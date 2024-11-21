Highland ranch with views of Ben Nevis on the market for nearly £1m

A modern Highland ranch with balcony views out towards Ben Nevis and the surrounding mountains is on sale for nearly £1m.

Macgregor Ranch is on an elevated spot near Spean Bridge with more than 5,200 sq ft of space.

The small porch brings you into the open-planned sitting room/entrance hall with French doors at the back leading out onto the decking.

Several rooms lead off the entrance hall, like the cosy family room, and two good-sized bedrooms – with ensuite shower rooms.

Towards the rear-right of the ranch is the master bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite shower room.

In addition, the room has a stand-alone bathtub in the corner, which utilises the large windows, overlooking the Highland countryside.

Also on the ground floor in the main space is a guest bathroom and utility room with outdoor access.

Upstairs is the main entertaining space, with a massive kitchen/diner decked out in elegant white cabinets and a large island which fills the open space.

The room is dominated by the large triangular feature window, which looks out over the countryside. Much of the first floor is double-height ceilings.

Modern Highland ranch with views of Ben Nevis

The kitchen is connected to the spacious living room area with another triangular window bringing lots of light.

French doors lead out onto the balcony, which offers spectacular views of the Nevis mountains.

In addition, there are two bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms, and one with a walk-in closet. There is also a guest toilet on this floor.

Attached to the ranch is a second living space with an outdoor entrance to two large bedrooms, both ensuite. Stairs lead up to the living space on the first floor.

This consists of a large living room, separate kitchen/diner and toilet – perfect for visiting family or guests.

One of the property’s highlights is the stunning views of the Nevis Range and Britain’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis.

The ranch is set within four acres, with immediate gardens mainly laid to lawn, leading to its own pond and private woodland.

A well-positioned hot tub set at the front of the ranch is also included.

Entry to the ranch is via a sweeping driveway with a large gravel area for cars to park.

The ranch is in the hamlet of Achnabobane, around two miles from Spean Bridge and about nine miles north of Fort William.

The area is renowned for its natural beauty and outdoor adventuring and would appeal to an avid outdoorsy person who likes hiking, climbing and skiing.

MacGregor Ranch is currently listed with Savills for £950,000.