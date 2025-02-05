Dream countryside home and annex on the market near Drumoak for £525,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Dream countryside home and annex on the market near Drumoak for £525,000

Live your best countryside life in this gorgeous granite home and amazing annex.

By Rosemary Lowne
As this photo shows, Rose Lodge is stunning from the outside
As this photo shows, Rose Lodge is stunning from the outside. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Soak up the serenity of the countryside while remaining close to vibrant village life in this stunning granite home and self-contained annex.

Enjoying a peaceful and picturesque location on the outskirts of Drumoak, Rose Lodge beautifully blends period charm with modern touches.

Postcard perfect on the outside, the property’s inner beauty is sure to blow potential buyers away.

Setting a stylish tone is the attractive hallway which effortlessly flows into an elegant lounge complete with bay window and a striking ornate fireplace with wood burning stove.

Sit back an relax in this superb lounge. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Enjoy cosy evenings in front of the wood burner in this stylish space. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Cooking is a stylish affair…

Equally as impressive is the sleek kitchen/dining room where contemporary design meets practical family living.

Also on the ground floor is a spacious study/fourth bedroom, a modern wet room and a large utility room with plenty of additional storage space plus access to the back garden.

A striking staircase leads up to a superb split-level landing where the master bedroom is located.

Made for relaxing, this sumptuous room boasts a marble tiled ensuite shower room, built-in wall to wall wardrobes, a matching vanity desk and wonderful views over the countryside.

This open plan kitchen/diner certainly has the wow factor. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Who needs a spa when you have a beautiful bathroom like this at home. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Plenty of space to work, rest and play…

Growing families are well catered for as there are two further double bedrooms as well as a separate family bathroom.

And working from home is stress-free as there is also a handy box room which is the perfect office space.

Meanwhile, this pretty property also has an attached self-contained annex.

Inside, the annex opens up with a modern lounge area with a wood burning stove.

Little ones are sure to have a good night’s sleep in this beautiful room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Awash with style, this bathroom is the perfect place to freshen up. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Soak up the sun in the beautiful gardens…

Next to the lounge is a large kitchen kitted out with an array of appliances as well as plenty of space for dining and storage.

Accessed from the kitchen is an immaculate three-piece bathroom.

Upstairs, the annex boasts two fantastic bedrooms with built-in cupboards.

Outside, the landscaped garden grounds are a horticultural haven brimming with mature trees, plants and shrubs.

And while the children burn off energy in the fully enclosed gardens, the adults can relax on the patio as the barbecue sizzles away.

Summer barbecues can be savoured in the fabulous garden. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Escape the stresses of life in this stunning garden. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Other key external features include a double garage and driveway.

In terms of location, the property is close to the pretty village of Drumoak.

Situated on the Dee Valley, on the main route to Royal Deeside, the village has a local shop, church, bowling green and a primary school while older children can attend Banchory Academy.

Situated just five miles from Banchory and 13 miles from Aberdeen, this property is ideal for those who commute to work.

Rose Lodge, Drumoak, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £525,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

