display from various places and sources.

We’ve also got a vast collection of books and collections of various things dotted around the steading.

This office space is ideal for those who work from home. Image: Galbraith
The minimalist decor creates a sense of calm in this bedroom. Image: Galbraith

What was your greatest renovation challenge?

Probably getting the garden into shape and making it low maintenance.

At one point, I even considered getting sheep to keep the grass down but I enjoy playing golf on it and skiing in the winter when we have snow.

On reflection, we wouldn’t do our renovation any differently although maybe a large barn in the garden could be handy.

For us, we love the garden and the views, also the peace and quiet that we’ve created in the outside spaces.

This bird’s eye view bring to life the size and scale of the steading. Image: Galbraith
Tim and Alli will miss their amazing garden. Image: Galbraith

‘It’s time to start a new chapter’

As you approach the property, you get this sense of calm thanks to the wonderful views of Bennachie and the Tap o’ Noth.

My advice to anyone else undertaking a renovation project would be to take your time and use local tradespeople.

We’ve put our wonderful home on the market as we’re moving to the Isle of Arran.

My wife Alli, who has been a headteacher at Insch Primary School for the past nine years, has just taken a new job on the Isle of Arran as a head teacher for six of their primary schools.

And after 24 years as a lecturer at RGU, I’ve resigned to pursue new challenges in Arran.”

Old Boghead Steading, Rothienorman, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £480,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

