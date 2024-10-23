Incredible 11-bedroom Black Isle mansion with supercar garage and helipad on sale for £5.2m

A sprawling Black Isle estate boasting an 11-bedroom mansion, supercar garage and helipad access could be yours for £5.2m.

At the centre of the 245-acre Allangrange Estate, near Munlochy on the famous Black Isle, is the B-listed Allangrange House.

The Neo-Georgian style property dates back to the early 19th century and was home to artist Elizabeth Cameron from 1915 to 2008.

The main building stands out with its white exterior walls and impressive staircase leading to a balcony and the property’s main entrance.

The domineering facade showcases the building’s size and scale with more than 20,000 square feet of space over four floors.

The balcony and the front facade look out towards the perfectly maintained garden with tall mature trees, trimmed hedges and grassy lawns.

At the back of the property is a large, modern barn space – perfect for entertaining.

The inside is a blank slate and is looking for a new owner to realise their own vision inside.

It has several reception rooms plus 11 bedrooms with period features from 1907, including high ceilings and large windows.

The current owners acquired the property in 2021 and have since undertaken major restoration works, including ridding it of asbestos.

Also on the Allangrange Estate are several other buildings for overflow families perhaps if 11 bedrooms are not enough in the main mansion

There is a standalone Gate Keeper’s Lodge, fully self-sufficient, with three bedrooms and a wraparound garden.

Three Edwardian Stables Cottages, each with at least two bedrooms, are currently used by the onsite staff.

If that’s not enough there are also equestrian facilities with a training paddock and well-kept stable blocks with room for six horses.

There is a multi-car detached supercar garage, which has a large entertainment space on the upper level.

The estate surroundings

One of the highlights of Allangrange Estate is the extensive grounds, which include a loch on the grounds abundant with brown trout – perfect for fishing enthusiasts.

A log cabin sits near the water’s edge.

The estate is also well located for highland sports such as stalking, grouse and pheasant shooting, and there is a Shooting Bothy.

A helipad can also be accessed.

There are also several fields with sheep, plenty of space for horses to graze and wooded areas with mature trees.

The description from estate agent Wilson Property Group reads: “Allangrange House is a Neo-Georgian structure dating from 1907 surrounded with fine gardens and previously home to botanical artist Elizabeth Cameron (1915-2008).

“Elizabeth Cameron, a botanical artist and entrepreneur, studied at the Slade Art School and St. Johns Wood Art School exhibiting her artwork at The Royal Scottish Academy in 1939.

“Inspired by her own garden at Allangrange on the Black Isle, she began to paint flowers in watercolour and was later recognised by The Royal Horticultural Society and exhibited in London and the USA.

“Her painting of a Humanity Rose raised millions for the Red Cross and brought her their badge of honour for distinguished service.”