Move to Aberdeenshire stress-free with Scotia

Scotia Homes has launched an exciting new incentive at their Willowburn development in Tarves that makes moving home a breeze – and saves you thousands too.

Assisted Move helps customers buy their new home before selling their existing one. With this offer, Scotia Homes provide expert advice and pays for all your estate agency, selling and advertising costs, saving you thousands of pounds. In short, Assisted Move offers a stress-free way to buy your dream home.

So how does Assisted Move work?

It might sound too good to be true, but Scotia Homes’ Assisted Move is straightforward.

Assisted Move lets you put the professionals to work to sell your existing house – but without the associated costs.

When you have decided on your new dream 3 or 4 bedroom home in the tranquil village of Tarves, Aberdeenshire, and reserve it with Scotia’s Sales Team,, the professionals get into action to help you sell your current home.

You’ll have access to expert advice, and before your home is marketed, Scotia Homes will agree a minimum reserve price for your house. When that is agreed and your home is marketed for sale, the estate agency fees will be paid for you, along with all your selling and advertising costs.

In the event your home doesn’t sell, there is no obligation to buy the new Scotia home. It’s a fair and uncomplicated process, but one that could save you thousands of pounds – and a whole lot of stress.

Could your new home be at Willowburn in Tarves?

If you’ve been toying with the idea of buying a new home in Aberdeenshire, Assisted Move could make that a reality sooner than you think.

At Willowburn, gorgeous three- and four-bedroom energy efficient homes are ready now with Assisted Move offered, and prices start at £289,950.

Surrounded by picturesque Aberdeenshire countryside and well connected to Ellon, Inverurie and Aberdeen, this development offers modern, energy efficient houses in what is undoubtedly a beautiful location.

Willowburn combines the convenience and style of a new development with the tradition and community of a well-kept Scottish village. It’s also worth mentioning that all the houses at Willowburn are designed to be energy efficient, and solar panels are fitted as standard to every home to keep energy costs down.

In the most recent Watt a Save report from the Home Builders Federation, it was found that when comparing new builds against existing homes, homeowners could save nearly £2000 a year on energy bills.

On top of saving thousands of pounds per year on bills with solar panels, each home will have a simple energy saving meter installed as standard — allowing you to see actual electricity consumption in real time. On average, these result in 10-20% self-imposed reductions in energy usage

You can view all available plots and homes and arrange viewings online.

The additional benefits of buying a new build home

There’s something reassuring about moving into a new build house. Everything is fresh and new – not to mention covered by warranty. It gives you peace of mind, and when you are juggling work, family and a house move, peace of mind is exactly what you need.

Moving into a home that’s never been lived in before can be liberating. There are no ‘inherited’ design choices or compromises. Instead, you get to make your house your dream home right from the start.

A new home will be full of the latest modern features and designed to make optimal use of space, with large contemporary windows to allow lots of natural light to flood each room, bringing the inside out and the outside in. And, like all the houses at Willowburn, it will be exceptionally energy efficient, helping to keep your home cosy and comfortable year round.

If you’d like to spend your weekends doing more than DIY, then a new home offers the ultimate in low-maintenance, giving you more time to enjoy the location and country living you’ll find at Willowburn.

Could 2025 be the year you move to your dream home? Find out more about Assisted Move and view all available homes at the Willowburn development.