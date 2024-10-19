Former RGU lecturer Tim and his head teacher wife Alli breathe new life into their stunning steading near Rothienorman

Who: Tim Conner, a former lecturer in communication and media at Robert Gordon University, his wife Alli, a head teacher, and their two grown-up children, Charlie, 18, a lifeguard and Hamish, 21, student at Glasgow University.

What: A beautiful five-bedroom steading conversion.

Where: Cross of Jackston, near Rothienorman.

Here Tim shares their renovation journey…

“We previously lived in a two bedroom, very traditional style cottage in Blairingone, near Dollar.

We started looking for properties up here after I got a job as a lecturer at RGU while Alli took up the position of deputy head teacher job at Balmedie Primary School where she was for 14/15 years.

We’re both lovers of the countryside so we were looking for a traditional home in the country.

Enjoy cracking views of Bennanchie every day

When we first viewed the steading, we loved the views of Bennachie and the feeling of large open skies.

So we purchased the steading from a builder in October 2000.

The property was in walk-in condition but we’ve renovated virtually everything again including the kitchen and bathroom plus we’ve put in internal oak doors, triple aluminium glazing, new carpets and we’ve freshened up the decor.

‘We’ve created a modern yet traditional family home’

There was an attic space which we converted into two additional bedrooms with an en suite, plus we put in a new stair case and circulation landing area.

Inside, the steading has a kitchen dining room, a formal lounge, five bedrooms (two of which are ensuite), a study, utility room, family bathroom, a cloakroom with wc and a mezzanine level with a sitting room.

Outside, there is a wood fired hot tub, a firepit area, three acres of garden space, a double garage plus a large tractor shed and various wood stores.

Garden with hot tub…

The garden was a major project as it was hugely overgrown with eight foot high weeds.

We transformed the garden by putting in drystone dykes, a firepit area, a football field and a camping area for kids.

During Covid, the large garden was used as a six-hole golf course as well as a sledging/snowboarding/ski track in the snowy winters.

Overall, the garden has taken 24 years to complete while everything else was just done over a period of time using local builders and trades.

Calming white interior…

In terms of interiors, I would say it’s pretty modern with some traditional features such as the two wood-burning stoves in the living area.

Our home’s colour palette is mostly white, which brings to life the artworks we display from various places and sources.

We’ve also got a vast collection of books and collections of various things dotted around the steading.

What was your greatest renovation challenge?

Probably getting the garden into shape and making it low maintenance.

At one point, I even considered getting sheep to keep the grass down but I enjoy playing golf on it and skiing in the winter when we have snow.

On reflection, we wouldn’t do our renovation any differently although maybe a large barn in the garden could be handy.

For us, we love the garden and the views, also the peace and quiet that we’ve created in the outside spaces.

‘It’s time to start a new chapter’

As you approach the property, you get this sense of calm thanks to the wonderful views of Bennachie and the Tap o’ Noth.

My advice to anyone else undertaking a renovation project would be to take your time and use local tradespeople.

We’ve put our wonderful home on the market as we’re moving to the Isle of Arran.

My wife Alli, who has been a headteacher at Insch Primary School for the past nine years, has just taken a new job on the Isle of Arran as a head teacher for six of their primary schools.

And after 24 years as a lecturer at RGU, I’ve resigned to pursue new challenges in Arran.”

Old Boghead Steading, Rothienorman, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £480,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860710 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com