Luxury Huntly home with panoramic views and workout studio hits the market

A stunning luxury home in the middle of the Aberdeenshire countryside boasts panoramic views, abundant space and modern finishings.

Glenhead Of Coachford is nestled in the sprawling countryside between Keith and Huntly, a perfect home for those who like their privacy.

The property was originally a 20th-century country croft but has been transformed into a modern and spacious home.

Entering the home and heading left, you are immediately in the massive lounge/dining room.

The room has a high vaulted ceiling with timber beams, while an exposed stonework wall adds a second layer of texture to the décor. The log-burning stove creates a cosy family area.

The kitchen has solid oak block worktops with a central island, which also doubles as an informal dining space.

The floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors frame the countryside perfectly and truly invite the outside into the patio area.

Past the lounge, there is a guest toilet and a separate utility room with outside access.

The “east wing” of the home has a large family bathroom with a separate shower and a double bedroom.

The tranquil home has its own workout studio

The master bedroom has a double wardrobe and a luxury ensuite.

On the opposite of the property is the 465-square-foot sitting room, with hardwood flooring, a wood-burning stove and recessed bookshelves.

It also has several windows, making the most of the stunning country views.

Also in the “west wing” there is a small bedroom/study and a larger bedroom off the sitting room, with its own ensuite.

It overlooks the Aberdeenshire countryside with a large back patio area – an ideal spot for an evening drink or family barbeque.

It also has a decking space and a small planting garden for fruits and vegetables.

Attached to the side of the house is a workshop, while the total land area for the property covers 36 acres, with the Arachie Burn running through it.

To the east of the main house is a large concrete outbuilding, which has water and power and has been subdivided into a cattle court, storage area, lined attic room, and silage barn.

The outbuilding also has a fully lined studio space, which has a variety of uses.

The property is listed with Galbraith for £560,000.