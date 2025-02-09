Former footballer Gary Clark and his wife Kellyann show us inside their beautiful Bridge of Don home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former footballer Gary Clark and his wife Kellyann show us inside their beautiful Bridge of Don home

Fitness fans will love Gary and Kellyann's elegant townhouse especially as there is a gym and yoga studio.

Gary and Kellyann say their amazing townhouse has been a wonderful place to live.
Gary and Kellyann say their amazing townhouse has been a wonderful place to live. Image: Low and Partners
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Gary Clark, 42, a former semi-professional footballer who owns Clark Roofing Aberdeen, his wife Kellyann, 47, a homemaker, and their 13-year-old son Reuben.

What: A stunning five-bedroom townhouse with views over Royal Aberdeen Golf Course and the sea.

Where: Corunna Grove, a secluded private development off Ellon Road inside the Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don, a suburb in the north of Aberdeen.

Gary and Kellyann with their children Rhys, top left, and Reuben. Image: Gary Clark

Here Gary opens up about their renovation journey… 

“Previously, we lived in a newly built Stewart Milne house in Portlethen.

However, as we foster children, we quickly outgrew the property.

By 2012, we had five school aged children living at home so we wanted to find another property with larger rooms so that the children could still all have their own bedrooms but would have more space.

So Kellyann began looking for another property with five bedrooms and larger rooms.

After visiting the Scotia Homes showroom in Cove, Kellyann was advised to attend a small development of homes being built within the Gordon Barracks Army base in Bridge of Don.

Soft neutral tones create a relaxing ambience in this superb lounge area. Image: Low and partners
This sumptuous bedroom oozes cosy vibes. Image: Low and Partners

Blown away by the Bridge of Don home…

It was explained that the properties had been built to complement the original buildings and had a traditional design based on the former military buildings that had been converted into residential properties.

So we visited a five-bedroom semi-detached townhouse and we were blown away.

The high ceilings and large rooms throughout created a feeling of space and everything felt more grand.

We also loved the kitchen and bathrooms as they were luxurious with quartz worktops and Smeg appliances.

Sleek and stylish, the kitchen makes cooking a glamorous affair. Image: Low and Partners
How stunning is the marble floor? Image: Low and Partners

Amazing views over the golf course and the sea…

Kellyann had viewed house after house and had not come across a new build of this size and quality for our budget.

On top of this, the location was amazing as we share the boundary fence with the Royal Aberdeen Golf Course.

Whilst the views of the golf course and the sea are beautiful, the front of the property is also impressive as there are large green spaces where children can play as well as benches.

It’s safe to say that we fell in love with the property and didn’t think twice about buying it.

Inside, the property has five large double bedrooms, three living rooms, a dining kitchen, utility room, ensuite, family bathroom and a wc.

This bathroom is overflowing with style. Image: Low and Partners
Every bedroom has plenty of space and storage space. Image: Low and Partners

‘We’ve loved entertaining in the dining kitchen’

We love the master bedroom suite which has a walk-in wardrobe, dressing room and an ensuite bathroom.

The beauty of the ensuite bathroom is that there are two doors, one in the hallway and one in the bedroom which means it can be used as an ensuite to the master, or it can be locked and made accessible from the hallway as a family bathroom.

Both the master bedroom suite and Reuben’s bedroom on the first floor enjoy stunning views over the Royal Aberdeen Golf Course and the sea.

Beautiful views can also be soaked up from the bedroom on the second floor.

At the front of the home, there is a large lounge which overlooks the communal green spaces.

Family meals can be savoured in this attractive dining area. Image: Low and Partners
This kitchen is sure to inspire the most reluctant of cooks. Image: Low and Partners

Work from home in style…

And one of our favourite spaces for entertaining is the large dining kitchen area where there are French doors leading out onto the patio.

During the summer, this space is amazing as you can dine both inside and outside.

Keen cooks will love the kitchen especially as it has an island which is on wheels and can be moved to any position.

It’s also worth mentioning that the property has toilets on every floor as well as plenty of storage space.

On the second floor, there’s a study area/office which is perfect for working from home.

This bright space is perfect as a home office. Image: Low and Partners
Lie-ins are luxurious in this cosy bedroom. Image: Low and Partners

And what about the interiors?

In terms of interiors, the ground floor has large marble tiles which creates a modern aesthetic while all the furniture and fittings are stylish and simplistic to give a minimalistic look.

With regards to the decor, Kellyann loves harlequin wallpapers and soft furnishings.

But we’ve opted for neutral tones to allow the next owners to have a blank canvas.

Outside, in the enclosed back garden, there is a detached extension with two open plan rooms.

The extension was originally built for our eldest son Rhys, 21, to have as a studio apartment but he decided to move out into his own property leaving us with even more space to play with.

Kellyann loves harlequin wallpapers and soft furnishings. Image: Low and Partners
Awash with style, this bathroom is the perfect place to freshen up. Image: Low and Partners

Cancel your gym membership…

Currently, the extension is being used as a yoga studio and a gym/ boxing area.

I used to play semi-professional football as a teenager for teams including Cove Rangers, Formartine United and Buckie Thistle so I’m very fitness minded and was keen to have a home gym.

The extension – created by EB Architect and the joiner Mike Fife from MG Joinery – has Sprung Pro Gym flooring to make it feel like a commercial gym/yoga studio without the monthly cost and commute.

Working out with beautiful views is a bonus too.

Meanwhile, entertaining outside is easy as there is a decked area which was also designed by Mike from MG Joinery.

Get the endorphins flowing in this amazing home gym. Image: Low and Partners
Alfresco entertaining can be enjoyed in the fabulous back garden. Image: Low and Partners

‘The development is one of a kind’

In the summer the garden is a sun trap and we’ve spent many pleasurable days lounging on the sofa.

Watching the sunrise in the mornings and sunset in the evenings has been one of the highlights of living here.

Overall, the development is one of a kind as it’s completely private and secluded yet you’re still within minutes of the town centre or the beach.

There is also an exclusive gate for residents to gain access to the golf course for walks or a round of golf.

The location is postcard perfect. Image: Low and Partners
This bird’s eye view brings to life the incredible location. Image: Low and Partners

‘It’s time for us to start a new chapter’

Community spirit is also very strong as there’s a neighbourhood WhatsApp group and monthly residents’ meetings.

We will be sad to leave our home where we have made many wonderful memories but it makes us happy to think another family will grow together here and enjoy the location.

We are now downsizing as we only have one child left at home.

My advice to anyone else who is undertaking a home project is to always make sure you make your planning and building warrant applications in plenty of time as this can take months

If you start the work before you receive it then it will become costly as you will incur further charges/penalties.”

Corunna Grove, Bridge of Don, was on the market for £450,000. It has now been reduced to offers over £440,000, £10,000 under the value in the home report.

To arrange a viewing contact Low and Partners on 01779 400 352 or email enquiries@lowandpartners.co.uk.

Or for more information, check out the website lowandpartners.co.uk

Conversation