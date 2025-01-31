Ruth and Alastair put their beautiful Banchory house and cottage on the market for £650,000

Built on love and happiness, Bridge of Bennie is a serene Banchory sanctuary.

Enjoying a tranquil yet central location, the stunning four-bedroom property and two-bedroom cottage has been the perfect place for Alastair and Ruth Glegg to bring up their family.

But after 44 wonderful years, it’s time for them to downsize.

“We are hoping that the new owners will enjoy staying here as much as we have,” says Alastair.

“Our grown up children love to come back, but after 44 years it’s time for us to move on and give a younger family a chance to enjoy making use of all the facilities and the benefits of living here.”

Banchory home with a fascinating history…

Dating back to the late 19th century, the property was originally just a single-storey home before it was extended and doubled in size in the 1930s.

“It was later run as a small holding by a widow and her daughter,” says Ruth.

“Two Aberdeen brothers who were posties came to work in Banchory and after finishing early in the day went to help.

“One of them married the daughter and stayed in Bridge of Bennie until he needed full time care.

“In fact the original well supplying water to the house (now ornamental) features in the front garden of the property.”

‘We love the vibrant Banchory community’

It was while expecting their first child that Ruth and Alastair moved from Aberdeen to Bridge of Bennie in 1981.

“We decided that Banchory would be a wonderful place to stay and bring up a family,” says Ruth.

“It proved to be so as we still love the supportive and active community of Banchory which is why we’re downsizing locally.”

Although the property required some TLC, both Ruth and Alastair, who worked as a civil engineer in the water industry, could see its potential.

“We saw the potential of the then un-modernised property with its large plot of land,” says Alastair.

“So we renovated it and doubled the house size to accommodate our growing family.”

Banchory home has aged like a fine wine…

Restoring the home to its former glory, Ruth and Alastair have made a marvellous job of restoring the historic home to its former glory.

Strikingly beautiful from the outside, the property really comes into its own inside where an attractive hallway opens up the home.

At the beating heart of the home is a stylish dining kitchen complete with a wood burning stove, integrated appliances, together with a large larder fridge and dishwasher.

“The house has a warm, welcoming kitchen fitted out by Ashley Ann Kitchens which is ideal for entertaining family and friends,” says Ruth.

“It also has a formal dining room which could also be a family snug featuring a window seat overlooking the garden.”

‘We’re going to miss our wonderful home’

At the back of the property, there’s an elegant formal lounge with fantastic views over the garden.

“The sitting room is a delightful light room with double aspect windows overlooking the grounds and adjoining woods,” says Alastair.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom plus four sumptuous double bedrooms, two of which have ensuite shower rooms.

Together with the main house, there is also a fantastic cottage with a sun lounge, lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms – one with an ensuite cloakroom – and a shower room.

“In the late 1990s Ruth’s mother needed more assistance so we happily engaged with our neighbour and the award-winning builder Bruce McCombie, to build a two-bedroom bungalow with easy access,” says Alastair.

“Ruth’s mother lived there happily with the support of the teenage family until she moved into residential care.”

‘Amazing location in the valley of the River Dee’

After Ruth’s mother moved out, the couple operated the cottage as a self-catering property.

“For nearly twenty years the cottage has been very successfully let as a self-catering property,” says Alastair.

Many visitors came annually and have become friends.

“The cottage provides many alternative possibilities for future use.”

An attractive paved courtyard separates the house from the cottage and each property has parking areas for several cars.

Over the years, the couple have also added a games room, a workshop with generous storage and a triple garage.

Quiet yet central location…

Outside, the beautiful garden grounds are a horticultural haven while there is more natural beauty just a stone’s throw away.

“We have enjoyed being situated in Royal Deeside and in the beautiful valley of the River Dee, having easy access to several golf courses, ski slopes and its beautiful countryside,” says Alastair.

“The Sports Village is within walking distance and boasts a swimming pool, gym, several courts to hire and a cafe.

“There are also several very active churches, choirs, exercise and dance groups.

“Not only that but there’s an Arts Centre nearby and an excellent library which serves the community and is a meeting place for many clubs.”

Bridge Of Bennie House And Cottage, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £650,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01330 824646 or check out the website aspc.co.uk