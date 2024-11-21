Highland ranch with views of Ben Nevis on the market for nearly £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland ranch with views of Ben Nevis on the market for nearly £1m

Incredible views of the stunning Scottish Highlands awaits the new owner.

By Ross Hempseed
Macgregor Ranch near Spean Bridge.
Macgregor Ranch near Spean Bridge.

A modern Highland ranch with balcony views out towards Ben Nevis and the surrounding mountains is on sale for nearly £1m.

Macgregor Ranch is on an elevated spot near Spean Bridge with more than 5,200 sq ft of space.

The small porch brings you into the open-planned sitting room/entrance hall with French doors at the back leading out onto the decking.

Several rooms lead off the entrance hall, like the cosy family room, and two good-sized bedrooms – with ensuite shower rooms.

Master bedroom. Image: Savills.
Master ensuite. Image: Savills.

Towards the rear-right of the ranch is the master bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite shower room.

In addition, the room has a stand-alone bathtub in the corner, which utilises the large windows, overlooking the Highland countryside.

The spacious lounge. Image: Savills.
The dining room with doors out to the balcony. Image: Savills.

Also on the ground floor in the main space is a guest bathroom and utility room with outdoor access.

Upstairs is the main entertaining space, with a massive kitchen/diner decked out in elegant white cabinets and a large island which fills the open space.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.
The kitchen features elegant white cabinets. Image: Savills.

The room is dominated by the large triangular feature window, which looks out over the countryside. Much of the first floor is double-height ceilings.

Modern Highland ranch with views of Ben Nevis

The kitchen is connected to the spacious living room area with another triangular window bringing lots of light.

The first floor balcony. Image: Savills.

French doors lead out onto the balcony, which offers spectacular views of the Nevis mountains.

In addition, there are two bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms, and one with a walk-in closet. There is also a guest toilet on this floor.

Separate kitchen/diner. Image: Savills.

Attached to the ranch is a second living space with an outdoor entrance to two large bedrooms, both ensuite. Stairs lead up to the living space on the first floor.

This consists of a large living room, separate kitchen/diner and toilet – perfect for visiting family or guests.

One of seven bedrooms. Image: Savills.
The upstairs hallway. Image: Savills.

One of the property’s highlights is the stunning views of the Nevis Range and Britain’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis.

The ranch is set within four acres, with immediate gardens mainly laid to lawn, leading to its own pond and private woodland.

A well-positioned hot tub set at the front of the ranch is also included.

The hot tub. Image: Savills.

Entry to the ranch is via a sweeping driveway with a large gravel area for cars to park.

The ranch is in the hamlet of Achnabobane, around two miles from Spean Bridge and about nine miles north of Fort William.

Views out towards Ben Nevis. Image: Savills.

The area is renowned for its natural beauty and outdoor adventuring and would appeal to an avid outdoorsy person who likes hiking, climbing and skiing.

MacGregor Ranch is currently listed with Savills for £950,000.

