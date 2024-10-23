Incredible 11-bedroom Black Isle mansion with supercar garage and helipad on sale for £5.2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Incredible 11-bedroom Black Isle mansion with supercar garage and helipad on sale for £5.2m

The Allangrange Estate near Munlochy is the perfect Highland hideaway - but you'll need deep pockets.

By Ross Hempseed
Allangrange estate on the Black Isle with its white walled facade.
Neo-Georgian mansion for sale on the Black Isle. Image: Wilson Property Group.

A sprawling Black Isle estate boasting an 11-bedroom mansion, supercar garage and helipad access could be yours for £5.2m.

At the centre of the 245-acre Allangrange Estate, near Munlochy on the famous Black Isle, is the B-listed Allangrange House.

The Neo-Georgian style property dates back to the early 19th century and was home to artist Elizabeth Cameron from 1915 to 2008.

Allangrange mansion looks out over a stunning and well-kept garden.
Allangrange mansion looks out over a stunning and well-kept garden. Image: Wilson Property.
To the left is the large barn extension at the back of the mansion.
To the left is the large barn extension at the back of the mansion. Image: Wilson Property.

The main building stands out with its white exterior walls and impressive staircase leading to a balcony and the property’s main entrance.

The domineering facade showcases the building’s size and scale with more than 20,000 square feet of space over four floors.

The balcony and the front facade look out towards the perfectly maintained garden with tall mature trees, trimmed hedges and grassy lawns.

At the back of the property is a large, modern barn space – perfect for entertaining.

The inside is a blank slate and is looking for a new owner to realise their own vision inside.

It has several reception rooms plus 11 bedrooms with period features from 1907, including high ceilings and large windows.

The current owners acquired the property in 2021 and have since undertaken major restoration works, including ridding it of asbestos.

The white walls of the mansion make it a standout during the summer sunshine.
The white walls of the mansion make it a standout during the summer sunshine. Image: Wilson Property Group.

Also on the Allangrange Estate are several other buildings for overflow families perhaps if 11 bedrooms are not enough in the main mansion

There is a standalone Gate Keeper’s Lodge, fully self-sufficient, with three bedrooms and a wraparound garden.

The stable cottages on the grounds of Allangrange Estate.
The stable cottages on the grounds of Allangrange Estate. Image: Wilson Property Group.
Gate Keeper's Lodge.
Gate Keeper’s Lodge. Image: Wilson Property Group.

Three Edwardian Stables Cottages, each with at least two bedrooms, are currently used by the onsite staff.

If that’s not enough there are also equestrian facilities with a training paddock and well-kept stable blocks with room for six horses.

There is a multi-car detached supercar garage, which has a large entertainment space on the upper level.

The estate surroundings

One of the highlights of Allangrange Estate is the extensive grounds, which include a loch on the grounds abundant with brown trout – perfect for fishing enthusiasts.

A log cabin sits near the water’s edge.

Log Cabin on the edge of the loch.
Log Cabin on the edge of the loch. Image: Wilson Property Group.

The estate is also well located for highland sports such as stalking, grouse and pheasant shooting, and there is a Shooting Bothy.

A helipad can also be accessed.

Paddocks and stables on Allangrange Estate. Image: Wilson Property Group.
The stables can house up to six horses.
The stables can house up to six horses. Image: Wilson Property Group.

There are also several fields with sheep, plenty of space for horses to graze and wooded areas with mature trees.

The description from estate agent Wilson Property Group reads: “Allangrange House is a Neo-Georgian structure dating from 1907 surrounded with fine gardens and previously home to botanical artist Elizabeth Cameron (1915-2008).

“Elizabeth Cameron, a botanical artist and entrepreneur, studied at the Slade Art School and St. Johns Wood Art School exhibiting her artwork at The Royal Scottish Academy in 1939.

“Inspired by her own garden at Allangrange on the Black Isle, she began to paint flowers in watercolour and was later recognised by The Royal Horticultural Society and exhibited in London and the USA.

“Her painting of a Humanity Rose raised millions for the Red Cross and brought her their badge of honour for distinguished service.”

More from Property

couple with two children enter their new home in Aberdeenshire
Don’t miss this great offer to buy a new build home in Aberdeenshire!
With a range of tailor-made offers and high-specification finishes, these new homes in Kinion Heights are perfect for upsizers, downsizers and anyone looking for a fresh start.
New homes in Kinion Heights are ready for you to move in this autumn
Ben Goss, left, says he and wife Ann could see Milton Brae's potential immediately. Image: Ben Goss/Strutt and Parker
Ben and Ann Goss's Miltonduff renovation that delivered 30 years of joy
The family home is on one of the most desired streets in Aberdeen West End. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency
Six-bedroom Aberdeen West End home with two gardens, gym, wine cellar and hot tub…
Tim and Alli Conner have loved renovating their steading.
Former RGU lecturer Tim and his head teacher wife Alli breathe new life into…
Old mill inn brodie
Moray country hotel with award-winning restaurant hits the market
Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' property hits the market.
Home for 'entertaining' in Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' area hits the market
Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast
'Elegant' Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast could be yours for…
Lois and Steven Petrie, pictured, have put their incredible Scandi style home on the market.
Lois and Steven put their Scandinavian style eco home near Rothienorman on the market…
Joy and Jim Allison relished their renovation journey.
Joy and Jim give their Peterculter home a gorgeous glow up with help of…

Conversation