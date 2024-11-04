Luxury Huntly home with panoramic views and workout studio hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Huntly home with panoramic views and workout studio hits the market

The property is perfect for those who like their privacy.

By Ross Hempseed
Glenhead of Coachford - a luxury home near Huntly.
Glenhead of Coachford - a luxury home near Huntly. Image: Galbraith.

A stunning luxury home in the middle of the Aberdeenshire countryside boasts panoramic views, abundant space and modern finishings.

Glenhead Of Coachford is nestled in the sprawling countryside between Keith and Huntly, a perfect home for those who like their privacy.

The property was originally a 20th-century country croft but has been transformed into a modern and spacious home.

Glenhead of Coachford - luxury home near Huntly.
The lounge/dining room. Image: Galbraith.

Entering the home and heading left, you are immediately in the massive lounge/dining room.

The room has a high vaulted ceiling with timber beams, while an exposed stonework wall adds a second layer of texture to the décor. The log-burning stove creates a cosy family area.

The kitchen with outside access. Image: Galbraith.

The kitchen has solid oak block worktops with a central island, which also doubles as an informal dining space.

The floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors frame the countryside perfectly and truly invite the outside into the patio area.

Utility room. Image: Galbraith.
Family bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

Past the lounge, there is a guest toilet and a separate utility room with outside access.

The “east wing” of the home has a large family bathroom with a separate shower and a double bedroom.

The tranquil home has its own workout studio

Master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
Master ensuite. Image: Galbraith.

The master bedroom has a double wardrobe and a luxury ensuite.

On the opposite of the property is the 465-square-foot sitting room, with hardwood flooring, a wood-burning stove and recessed bookshelves.

It also has several windows, making the most of the stunning country views.

Sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

Also in the “west wing” there is a small bedroom/study and a larger bedroom off the sitting room, with its own ensuite.

West wing bedroom off the sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

It overlooks the Aberdeenshire countryside with a large back patio area – an ideal spot for an evening drink or family barbeque.

It also has a decking space and a small planting garden for fruits and vegetables.

The patio area. Image: Galbraith.

Attached to the side of the house is a workshop, while the total land area for the property covers 36 acres, with the Arachie Burn running through it.

To the east of the main house is a large concrete outbuilding, which has water and power and has been subdivided into a cattle court, storage area, lined attic room, and silage barn.

The outbuilding. Image: Galbraith.
Workout studio at luxury huntly home.
The studio inside the outbuilding. Image: Galbraith.

The outbuilding also has a fully lined studio space, which has a variety of uses.

The property is listed with Galbraith for £560,000.

