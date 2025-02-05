Dream countryside home and annex on the market near Drumoak for £525,000

Soak up the serenity of the countryside while remaining close to vibrant village life in this stunning granite home and self-contained annex.

Enjoying a peaceful and picturesque location on the outskirts of Drumoak, Rose Lodge beautifully blends period charm with modern touches.

Postcard perfect on the outside, the property’s inner beauty is sure to blow potential buyers away.

Setting a stylish tone is the attractive hallway which effortlessly flows into an elegant lounge complete with bay window and a striking ornate fireplace with wood burning stove.

Cooking is a stylish affair…

Equally as impressive is the sleek kitchen/dining room where contemporary design meets practical family living.

Also on the ground floor is a spacious study/fourth bedroom, a modern wet room and a large utility room with plenty of additional storage space plus access to the back garden.

A striking staircase leads up to a superb split-level landing where the master bedroom is located.

Made for relaxing, this sumptuous room boasts a marble tiled ensuite shower room, built-in wall to wall wardrobes, a matching vanity desk and wonderful views over the countryside.

Plenty of space to work, rest and play…

Growing families are well catered for as there are two further double bedrooms as well as a separate family bathroom.

And working from home is stress-free as there is also a handy box room which is the perfect office space.

Meanwhile, this pretty property also has an attached self-contained annex.

Inside, the annex opens up with a modern lounge area with a wood burning stove.

Soak up the sun in the beautiful gardens…

Next to the lounge is a large kitchen kitted out with an array of appliances as well as plenty of space for dining and storage.

Accessed from the kitchen is an immaculate three-piece bathroom.

Upstairs, the annex boasts two fantastic bedrooms with built-in cupboards.

Outside, the landscaped garden grounds are a horticultural haven brimming with mature trees, plants and shrubs.

And while the children burn off energy in the fully enclosed gardens, the adults can relax on the patio as the barbecue sizzles away.

Other key external features include a double garage and driveway.

In terms of location, the property is close to the pretty village of Drumoak.

Situated on the Dee Valley, on the main route to Royal Deeside, the village has a local shop, church, bowling green and a primary school while older children can attend Banchory Academy.

Situated just five miles from Banchory and 13 miles from Aberdeen, this property is ideal for those who commute to work.

Rose Lodge, Drumoak, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £525,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk