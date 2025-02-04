Move to Aberdeenshire stress-free with Scotia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Move to Aberdeenshire stress-free with Scotia

Assisted Move by Scotia Homes takes the stress out of house-buying.

In partnership with Scotia Homes
family with two small children reading on the sofa
Assisted Move from Scotia Homes can make your dream house move a reality.

Scotia Homes has launched an exciting new incentive at their Willowburn development in Tarves that makes moving home a breeze – and saves you thousands too.

Assisted Move helps customers buy their new home before selling their existing one. With this offer, Scotia Homes provide expert advice and pays for all your estate agency, selling and advertising costs, saving you thousands of pounds. In short, Assisted Move offers a stress-free way to buy your dream home.

So how does Assisted Move work?

It might sound too good to be true, but Scotia Homes’ Assisted Move is straightforward.

Assisted Move lets you put the professionals to work to sell your existing house – but without the associated costs.

When you have decided on your new dream 3 or 4 bedroom home in the tranquil village of Tarves, Aberdeenshire, and reserve it with Scotia’s Sales Team,, the professionals get into action to help you sell your current home.

a living room in a new build home by Scotia homes
Willowbank features stylish, family-friendly three- and four-bedroom energy efficient homes.

You’ll have access to expert advice, and before your home is marketed, Scotia Homes will agree a minimum reserve price for your house. When that is agreed and your home is marketed for sale, the estate agency fees will be paid for you, along with all your selling and advertising costs.

In the event your home doesn’t sell, there is no obligation to buy the new Scotia home. It’s a fair and uncomplicated process, but one that could save you thousands of pounds – and a whole lot of stress.

Could your new home be at Willowburn in Tarves?

If you’ve been toying with the idea of buying a new home in Aberdeenshire, Assisted Move could make that a reality sooner than you think.

At Willowburn, gorgeous three- and four-bedroom energy efficient homes are ready now with Assisted Move offered, and prices start at £289,950.

a bedroom in a new build home by Scotia Homes
Create your perfect sanctuary with a new build home designed for modern living.

Surrounded by picturesque Aberdeenshire countryside and well connected to Ellon, Inverurie and Aberdeen, this development offers modern, energy efficient houses in what is undoubtedly a beautiful location.

Willowburn combines the convenience and style of a new development with the tradition and community of a well-kept Scottish village. It’s also worth mentioning that all the houses at Willowburn are designed to be energy efficient, and solar panels are fitted as standard to every home to keep energy costs down.

In the most recent Watt a Save report from the Home Builders Federation, it was found that when comparing new builds against existing homes, homeowners could save nearly £2000 a year on energy bills.

On top of saving thousands of pounds per year on bills with solar panels, each home will have a simple energy saving meter installed as standard — allowing you to see actual electricity consumption in real time. On average, these result in 10-20% self-imposed reductions in energy usage

You can view all available plots and homes and arrange viewings online.

a dad playfully chasing two children in their new home
Willowbank boasts a village feel perfect for families, while being well-connected to Ellon, Inverurie and Aberdeen.

The additional benefits of buying a new build home

There’s something reassuring about moving into a new build house. Everything is fresh and new – not to mention covered by warranty. It gives you peace of mind, and when you are juggling work, family and a house move, peace of mind is exactly what you need.

Moving into a home that’s never been lived in before can be liberating. There are no ‘inherited’ design choices or compromises. Instead, you get to make your house your dream home right from the start.

A new home will be full of the latest modern features and designed to make optimal use of space, with large contemporary windows to allow lots of natural light to flood each room, bringing the inside out and the outside in. And, like all the houses at Willowburn, it will be exceptionally energy efficient, helping to keep your home cosy and comfortable year round.

If you’d like to spend your weekends doing more than DIY, then a new home offers the ultimate in low-maintenance, giving you more time to enjoy the location and country living you’ll find at Willowburn.

Could 2025 be the year you move to your dream home? Find out more about Assisted Move and view all available homes at the Willowburn development.  

